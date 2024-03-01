Uber Pool Is Shouting Rides With G Flip To Celebrate Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras just got a whole lot more exciting — with free rides, queer vibes and a chance to rub shoulders with an Aussie music legend, thanks to Uber Pool.
Fresh off smashing records in the Hottest 100, G Flip is ready to kickstart the Mardi Gras celebrations by sharing the Uber Pool love with some lucky riders.
If you want in on the action, all you have to do is register your interest and spill the tea on why you're dying to ride with G Flip.
In the spirit of Gay Christmas, Uber's spreading the love even further to those celebrating the festivities.
As if there wasn't enough good news, Uber's also got your back with free Pool rides to and from festival locations on Saturday, March 2, between 12-10 p.m.
So, grab the aux and get ready to ride with pride this Mardi Gras — with Uber Pool and G Flip at your side.
Register your interest to ride with G Flip here — and don't forget to take advantage of your Uber Pool discount this weekend!