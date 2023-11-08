5 Weeknight Dinner Hacks For A Healthier You

BuzzFeed has partnered with Kmart to help you effortlessly prepare delicious and healthy weeknight meals. This article has been written in-house by our editorial experts.
When you're busy and your mind is running a hundred kilometres an hour, it's hard to figure out what you want to eat. Usually that leads to quick alternatives that aren't exactly great for your health.
1. If the thought of chopping veggies up puts you off — do yourself a favour and prep them in advance!
2. Create your own spice blends to help you enhance your meals and avoid unnecessary additives (or costs).
3. If you're wild about salads why not try the viral jar version, which will turn your lunch into a grab-and-go situation — so you wont have to spend excessive amounts on lettuce.
4. Kitchen appliances like slow cookers, multi-cookers and air fryers can actually reduce the effort required to prepare meals.
5. And finally, avoid sacrificing your favourite dishes by digging around on the internet and finding recipes that streamline the process — or allow you to prep and freeze ingredients ahead of time.
Incorporating these dinner-prep hacks into your weeknight routine can help you make healthier meal choices without the stress of last-minute cooking.
Good luck and happy eating!