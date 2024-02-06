Smirnoff Is Launching A Lavender Lemonade, So Maybe It Won't Be Such A Cruel Summer After All

Get ready, folks, because this limited edition ready-to-drink flavour is bound to be the star of your summer gatherings.
Lavender (the colour) has been making waves in the world of fashion, beauty and pop music — and Smirnoff is hopping on the trend with their latest creation.
It blends the smoothness of triple-distilled Smirnoff vodka with the crispness of lemonade, all tied together with a hint of light lavender for a refreshing finish.
If you're ready to dive into the taste of summer, Smirnoff Ice Lavender Lemonade is hitting the shelves on February 13 — just in time to ride out the rest of the summer.
Grab a four-pack for $21.99 at Dan Murphy's and BWS.