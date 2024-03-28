Skip To Content
    This Redness-Reducing Facial Spray Is More Essential Than My Moisturizer

    Dermatologists explain how hypochlorous acid can treat redness and acne, and suggest some more products that use it.

    Haley Zovickian
    by Haley Zovickian

    HuffPost Staff

    If you’re having trouble keeping up with trending skincare products and deducing whether they’re worth incorporating into your routine, I don’t blame you. But one ingredient that’s gone viral on TikTok is worth paying attention to: hypochlorous acid. It’s a soothing, potent antimicrobial — a “natural disinfectant” — that’s found in our body’s white blood cells, according to Dr. Samer Jaber, a board-certified dermatologist at Washington Square Dermatology in New York City.

    Four skincare products are held aloft against a background of sparkling water
    Amazon and Prequel

    Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist and a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Cornell, told HuffPost that hypochlorous acid calms inflammation and repairs the skin’s barrier.

    It stands apart because of its breadth of applications while being gentle and non-irritating for routine use. It can help eczema and dermatitis, reduce redness, and calm breakouts, particularly during cold, dry weather, according to both dermatologists. But hypochlorous acid “is so well tolerated that it is even used to treat blepharitis, which is inflammation of the eyelids,” Jaber said. 

    As an avid user of hypochlorous acid, I consider it more essential to my skincare than my moisturizer. I use it twice daily to calm my sensitive, cystic acne-prone skin and to cleanse my easily irritated eyelids. I also deal with perioral dermatitis, a facial rash that’s similar to rosacea, and hypochlorous acid is the only ingredient that has made a noticeable difference besides oral medication. It’s so helpful that I make sure I never run out.

    Garshick recommended applying hypochlorous acid products “after cleansing, prior to any serums or moisturizers” or “midday over makeup or post-workout.” Sprays make it extra easy to apply, and Jaber noted: “Start gradually and slowly when incorporating any ingredient into your skincare routine.” 

    We’ve rounded up the best hypochlorous acid products on the market, as recommended by dermatologists. Read on for our favorites.

    1. Tower 28's super popular "SOS" hypochlorous acid spray

    Woman&#x27;s face before and after using SOS skincare product, beside product bottle
    Amazon

    "Tower 28 is probably the most well-known and well-marketed [hypochlorous acid spray]," Dr. Jaber wrote via email.

    "It helps to strengthen and soothe the skin while helping to reduce redness and inflammation as well as skin sensitivity," Garshick said. "Because it also has antibacterial properties, it can be helpful for those dealing with breakouts and the spray formulation makes it a great option for post-workout. It can be used all year round." 

    Promising reviews: "I've been using the Tower28 spray for almost 6 months and have come to be absolutely dependent on it. I have combination, acne-prone skin that can be temperamental with seasonal changes and gets easily irritated, so I was hesitant to try a new ingredient. Luckily, my skin took to it immediately. Not only does it help with hydration and give me a nice glow, but it has made a noticeable difference with my breakouts. I use it after workouts and after I wash my face in the evenings and feel fresh and clean." —Lourdes Avila Uribe, HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    "I use this every morning and night between my skincare products to help trap in moisture and optimize absorption, as well as use it regularly on my hands whenever I feel [an eczema] flare-up coming along." —Tessa Flores, HuffPost Shopping Writer

    Get it from AmazonSephora, and Credo Beauty for $12+ (available in three sizes).

    2. The Briotech hypochlorous spray, an affordable option

    Bottle of BRIO Skin Spray with a hand logo, labeled as Hypochlorous Acid
    Amazon

    "The Briotech and SkinSmart [options] are similar [to the Tower 28 version] with a lower price point," Jaber told HuffPost.

    Briotech's spray is formulated with deionized water, pure salt, and hypochlorous acid to gently yet effectively soothe irritated, red skin. It's also popular for healing piercings.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and 1-, 2- and 4-packs).

    3. The SkinSmart "Wound Therapy" spray, another budget-friendly pick

    SkinSmart Antimicrobial Wound Therapy spray bottle, for skin cleansing and bacteria removal
    Amazon

    This option is also similar to Tower 28's hypochlorous acid spray at a lower price, according to Dr. Jaber. Made with 0.18% hypochlorous acid, ionized water, and salt, SkinSmart's spray is designed to target bacteria without disrupting your body's healing process, whether you're healing from acne, rashes, cuts or other wounds.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.46.

    4. Lomalux Eczemol, an FDA-cleared spray for treatment of dermatitis

    LomaLux Eczema OTC spray bottle for symptom relief of eczema and dermatitis
    Amazon

    "Working to alleviate dry and itchy skin, this spray is FDA-cleared for atopic dermatitis, first- and second-degree burns and radiation dermatitis," Dr. Garshick wrote. "It has been shown to improve healing and also helps to reduce bacteria, and inflammation, and helps to calm itching. It can be used two times daily or as needed and is safe for all ages."

    Get it from Amazon and Walmart for $19.99.

    5. The National Rosacea Society-accepted Prequel Universal Skin Solution

    Skincare product bottle labeled &quot;Prequel&quot; against a plain background, for shopping context
    Prequel

    "Accepted by the National Rosacea Society, this spray contains hypochlorous acid, electrolyzed water, and a soothing mineral concentrate to help calm irritated skin," said Garshick. "In addition to calming the skin, it can help to support the skin barrier and improve hydration. It is fragrance-free and safe for those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin."

    Get it from Prequel for $17.

    6. Magic Molecule's "The Solution," my personal favorite

    Before and after shots of scalp psoriasis treatment, alongside three Magic Molecule skincare products
    Magic Molecule

    "This helps to soothe the skin whether it’s from a sunburn, skin irritation, cuts or scrapes," Dr. Garshick wrote. "It can be used as needed and helps to reduce bacteria, redness, and calm the skin." 

    This version is my personal favorite thanks to its purported stability and FDA-cleared formula. I keep a bottle on my vanity at all times and make sure to never run out!

    Get it from Magic Molecule for $25+ (available in three sizes).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.