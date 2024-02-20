18 Deleted Scenes That Might Change The Way You Look At These Classic Family Movies

1.
Shan Yu massacring an entire village in Mulan.
2.
Woody throwing Buzz out the window and just being an all-around jerk in Toy Story.
3.
E.T. watching Elliott's mum as she sleeps in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.
4.
Stitch basically killing Pudge the fish in Lilo And Stitch.
5.
Elsa taking on the villain role and torturing some guards in Frozen.
7.
Peggy's brutal murder in The Mask.
9.
The human toilet in Beauty And The Beast.
10.
Geppetto contemplating eating his pet fish Cleo in Pinocchio.
11.
Kevin's uncle pantsing him in Home Alone.
12.
An explosive argument between Daniel and Miranda in Mrs Doubtfire.
13.
Scar trying to force Nala to marry him in The Lion King.
14.
Buford Tannen killing Marshall Strickland in Back To The Future Part III
15.
Lightning McQueen getting lost in a car graveyard in Cars.
16.
Mr Hoggett's very graphic injury in Babe: Pig In The City.
17.
Bambi’s mums graphic death in Bambi.
18.
And finally, a chicken being decapitated during the tunnel scene in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
