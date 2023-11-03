30 Products You’ll Buy For Travel, But Then Use All The Time Once You’re Home

*Plus* it's waterproof, so you can bring your reading truly anywhere — including the tub (!) or pool.



I recently bought a Kindle and it has, no exaggeration, revolutionized my life. I love mine for so many reasons — it's truly helped me incorporate my love of reading into my often hectic life, and all my titles literally live inside of this half-pound wonder gadget, so I can switch between books super easily. For traveling, this is a literal dream. I don't have to pick between titles and then regret the entire trip that I didn't bring the one I left at home — and, as any book lover knows, traveling with books is heavy as hell, and the Kindle literally completely eliminates that weight. Traveling will never be the same for me. BTW, I'm also obsessed with the Libby app, which allows you to check out e-books from your local library on your Kindle!! My inner child is *screaming* with joy.

Promising review: "Love how easy the Kindle is for travel and reading on the go. I was getting ready for an extended vacation and decided to purchase one while on sale for Prime Day, and I'm so glad that I did. The Kindle is SO lightweight, it makes reading in bed and while traveling even easier! Great backlight for nighttime reading, and I'm so glad they added an adjustable warmth setting to avoid headaches and tired eyes. Also love how long the battery lasts, even when the backlight is being used. I charged it before I left and 5 days later I'm still at 85% battery after hours and hours of reading!" —lilybee

