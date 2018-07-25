 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Divided Over The Casting Of Kim Possible For The New Live-Action Film

"We love a rising icon."

Posted on
Hannah Agbeni
Hannah Agbeni
BuzzFeed Staff

Disney Channel has released the first photo of actor Sadie Stanley as the live-action Kim Possible, set for release in 2019.

FIRST LOOK: So Disney is making a KIM POSSIBLE movie and here’s a first look at Kim in costume.
The Geeks Core @TheGeeksCore

FIRST LOOK: So Disney is making a KIM POSSIBLE movie and here’s a first look at Kim in costume.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The photo was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con by Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, the creators of the animated series, who also serve as executive producers and writers on the new film.

From the animated world to live-action – the first look at Sadie Stanley as the iconic character Kim Possible debuted today at @Comic_Con by #KimPossible creators &amp; exec producers @bob_schooley &amp; @ridiculousmark. The Disney Channel Original Movie will premiere in 2019. #SDCC2018 https://t.co/WFUjLvW2Fy
Disney Channel PR @DisneyChannelPR

From the animated world to live-action – the first look at Sadie Stanley as the iconic character Kim Possible debuted today at @Comic_Con by #KimPossible creators &amp; exec producers @bob_schooley &amp; @ridiculousmark. The Disney Channel Original Movie will premiere in 2019. #SDCC2018 https://t.co/WFUjLvW2Fy

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, people on social media have been divided by the reveal. Some Twitter users have said that she doesn't meet up to their expectations of the character.

THIS is the girl that's suppose to throw hands with shego and win? https://t.co/pKD4oSOeiw
🧚🏽‍♂️ @beyonseh

THIS is the girl that's suppose to throw hands with shego and win? https://t.co/pKD4oSOeiw

Reply Retweet Favorite
KIM POSSIBLE IS A BAD BITCH THIS IS NOT A BAD BITCH https://t.co/HSLKw3p6yO
Brian @Twerkeisha

KIM POSSIBLE IS A BAD BITCH THIS IS NOT A BAD BITCH https://t.co/HSLKw3p6yO

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

And think that the new costume falls flat.

@beyonseh also what in gap kids® hell is that t-shirt??? WHERE is the iconic Club Banana black turtleneck crop top??? WHOMST authorized that spirit halloween looking costume??? 🤧 https://t.co/EHpDQ1D159
✨🤴🏾 Prince Brookdale 🤴🏾✨ @brookdaleavenue

@beyonseh also what in gap kids® hell is that t-shirt??? WHERE is the iconic Club Banana black turtleneck crop top??? WHOMST authorized that spirit halloween looking costume??? 🤧 https://t.co/EHpDQ1D159

Reply Retweet Favorite
we want the baggy pants, we want the crop top, we want a hoe https://t.co/ESlqwHAXJz
katrina @katechristiann

we want the baggy pants, we want the crop top, we want a hoe https://t.co/ESlqwHAXJz

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some even said that they wish a live-action adaption never happened.

@DisneyChannelPR I think an animated sequel would have been fine...
y @melvin2898

@DisneyChannelPR I think an animated sequel would have been fine...

Reply Retweet Favorite
No one asked for a live action Kim possible movie. JUST SO WE ARE CLEAR. Disney hasn’t made a decent movie since 2006. That’s that on that.
🛁🛀🛌 @EOverload

No one asked for a live action Kim possible movie. JUST SO WE ARE CLEAR. Disney hasn’t made a decent movie since 2006. That’s that on that.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Others have mentioned that the 16-year-old actress who plays Kim is an appropriate choice as she's supposed to be a high school student.

Everyone criticizing this wants a grown ass woman to play a girl in high school like go away you’re not the target audience sorry she’s not 26 years old https://t.co/4QVJq9WC0X
Alicia @nerdjpg

Everyone criticizing this wants a grown ass woman to play a girl in high school like go away you’re not the target audience sorry she’s not 26 years old https://t.co/4QVJq9WC0X

Reply Retweet Favorite
the fact that y’all wanted 20+ year olds to play little 15 yr old kim possible on a DISNEY CHANNEL movie im
julie 💕 @jjasontodd

the fact that y’all wanted 20+ year olds to play little 15 yr old kim possible on a DISNEY CHANNEL movie im

Reply Retweet Favorite
if y’all start bullying this teenage KID for playing the part of a teenager because ur fave red head 20 something actress fave isn’t playing a sexier version of kim because it’s a KIDS show i swear to god https://t.co/lntNKiJ4l6
c a t @filmgloss

if y’all start bullying this teenage KID for playing the part of a teenager because ur fave red head 20 something actress fave isn’t playing a sexier version of kim because it’s a KIDS show i swear to god https://t.co/lntNKiJ4l6

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some think she's a great choice!

sadie stanley aka the live action kim possible is so pretty we stan
saddy @lesbihayley

sadie stanley aka the live action kim possible is so pretty we stan

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
THIS IS SADIE STANLEY SHES PLAYING KIM POSSIBLE AND SHES SO CUTE
gianna misses panic! @wickedpray

THIS IS SADIE STANLEY SHES PLAYING KIM POSSIBLE AND SHES SO CUTE

Reply Retweet Favorite
instagram.com
instagram.com
instagram.com
Advertisement
instagram.com

On Tuesday, in response to the negative reaction, Stanley posted a now-deleted tweet saying, "I won't apologize for the fact that my face/body/do no exactly replicate the idealised/over-sexualised image of a cartoon character."

our kim possible SNAPPED
saddy @lesbihayley

our kim possible SNAPPED

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, she kept up one tweet in which she expressed her excitement about the role.

Btw I’m happy, excited, proud, I love myself! I’m lucky to have an amazing support system so that negativity doesn’t affect me too much! I just wanted to put that out there ya know? ❤️
Sadie Stanley @sadieastanley

Btw I’m happy, excited, proud, I love myself! I’m lucky to have an amazing support system so that negativity doesn’t affect me too much! I just wanted to put that out there ya know? ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

We think she makes a great Kim Possible!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sadieastanley

Hannah is a Fellow at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Hannah Agbeni at hannah.agbeni@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App