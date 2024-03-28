This Redness-Reducing Facial Spray Is More Essential Than My Moisturizer

If you’re having trouble keeping up with trending skincare products and deducing whether they’re worth incorporating into your routine, I don’t blame you. But one ingredient that’s gone viral on TikTok is worth paying attention to: hypochlorous acid. It’s a soothing, potent antimicrobial — a “natural disinfectant” — that’s found in our body’s white blood cells, according to Dr. Samer Jaber, a board-certified dermatologist at Washington Square Dermatology in New York City.
We’ve rounded up the best hypochlorous acid products on the market, as recommended by dermatologists. Read on for our favorites.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.