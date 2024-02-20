Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    18 Deleted Scenes That Might Change The Way You Look At These Classic Family Movies

    Hmmm yeah, eating a pet is a bit much for a Disney film...

    Hanifah Rahman
    by Hanifah Rahman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Shan Yu massacring an entire village in Mulan.

    Buena Vista Pictures

    We saw the aftermath of the Huns' attack in the movie, but in this scene, Shan Yu destroys the village, and even kills one of his own henchmen. It's pretty dark...

    2. Woody throwing Buzz out the window and just being an all-around jerk in Toy Story.

    Buena Vista Pictures

    In this original storyboard, Woody's not the cowboy we know and love — he attacks Buzz and then insults Slinky.

    3. E.T. watching Elliott's mum as she sleeps in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

    Universal Pictures

    This bizarre scene has never seen the light of day, but it's pretty creepy when you notice that Elliott's mum is naked...

    4. Stitch basically killing Pudge the fish in Lilo And Stitch.

    Buena Vista Pictures

    Disney wisely decided to cut this dark scene where Lilo and Pudge are viciously attacked by seagulls while Stitch just watches on, laughing. Lilo then buries her pet next to her parents' graves – it's very bleak for a kid's movie.

    5. Elsa taking on the villain role and torturing some guards in Frozen.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    In one deleted scene, everyone's favourite snow queen takes an evil turn and tortures two guards.

    6. The taming party in Zootopia.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    In these scenes, the animals are presented with Tame Collars that shock them every time they act "wild." The whole film is packed with social commentary, but this was considered too dark for the final cut.

    7. Peggy's brutal murder in The Mask.

    New Line Cinema

    In the version that was released, Peggy seems to disappear without a trace, but this deleted scene reveals her unlucky fate.

    8. Eddie's head turning into a cartoon pig in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    Eddie has a giant cartoon pig’s head, which seems innocent enough, but he ends up washing it down the shower drain in a scene that wouldn’t feel out of place in a horror movie.

    9. The human toilet in Beauty And The Beast.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    After the curse has been lifted, a traumatised Monsieur Toilet tells Lefou that the first thing he’s going to do is brush his teeth – pretty gross when you think about it.

    10. Geppetto contemplating eating his pet fish Cleo in Pinocchio.

    RKO Radio Pictures

    Fish clearly got a bad deal in the original Disney movies, but I'm glad they realised that eating pets is a step too far.

    11. Kevin's uncle pantsing him in Home Alone.

    20th Century Fox

    This scene isn't the darkest, but it's definitely weird, so it's pretty clear to see why it was cut.

    12. An explosive argument between Daniel and Miranda in Mrs Doubtfire.

    20th Century Fox

    We don't see much of the aftermath of Mrs Doubtfire's identity being revealed, but these deleted scenes are very sombre compared to the rest of the film.

    13. Scar trying to force Nala to marry him in The Lion King.

    Buena Vista Pictures

    In this scene, Scar tells Nala that she must be his queen, saying: "you know, you really have no choice. I always get what I want," before singing a really creepy version of "Be Prepared".

    14. Buford Tannen killing Marshall Strickland in Back To The Future Part III

    Universal Pictures

    In a scene that explains why Principle Strickland hates the Tannens, Buford cold-bloodedly shoots Strickland in the back.

    15. Lightning McQueen getting lost in a car graveyard in Cars.

    Buena Vista Pictures

    There were quite a few scary scenes left out of the final cut of Cars, but Lightning being surrounded by dead cars is probably the darkest of them all.

    16. Mr Hoggett's very graphic injury in Babe: Pig In The City.

    Universal Pictures

    In the original cut of the film, Arthur Hoggett's screams could be heard as he fell down the well, and the director originally planned to kill him off in this scene.

    17. Bambi’s mums graphic death in Bambi.

    RKO Radio Pictures

    You're probably thinking that Bambi was pretty sad already, but the original storyboards showed the actual moment that Bambi's mum was shot dead. Thankfully it was ultimately deemed too violent to include.

    18. And finally, a chicken being decapitated during the tunnel scene in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

    Paramount Pictures

    I can’t tell you why this disturbing scene was included in the movie in the first place, but its not hard to see why it was left out of most international versions of the film.

    Would you watch these deleted scenes? Let us know in the comments!