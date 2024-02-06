Skip To Content
    Smirnoff Is Launching A Lavender Lemonade, So Maybe It Won't Be Such A Cruel Summer After All

    I'm ready to live in this lavender era forever, TBH.

    Hameda Nafiz
    by Hameda Nafiz

    Get ready, folks, because this limited edition ready-to-drink flavour is bound to be the star of your summer gatherings.

    Smirnoff

    Say hello to Smirnoff Ice Lavender Lemonade — the drink that's here to keep the party going until the last rays of Aussie summer!

    Lavender (the colour) has been making waves in the world of fashion, beauty and pop music — and Smirnoff is hopping on the trend with their latest creation.

    Smirnoff

    The urge to match this drink with every one of my outfits is VERY strong. Plus, this brand new flavour is hitting shelves just as some of the world's biggest artists are gearing up to hit Aussie stages — and it's set to become your go-to sip for pres, afters and everything in between.

    It blends the smoothness of triple-distilled Smirnoff vodka with the crispness of lemonade, all tied together with a hint of light lavender for a refreshing finish.

    Smirnoff

    It's pretty much the perfect companion for cooling down during those sun-soaked Aussie afternoons.

    If you're ready to dive into the taste of summer, Smirnoff Ice Lavender Lemonade is hitting the shelves on February 13 — just in time to ride out the rest of the summer.

    Grab a four-pack for $21.99 at Dan Murphy's and BWS. 