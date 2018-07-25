People Are Divided Over The Casting Of Kim Possible For The New Live-Action Film

Disney Channel has released the first photo of actor Sadie Stanley as the live-action Kim Possible, set for release in 2019.
The photo was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con by Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, the creators of the animated series, who also serve as executive producers and writers on the new film.
However, people on social media have been divided by the reveal. Some Twitter users have said that she doesn't meet up to their expectations of the character.
And think that the new costume falls flat.
Some even said that they wish a live-action adaption never happened.
Others have mentioned that the 16-year-old actress who plays Kim is an appropriate choice as she's supposed to be a high school student.
And some think she's a great choice!
On Tuesday, in response to the negative reaction, Stanley posted a now-deleted tweet saying, "I won't apologize for the fact that my face/body/do no exactly replicate the idealised/over-sexualised image of a cartoon character."
However, she kept up one tweet in which she expressed her excitement about the role.
We think she makes a great Kim Possible!
