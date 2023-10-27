43 Solutions For Those Little Things You Might Be Shy About (Because You’re Only Human)

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "These are ideal for overnight protection and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities. I personally always wear either these period-proof undies when I go on runs on my period, and it has been a MASSIVE godsend. Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there."

Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!

Promising review: "It took me a while to finally give in and buy these, because I wasn’t sure if they would work. I am kicking myself for letting them sit in the cart for that long, while I spent hideous amounts of money on disposable products that are freaking uncomfortable torture devices that let you down when you need them most. These undies are SO. WONDERFUL. I could cry at this point. I tried these for the first time this week. One of my worse, heavier monthly rounds. I crossed my fingers, packed lots of extra pads in case they didn’t work, and dove into my hectic day. I forgot I was wearing them. No crinkle puff-butt discomfort. No running for the bathroom. They didn’t even leak overnight, which, for me, is unheard of. I’m never going back." —Blythe

available in women's sizes 4-13, in plus sizes, in four colors, and in various pack size combos