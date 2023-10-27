43 Solutions For Those Little Things You Might Be Shy About (Because You’re Only Human)

1. A stainless-steel tongue scraper for getting rid of the film on your tongue that's probably contributing to breath odor, not to mention just plain uncomfy inside your mouth. This thing is so effective, one reviewer says they can now taste flavors they'd never picked up on before, including the taste of water.
Promising review: "I have been an avid Amazon shopper for years. Never once have I (selfishly) written a review for a product. After purchasing this simple tongue scraper, I am now ending that streak. For YEARS, my tongue had been a whiteish-covered organ. It was more white-covered than pink. It looked like it had been born permanently stained with streaks of vanilla ice cream. I secretly envied the wet, pink, glistening tongues of others. Over the years and with countless attempts of desperation, I scrubbed and scrubbed my tongue with the fronts and backs of toothbrushes, all to no avail. Until tonight. As I pulled the gentle scraper down across my tongue, I couldn't believe my eyes. I HAD FINALLY UNCOVERED WHAT MY SOUL HAS CRIED FOR FOR YEARS — A PINKISH-RED TONGUE! [Short version]: BUY THIS SCRAPER. It will take years off your tongue and add them back upon your life." —Stewart Clyde
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a pack of two and 12).
2. A pair of comfy period-proof underwear designed to hold two tampons' worth of blood (which washes right out with water)! They're a *welcome* alternative to bulky pads (or having to worry about tampon leakage). Plus, they'll save you money since you won't have to deal with disposable menstrual products anymore. In a word, IDEAL.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "These are ideal for overnight protection and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities. I personally always wear either these period-proof undies when I go on runs on my period, and it has been a MASSIVE godsend. Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there."
Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!
Promising review: "It took me a while to finally give in and buy these, because I wasn’t sure if they would work. I am kicking myself for letting them sit in the cart for that long, while I spent hideous amounts of money on disposable products that are freaking uncomfortable torture devices that let you down when you need them most. These undies are SO. WONDERFUL. I could cry at this point. I tried these for the first time this week. One of my worse, heavier monthly rounds. I crossed my fingers, packed lots of extra pads in case they didn’t work, and dove into my hectic day. I forgot I was wearing them. No crinkle puff-butt discomfort. No running for the bathroom. They didn’t even leak overnight, which, for me, is unheard of. I’m never going back." —Blythe
Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in women's sizes 4-13, in plus sizes, in four colors, and in various pack size combos).
3. A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder with black ginseng and biotin for folks whose roots get oily FAST. It helps soak up grease and refresh hair, without toxic ingredients like benzene. 💪
Promising review: "Best dry shampoo ever. I have been literally obsessed with finding the perfect affordable dry shampoo. I have tried plenty of sprays, none of them really do the job. I happened upon this product. Let me tell you…changed my world. I washed Wednesday. Used it Thursday, Friday and was blown away. My hair wasn’t greasy. The powder gives your hair a texture so you can get some good lift if you want. Also, I could have gone a third day no wash if I wanted. I am 100% percent happy with this." —Kristina Boddie
Get it from Amazon for $16 (also available in packs of two and three).
4. A foot peel mask to remove the old, calloused skin on your feet and leave you with, basically, the smooth feet of a baby. You'll be able to rock bare feet and sandals with confidence, plus the dead skin peeling off your feet will be satisfying all on its own.
Promising review: "This product is nothing short of AMAZING! I have had severely dry, cracked feet since I was a teenager. Pedicures, lotions, callous remover files, and even prescription creams and ointments never worked for me. My heels were so dry they had deep cracks in them that were splitting. I used this and in five days began to see a little peeling on my feet. By day seven they were REALLY peeling! I could not believe the difference! The package says for severely dry feet you can repeat the process in one week, so I did. (My feet were still peeling from the first treatment.) It has now been four weeks since my first treatment and the difference in my feet is unbelievable! If you are on the fence about whether or not to try these...DO IT! You will be so happy with the results!
"Tip: When you put these on your feet, put a pair of old socks on over them. It will ensure that the liquid gets in every little fold of skin, in between toes, etc." —J. Jupa
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.95.
5. A pumice stone in case you can't have guests over until you deal with the, ahem, *aggressive* limescale, hard water, iron, and rust stains in your toilet bowl that have accumulated over the past weeks. (Months? Years??)
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary25
"They should really call this product a magic wand." —MK
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available as a pack of two and four).
6. A box of salicylic acid-containing wart-removing pads you apply like bandages so you won't feel self-conscious about shaking hands anymore. All you gotta do is reapply every 48 hours until you have relief.
They treat common and plantar warts.
Promising review: "This stuff works! At first I thought I had a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to Google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Embarrassing! So I got it frozen off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried freezing it off three times and nothing! I then realized the wart had spread to my other thumb. Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and they removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left the strips on for two days and then reapplied with fresh ones. I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29.
7. A bestselling earwax removal kit for draining all the earwax that's preventing you from hearing clearly, coating your earbuds, and generally making life uncomfortable.
The above reviewer photos show a before/after of the inside of their ear with the wax buildup removed.
Promising review: "Folks. Buy it. This is like head lice treatment. If you are looking at it and thinking about it, YOU NEED IT. And this stuff. Is. Awesome. Literally chunks of ear wax came out of my ear holes the SIZE OF CORN KERNELS. Where was this coming from? Why is my body making so much wax? Where was it being stored because I did NOT think ear canals were that spacious, but apparently there are some storage closets in there or something because HOLY MARY MOTHER OF GOD the ear nuggets are real. My ears feel so squeaky clean! And get this, my hair makes sounds. Like I put it up in a hair tie afterwards, and I could HEAR MY HAIR MOVING ON MY HEAD. What is that?! Seriously?! If you also did not know that moving hair creates a sound, you need to buy this product ASAP." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
8. A TubShroom Hair Catcher in case you haven't been as on top of cleaning the hair out of your shower's drain as you should...and it shows. This thing has literally won awards, and 80,000+ 5-star reviewers recommend it for preventing hair clogs — and the uneasy experience of standing in dirty water post-rinse because your shower won't drain.
This product fits in any standard drain, so it won't impact water flow, and you need only pull it out to clean it.
Promising review: "Seriously — this is amazing. I have long hair and recently had a baby. Our poor tub drain was getting clogged constantly, and we were spending ridiculous amounts of time shoving a drain snake down there and pulling it out over and over. I figured if this worked to catch even half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice a week. And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" —sasamo
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors, including a pack of two).
9. Quick-acting Nizoral dandruff shampoo that's clinically proven to help relieve dandruff by getting rid of the fungus that causes it instead of just masking the symptoms. You can see results within 1–2 uses!
I get dandruff from time to time, and when I do the flakes are stubborn and hard to get rid of. Nizoral is a godsend and the only thing I will use for getting rid of it. Because it's antifungal, it actually gets at the root of the problem so you get fast relief. I make sure I never run out — it's the only thing that'll take care of my dandruff effectively and quickly.
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four or five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris
Get it from Amazon for $15.02 (also available in multipacks).
10. XL acne cover patches for those full T-zone breakouts that are too big for regular-size patches to treat. Made with hydrocolloid to help pull out pus and gunk from pimples, the patches also contain tea tree oil and calendula to aid in soothing inflamed skin and redness.
Reviewers say they're also lifesavers for calming painful, itchy chemo rashes. You can use them on the face or body.
Promising review: "I've had acne for probably close to 20 years, since my preteens. So rather than stick a ton of little circles on my face that are meant for individual zits I figured I'd try these extra large patches. Wow. They work absolutely amazingly. The adhesion was fantastic and when it came time to remove the patches it didn't feel like I was ripping off my flesh. I could see all the gross and yet satisfying little white blobs on the patch from where it had absorbed my excessive sebum and bacteria while I slept. My pores looked so much smaller because all of that gross stuff that was clogging them had been removed. Seriously, this stuff is great and did way better than any pore strips I have ever used. Go buy these if you want to have baby-soft poreless skin and are tired of it looking like Neil Armstrong should be planting a flag on your face." —Christina Smith
Avarelle is a small business that aims to make the best skincare that's also honest and affordable. All their products are vegan and cruelty-free!
Get 8 extra-large patches from Amazon for $8.49.
Our deep dive on the Avarelle acne patches gets into the nitty-gritty — why they work, how to use them, and why they've earned tens of thousands of 5-star reviews.
11. And some affordable hydrocolloid pimple patches to suck the gunk out of regular-sized pimples that have come to a head. Crucially, they protect deep, under-the-skin pimples from wandering or picking fingers, which can inadvertently inflame blemishes more by adding dirt and bacteria to irritated skin. These are one of the best skincare purchases I've ever made, and reviewers agree.
I have used these for years, and I literally buy them in bulk so that I'm never caught without them. I really can't sing the praises of these enough — they make my cystic acne heal faster, whether by sucking pus out of active breakouts or by curbing the beginning of pimples through keeping my hands the heck off them. I like to keep them on overnight, and they're clear and unobtrusive enough that I'll usually use them during the day when needed, too. Different sizes are included so you can customize to different blemish sizes, or simply use smaller patches during the daytime and larger ones at night, lol. This is the product I'm constantly raving to my friends about, and TL;DR: It's my desert island item. You cannot go wrong with these. Plus, they're super affordable for the amount you get, and especially for the benefit they provide.
Promising review: "I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still gets breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times. I sleep with these babies on, and in the morning, the size and redness is usually 50%–75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late thirties less stressful. They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" —Lauren Kerley
Get a pack of three (72 pimple patches total) from Amazon for $13.25.
12. A bestselling, enzyme-activated stain and odor eliminator so you can finally get rid of the stain and the stink from your fur baby's latest accident. Just spray, let sit for 30 minutes to an hour, and blot dry.
To use, apply the product to the stain, and let sit for 30–60 minutes. Then blot and let air-dry. It also works for cleaning up kennels, pet carriers, and litter boxes. One reviewer even used it to clean up milk that had rotted in their carpet.
Promising reviews: "I wish I’d found this product 10 years ago. This is the absolute best cleaner I’ve used. Deep cleaning is easy since you spray and let it dry!" —Casa Koch
"Amazing! And we couldn’t be happier!! Imagine buying a brand new sofa, and within a week, your cat 'marked it' as his very own...the cushions no less. We tried so many things. Cat urine is no joke. And it only gets worse as the days go by. But this spray? The directions were easy, and the results FABULOUS!!!! If you have a cat who has these tendencies, or even accidents, buy this!! You will not be sorry!!!" —Karen Byrne
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's Labradoodle and rescued tabby. They specialize in pet tools, treats, and toys!
Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (also available in a gallon size).
13. An indoor fruit fly trap for when washing the dishes and taking out the garbage isn't enough to get rid of your annoying infestation (*screams into the void*). Put this trap near your kitchen trash, and you'll see a dramatic reduction in fruit flies within a few days.
Each trap lasts up to 45 days.
Promising review: "We get fruit flies every summer, but this year has been the worst by far. They land on any food you leave out, but worst of all...they hover around your face. I've tried a lot of different things, and nothing actually attracts the fruit flies. They're always attracted to everything except the bait that I put out! I bought four of these little apple-shaped fruit fly traps and filled them with the bottle of Terro bait. Within a week, each trap had at least 20 fruit flies. What's really cool is that you can unscrew the traps to dump the fruit flies out. Once the fruit fly goes in, it can't get out, and that is eliminating a great deal of them. I highly recommend trying these if you are suffering through a fruit fly infestation!" —KZ & SC
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $14.63 (also available in packs of six and 12).
14. And an adhesive garbage guard to get rid of the flies and maggots circling your outdoor garbage can. Stick this inside your bin, and it'll release an odorless vapor that'll kill insects for up to four months.
This product is designed for use in outdoor or garage trash bins and dumpsters. Do not use in areas where people or pets will be for an extended period of time.
Promising review: "It’s what everyone says; perfect. I live on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi — hot, humid, and plenty of moisture in the air. My garage, where my trash cans are kept, opens to a large wooded area. Lots of flies. Regardless of washing them out weekly, using bags with ties, or making sure to rinse meat packages and such, my trash cans were fly heaven and laden with maggots around trash time. Well, I stuck these where everyone said to, underneath the lid. In less than TWO days there were no flies or maggots. NONE!! Now, you might open the lid and have one flying around, but he won’t last long. Seriously, this stuff works better than described." —ztennyson
Get it from Amazon for $9.19.