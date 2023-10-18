24 Compact Travel Products To Help You Maximize Space In Your Luggage

Promising review: "Works like a charm! So...of course the day I get my hair done, an unexpected torrential downpour occurs and I have NO umbrella. But...I DID have my Hairbrella in my bag! This was the 1st time I would get to try it out since I purchased it so I was REALLY hoping it would live up to its hype. I loosely pinned my hair up with a few bobby pins, secured that sucka in place and took off! While I looked like I just exited a dunk tank after my valiant sprint to my car, my hair was BONE DRY!!! 🙌🏾 Not a drop of moisture hit my hair. Hairbrella is the TRUTH!!!" —Lina

Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that specializes in hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather.

Get it from Amazon for $44 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in five colors).