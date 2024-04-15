    Tell Us All The Questions You'd Like Us To Ask Kid Cudi

    From music to acting – tell us what you wanna know.

    by Hanifah Rahman

    Whether he's rapping, singing, or acting, we all know that Scott Mescudi – AKA Kid Cudi – is a man of many talents.

    So when we got the opportunity to speak to him about his upcoming movie, Knuckles, we jumped at the chance.

    Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, CGI character leaping with fists charged with energy
    So fans, tell us: what's something you've always wanted to ask Kid Cudi?

    Maybe you want to know where he finds inspiration for his music?

    A man in a suit beside wedding dresses; a label in the corner reads &#x27;Vevo&#x27;
    Perhaps you'd like some insight into how he gets into the mind frame for acting.

    Illustration of a man with sunglasses wearing a hoodie. Background is a stylized city park scene
    Or maybe you have a question or two about his upcoming memoir.

    Man in sunglasses and a tan jacket posing for photographs
    Whatever it is, leave your question for Kid Cudi in the comments below and we might just ask him it!