24 Compact Travel Products To Help You Maximize Space In Your Luggage

1. A Hairbrella to protect your hair from unpredictable travel weather that's small enough to fold up and keep in your bag. It's satin-lined, so it won't dry out your hair or cause frizz once you take it off.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! So...of course the day I get my hair done, an unexpected torrential downpour occurs and I have NO umbrella. But...I DID have my Hairbrella in my bag! This was the 1st time I would get to try it out since I purchased it so I was REALLY hoping it would live up to its hype. I loosely pinned my hair up with a few bobby pins, secured that sucka in place and took off! While I looked like I just exited a dunk tank after my valiant sprint to my car, my hair was BONE DRY!!! 🙌🏾 Not a drop of moisture hit my hair. Hairbrella is the TRUTH!!!" —Lina
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that specializes in hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather.
Get it from Amazon for $44 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in five colors).
2. A roll-on blister-preventing balm if your travel plans consist of lots of walking — and *not* limping around because of fresh, painful blisters.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in bundles).
3. And some anti-chafe balm for protecting your inner thighs or other parts of your body from painful rubbing during your long days of adventure.
Promising review: "I was in Arizona during a continuing 100+ heat wave on a vacay tour. I didn’t use it the first day and ended up with rubbed thighs due to rough seams on shorts and excessive heat. I then used this everyday without additional rubbing rash. This stuff is awesome!!!! I will not leave home again on travel without it. It was not wet or tacky, just glides very nicely. It held up in 113-degree heat. Without it, it would have been a very different vacation. Thank you for making this product!!!!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two).
4. A waterproof pouch to protect your phone when you're near water, because once you prove to yourself that you need this, it'll already be too late. Plus, you can use your touchscreen with it, so you can take all the underwater pics you want.
It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out.
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 14 colors and patterns).
5. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer for consolidating your medications and just-in-case medicines, because TBH their bulky bottles take up a *lot* of room — and opting to leave some of them at home is just not a good option.
Promising review: "These travel pill cases are totally worth it! We are always out and about traveling, and this case helps keep the travel pharmacy organized! No more clunky pill bottles. The pill case is very sturdy and has a clasp that stays tightly latched. The compartments on the inside are easy to open with plenty of storage for pills. I was able to fit about 10 larger pills into the smaller compartments. It’s nice to also have the larger compartments too. You can fit wrapped cough drops or other medications in those. Highly recommend!!" —Sydney Harsh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.99.
6. Silicone earplugs designed to regulate pressure in your ears and reduce discomfort while taking off and landing. Plus, they'll help muffle the sound of the crying baby four rows back.
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pair from Amazon for $7.50.
7. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that connects your wireless earbuds to the headphone jack on the flight so you can watch the free entertainment without having to bring two sets of headphones — or waste money buying the crappy ones they sell on the plane.
You can even pair two sets of headphones at once to the AirFly! They work on gym and gaming equipment, too.
Promising review: "Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" —emily p murray
Twelve South is a husband-and-wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in three colors and two other styles).
8. A digital luggage scale since nothing ruins a flight faster than being charged $75 to check a bag that's 2 pounds overweight. (Crying...screaming...) This gadget will keep that $75 safe and sound in your wallet.
Just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up, and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly tested this digital luggage scale out when she was packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Took this on multiple overseas trips in the first two months. I can't believe I used to hold my bags and weigh myself and the bag on scales — and then subtract my weight. It was so time consuming, especially when we were either close to the limit or over. This small device literally saved us hours of frustration and possible unpacking at the airport check-in line. We couldn't live without this item now. We bought another one as a backup. Wouldn't hesitate to buy this exact item again." —AB
"Took this for a 10-day trip overseas with lots of flights. Weighed the luggage as things were added to it/purchased, and when we weighed in at the airport it was perfectly accurate. Very important when the airline will charge $70 more for a suitcase that is too heavy or make you open the whole thing up and take stuff out in order to fly with it. Saved so much hassle." —B. M. O'Connor
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in six colors as well as a two-pack).
9. An external battery that's compact, light, *and* so powerful that it can bring your phone back to life three times before it needs to be charged itself. With all the videos you'll be taking, your phone will thank you for this.
Promising review: "This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." —Cathy K
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two colors).
10. A luggage drink caddy so you can keep your coffee (aka the magic elixir that keeps this show on the road) upright and securely attached to your wheeled luggage. Its two roomy pockets also fit snacks, water bottles, your phone, and whatever else you need to take off your hands while you navigate the chaos that is the airport.
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in 26 colors and other styles).
11. Some lightweight odor eliminators to throw in your luggage so your fave walking shoes will stay fresh and dry no matter how many miles you log in them. They're packed with moso bamboo charcoal, which naturally absorbs odor and moisture.
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to prevent mold, mildew, and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can ~rejuvenate~.
Promising review: "These are the best travel buddies! I always pack one of these in my luggage and one in my boyfriend's. While traveling, we sometimes don't get to wash all our clothes, but these bags are brilliant at absorbing the smell of sweat on our clothes and shoes!" —J. L.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A long-needed zipper puller that'll grab onto your back zipper so you can pull it up yourself, 'cause you shouldn't have to twist into a pretzel to get your zippered clothes on, and you definitely shouldn't limit what clothes you take on your vacay.
Promising reviews: "This thing is great! If you have issues with the puller disconnecting, head to the directions, because you probably aren't hooking it up correctly (I know this from experience). Zipuller saves my life on a weekly basis." —MoniqueRamsey
"I am a flight attendant. Our uniform dresses are so hard to zip up in a hotel room when you are by yourself. This is the best. It works wonderfully and is great quality. I would recommend this to anyone who isn't a contortionist. Excellent product!!!!!" —L. ward
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors/patterns).