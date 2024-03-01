The Cast Of "Dune 2" Discuss Friendship, Bald Caps, And Filming In 110 Degrees

Before we get into the film-related questions: what is something that each of you is grateful for?

Timothée: I’m grateful for this film. I'm grateful to be amongst castmates that I admire and look up to, and that I get to be in this incredible film and work with Denis Villeneuve.



Zendaya: I think without repeating [Timothée], I think every day we lead with gratitude, so I appreciate you asking that question. To be here is a privilege, it's an honour to have a job that I love with people that I get to know and love and care about. I think it’s a privilege, so being able to be here is very special. So I'm very grateful for every day that I get to wake up and do this.

Florence: Ditto Ditto. I also think being a part of a movie that is this impressive and this huge, knowing that we are a part of something unbelievably special that people will be watching for years and years and years to come. It's a very unique situation that we're all in. It's an unbelievably special moment in time for all of us to be releasing something as epic as this movie and knowing that it's going to continue the love and the journey. Yeah, it's it's a huge feeling. Very grateful feeling.

Austin: First of all, I'm grateful that you started with that question. I've never had an interview start that way. My mom used to write 10 things she was grateful for – I love that, thank you so much – sometimes I forget. So, you know when we do this a lot; go in and do press, and be surrounded by great people. There's no competition. There's no sense of negativity that I've felt at all. Like, there's just love and support and inspiration that I feel from each one of you.

