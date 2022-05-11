"Derry Girls" Had A Flashback Episode, Proving We Need A Spin-Off All About The Mums
Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah were the blueprint.
As I’m sure you’re aware, we’re heading closer and closer to the end of Derry Girls.
We’ll be saying bye to the girls next week, but Erin, Orla, and the rest of the gang were in last night’s episodes – it was all about the mums!
It was their school reunion, and there was a flashback that took us back to ’77 – the year of their leaver’s prom – and honestly, it was the backstory we didn’t know we needed.
Erin is exactly like young Mary – from the dreams of making a mark on the world to the obsession with boys, and Sarah looked flawless (as usual) and was as carefree as ever.
Naturally, they all went to Our Lady Immaculate too, and the ‘70s equivalent of Sister Michael was just as terrifying.
Michelle’s mum Diedre was a punk, which just makes so much sense.
Just like Claire, young Geraldine was the group's resident worrier.
And because it isn’t Derry Girls without an honorary boy thrown in, the girls were joined by Diedre’s American Cousin Rob, who was treated with about the same amount of respect that James gets.
Oh, and in a surprising twist, Jenny’s mum was also part of the crew.
And of course young Grandpa showed up, as protective as ever.
On their last night as students, the gang were determined to make the moment last forever, getting themselves into some shenanigans that felt oh so familiar.
What did you think of the Derry Girls flashback episode? Would you watch more of the mums in their teen years? Let us know in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.