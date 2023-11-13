Skip To Content
    18 Movie Adaptations That Actually Did The Books Justice

    "I'm sure it's been said multiple times but it's the best example of an adaptation. It was so clear that everyone involved loved the books and wanted to do it properly."

    Hanifah Rahman
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Every reader knows that when it comes to book-to-screen adaptations, all bets are off. Sometimes, they can be a letdown, but here are the retellings that you, the avid readers of our Community, thought did the original stories justice!

    1. Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood

    "It was a really solid adaptation of both that book and Little Altars Everywhere. A lot of it is due to the casting, which was outstanding. While some parts that felt important were taken out, I don't think it ultimately detracted from the story being told. Definitely an example of being true to what was kept in the film."

    megang24

    2. White Oleander

     "It always comes to mind. While some portions were left out, the story still felt cohesive, and what was left in the movie was very true to the book. I'm a huge fan of the source material and the movie in equal measure."

    megang24

    3. Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret

    "I know that it's fairly recent, but it was (almost) everything nine-year-old me wanted to see when I read this for the first time in 1986 (kinda disappointed about no pad belts)."

    sherissamariablakeo

    4. Holes

    "It was the single best book-to-movie adaptation I have ever seen and I will unalive on that hill.

    I feel like most of the really, truly good adaptations are just the ones where they actually work with and listen to the original writer. So often I've seen an awful adaptation and then found out they basically told the actual creator to kick rocks."

    mrsritz

    5. A Series of Unfortunate Events

    "The Netflix version of (NOT the Jim Carrey version. No offence to Jim, but that adaptation was more unfortunate than the events). It wasn't an exact adaptation, but all of the backstory they added and the minor things they changed actually enhanced the story rather than just changing it to be different. It also helps that Snicket/Handler actually did the writing, so it stayed true to his intentions."

    6. The Sandman

    "Faithful on-screen adaptation of something considered unfilmable. American Gods was also pretty great. Gaiman is good about keeping his work with directors who listen."

    monkeybuttmom

    7. Outlander

    "Not a movie, but season one of was almost perfect when compared to the book. Outlander got me out of my reading slump; I binged the book in two days and then binged the show in two days. Having consumed both formats in such quick succession, I'd say the first season was probably 95% accurate page to screen.

    I truly miss when the show had 25 episodes to a season 🥲"

    rvjones0221

    8. Alice in Wonderland

    "I feel like Disney actually did a really good job with the original. It was one where they didn't have to cut too much or alter it to make it kid-friendly like the majority of their adaptations. Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is a beautiful story and I really feel like Disney did this one justice."

    mo2758

    9. The Outsiders

    "It was a literal passion project for so many members of the cast and crew. It was so spot on."

    brianalawson

    10. The Martian

    "Yes the film was made more 'Hollywood', but I love the film and the book. The film felt very faithful to the book."

    ohbiscuits

    11. Room

    "Amazing adaption. I would say even better than the book since the book is ruined with the cringey TMI notes from Jack's point of view. Sure they did leave out some characters but the film still felt complete. The only note the film didn't include (just implied) is Ma's daughter, but I suppose the film was already focused on its dark plot it didn't need to get darker. Plus I love how they give Ma's character the name Joy as an ironic twist – detail we never get from the book!"

    senpainoticedu

    12. Brideshead Revisited

    "By far and away. The inclusion of Jeremy Irons’s narration of Charles Ryder’s internal monologue plucked straight from the pages of the book, alongside the perfect casting and stellar performances of all of the actors made it an impeccable and immersive experience."

    marcelswhalemask

    13. The Green Mile

    "Without a doubt. One of the only times I've seen the film first and read the book after, I fully expected to be disappointed in the film after reading the book as is so often the case with book-to-film adaptations, but they're both phenomenal."

    cb8484


    "Aside from some VERY minor changes (the book was set in 1932, film 1935 so they could include Top Hat, the chief actually being two characters from the book, Delacroix's death is actually toned down in the film if you can believe it) it is *the* most faithful adaptation I've seen."

    zoe020113

    14. The Princess Bride

    "One of the few book-to-movie adaptations that I genuinely think it doesn’t matter whether you read or watch it first, they’re both spectacular, and the movie maintains what’s wonderful about the book while adapting to fit the medium. And some truly perfect casting (watch the duel on the Cliffs of Despair if you have any doubts)."

    haiarh

    15. Atonement

    "Fantastic, particularly Briony (Saoirse Ronan's first role and Academy Award nomination) the movie perfectly reflects all the characters."

    pazini90

    "The film managed to convey the complex ideas and feelings of the characters, which is what always suffers when prose becomes script. Most adaptations feel a little hollow and don't quite succeed because we don't get to live in the characters' heads. Atonement was one of the few that pulled it off."

    alicelynn0211

    16. The Lord of the Rings trilogy

    "I'm sure it's been said multiple times but it's the best example of an adaptation. It was so clear that everyone involved loved the books and wanted to do it properly. Christopher Lee, who had met Tolkien, was also a massive help with costuming and weaponry and stabbing sounds

    bowsie22

    17. Stardust

    "I’d even go as far as to say the movie is better than the book."

    echo91

    18. Misery

    "Kathy Bates is an amazing actor and carries the entire film, and does so in a beautiful way!!!"

    marensofiee

    Don't forget to tell us your favourite book to screen adaptations!