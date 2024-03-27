You Probably Know Someone With Endometriosis – Here’s What People With The Condition Want You To Know

"I want people to know is that even though it is ‘very common’, it doesn’t minimise the issue and everyone has a different experience with endo."

"I don’t like to speak about it at all or even tell people I have it, because when I do quite often ‘somebody knows somebody who had the same thing and they did this to help or that to help and lots of people have it.’ Which kind of makes me feel embarrassed to be upset about my personal experience with it.

Even though it is very common, it doesn’t stop it severely impacting the life of each individual with it, because even though it’s one in 10, being that one in your group of 10 friends having kids and having a normal menstrual life can feel very isolated."

—sailentino