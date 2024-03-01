Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Uber Pool Is Shouting Rides With G Flip To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Free rides to and from festival locations and new friends?! Sign me up!

Hameda Nafiz
by Hameda Nafiz

BuzzFeed Staff

Mardi Gras just got a whole lot more exciting — with free rides, queer vibes and a chance to rub shoulders with an Aussie music legend, thanks to Uber Pool.

Fresh off smashing records in the Hottest 100, G Flip is ready to kickstart the Mardi Gras celebrations by sharing the Uber Pool love with some lucky riders.

Three friends smiling with a Pride flag. They wear stylish casual outfits
Uber

When announcing the partnership, the musician expressed their excitement to be back in Australia for Mardi Gras. "It’s one of my favourite days of the year. I'm going to be hopping in a few Uber Pool rides on the day of the parade so stay safe, book an Uber and hopefully we can hang out for a cheeky little ride!"

I don't know about you, but a "cheeky little ride" with G Flip would make this Mardi Gras absolutely impossible to beat.

If you want in on the action, all you have to do is register your interest and spill the tea on why you're dying to ride with G Flip.

Individual in a checkered sweater and cap stands in front of a car making a peace sign with both hands
Uber

And if you're one of the lucky few, you won't be riding in just any Uber. G Flip's Mardi Gras chariot is the ultimate pre-game setting — decked out with an explosion of rainbow to get you in the spirit. 

Not to mention the opportunity to belt out karaoke classics with them as your duet partner — and vibe with them to their own chart-topping music. 

In the spirit of Gay Christmas, Uber's spreading the love even further to those celebrating the festivities.

Three friends smiling in a car, one making a heart shape with hands, reflecting diverse expressions of LGBTQ+ pride
Uber

Plus, for every Uber Pool ride taken during Mardi Gras weekend, Uber will be donating a ride to Minus18 — Australia's heroes for LGBTQIA+ youth. So, even if you miss the G Flip express, you're riding for a cause.

As if there wasn't enough good news, Uber's also got your back with free Pool rides to and from festival locations on Saturday, March 2, between 12-10 p.m.

Person in school-inspired outfit with tie and sweater, holding drumsticks, seated in a car
Uber

Rain or shine, your Mardi Gras transport will be covered up to $30 when you share the good vibes and book an Uber Pool.

So, grab the aux and get ready to ride with pride this Mardi Gras — with Uber Pool and G Flip at your side.

Register your interest to ride with G Flip here — and don't forget to take advantage of your Uber Pool discount this weekend!