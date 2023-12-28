Skip To Content
Women, Tell Us The Movie Moments You're Certain Were Written By Men

Tell us the scenes that were totally taken over by the men!

Hanifah Rahman
by Hanifah Rahman

BuzzFeed Staff

Have you ever watched a film and thought: there is absolutely no way a woman would have written this scene?

HBO

So we want to know – what movie moment do you think was clearly made by a man?

NBC

Did you raise an eyebrow at Allie’s vulnerable nude scene in A Star Is Born?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Perhaps the sex scene in Black Swan screamed ~male gaze~ to you.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Could you not get over Vivian's "transformation" in Pretty Woman?

Buena Vista Pictures

Whatever it is, we want to know what unrealistic portrayal of women made you roll your eyes, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!