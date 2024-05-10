BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Wayfair Kitchen Products That Are Useful *And* Look Good

    Get the best of both worlds.

    Haley Lyndes
    by Haley Lyndes

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A BoosBlock cutting board aka a major upgrade from that plastic one you've had since college. Use it to prep and serve food for dinner parties, as a charcuterie tray, or even just for decor purposes when it's not in use. The possibilities are endless.

    Wayfair, Kathleen/Wayfair

    Promising review: "My FAVE cutting board! Heavy, sturdy! Can leave it out all the time because it is so beautiful!" —Catherine

    Price: $94.95+ (originally $136.99+; available in three sizes)

    2. A 12-piece knife block set for finally getting rid of those dull kitchen knives you've been meaning to replace. You need good knives, there's just no two ways about it.

    wooden block with knives
    Traci/Wayfair

    This set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, sharpening steel, and a hardwood block. 

    Promising review: "I had a set of these years ago. So when I needed a new knife block I went right back to them. Excellent quality and craftsmanship!" —Ted

    Price: $93.14 (originally $296.50)

    3. A pull-down touch kitchen faucet here to make washing dishes, produce, and your hands extra easy. Its modern design will, hands-down, look superb in your home.

    Christine / Wayfair, Jennifer / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE it! Very clean lines, looks beautiful, and the color matches my soap dispenser perfectly. The touch feature is very cool. There are two areas you can tap to turn on/off. There is also a timed run-time of the water. So you can leave the faucet open and just use the touch feature without the water running endlessly." —Cyndy

    Price: $86.99+ (originally $94.99+; available in three colors)

    4. A Le Creuset Dutch oven that does everything from making delicious stews to baking the perfect sourdough loaf. It's pricey, but worth it for all the use you'll get out of it! It can even rest on your stove top without wasting precious cabinet space because it's that pretty.

    Enameled cast iron Dutch oven on a stove top, no persons present
    Connie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a Dutch oven for a while and finally splurged and I couldn’t be happier. The amount of recipes I don’t have to skip over anymore is incredible and the food cooks so evenly!" —Briley

    Price: $259.95+ (available in six sizes and 16 colors)

    5. A Vitamix immersion blender because it's still soup season (every season is soup season) and this plays a huge part in making them nice and creamy. With five speeds and the ability to blend in any container, you'll find yourself using this all. the. time.

    The blender
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’ve always wanted an immersion blender but never splurged. I love this and I wish I had gotten it sooner. It is so easy to use and I love that the bottom has rubber protection so I don’t damage my pots. My coffee frother just broke so I may give this a try lol!" —Diana

    Price: $144.95 (originally $169.95)

    6. A metal bar cart to store wines, glasses, liquors, and spirits. The chic-looking cart gives your apartment a streamlined look and can easily move around from room to room. It's the definition of adulting, don't ya think?

    A stylish bar cart with assorted liquor bottles, glasses, and a plant, organized neatly for home entertaining
    Brittney/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This bar cart completes my dining area and adds some extra space to display things I love!" —Susan

    Price: $112.99 (originally $239.99; available in eight colors)

    7. A wooden fruit bowl with ceramic trays that can hold all your fruits and veggies, because you have nowhere else to put them. The best part is you can take out and clean each tray independently, so you don't have to worry about it getting dirty.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of fruit basket on a white counter.
    Amanda/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Really nice-looking piece, and the trays are ceramic, not plastic! Doesn't take up a lot of remove on your counter and holds an adequate number of fruits and veggies." —Diana

    Price: $54.99 (originally $59.99) 

    8. A KitchenAid stand mixer great for those who like to bake and are also looking for a stylish pop of color to add to their home. It's a beast, I know, but, oh boy, is it worth it.

    A user&#x27;s KitchenAid mixer on a countertop
    Kimberly/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it! I’ve been wanting one for years, and the color is just perfect. I can’t wait to make all of my holiday goodies with my new best friend!" —Kellee

    Price: $329.99 (originally $449.99, available in 26 colors)

    9. A Nespresso espresso machine for coffee lovers who enjoy the finer things in life. Make cappuccinos, lattes, espresso, and more — your kitchen *cough* café *cough* is your oyster.

    An espresso machine on a kitchen counter with a cup of coffee and capsules beside it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is my second Nespresso. I absolutely love it; the coffee is fantastic. It’s hard to find good coffee for these espresso machines that kids have. My son has a double espresso machine, but the coffee is not that great, and he spent a lot of money on it so cut your losses and go with a Nespresso. It’s wonderful I just had my first one" —Susan

    Price: $179 

    10. A motion sensor trash can for anyone who doesn't want to lift a finger (🙋‍♀️). Seriously, who wants to touch a dirty trash lid if they don't have to? This futuristic can is a serious treat.

    Stainless steel automatic trash can with a sensor lid in a home setting
    Taneisa/Wayfair

    It fits a 21-gallon to a 30-gallon trash bag and needs three D Batteries to operate.

    Promising review: "Love this trash can! No more touching anything, just go by and it opens automatically. Have used now for months and battery still working." —Linda

    Price: $85.50 (originally $126)

    11. A set of rustic wooden shelves great for decor and double as extra storage space. Go the route of open storage over traditional cabinetry — it's a super cool way to add some personality to your kitchen.

    Leslie/Wayfair, Sarah/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Works perfectly in my small kitchen. Needed some additional space for dishes and these are so great. Especially for the price." —Hillary

    Price: $112.99+ (originally $118.99+; available in 16 sizes and four finishes)

    12. A GE 7-in-1 toaster oven and air fryer, that will declutter your kitchen counter of small appliances you're probably not using much of anyway. This multifunctional machine has a huge capacity and heats up way faster than a regular oven, making cooking easy.

    A model removing french fries from the toast oven, which has a wired basket
    Wayfair

    It can hold 4–6 slices of bread at once. The seven cooking modes are air fry, bake, toast, keep warm, broil, roast, and convection. The air fryer comes with a rack, a baking pan, and accessories.

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my daughter, she loves it, and it has everything she needs since she lives in a small apartment." —Cindi

    Price: $127.29 (originally $179) 

    13. A nugget ice maker that will instantly elevate any drink you use it in. Soft ice is ~trendy~ after all, and you'll never run out of it — this machine makes up to 38 pounds of frozen ice per day!

    The ice maker with a transparent bin and stainless steel finish
    Wayfair

    This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds of nugget ice.

    Promising review: "It's life changing. I've had mine for three months now and I cannot live without it lol." —Allison

    Price: $449 (originally $579, available in two finishes) 

    14. A stunning marble pastry cutting board just as practical as it is pretty. Did you know marble is naturally nonstick? That means you can roll out dough without having to sprinkle loads of flour.

    Scented candles on a marble tray on a wooden table with a vase of flowers, promoting a cozy home atmosphere
    Megan/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this. I had purchased one a couple of years ago for myself. Not a day goes by that I do not use it. Since it is a beautiful marble, I just keep it on my counter top 24/7, which is perfect because I cut on it constantly. I liked it so much that I bought one as a birthday gift for my friend. This is just one of those kitchen items that you really can't life without!" —Cheryl

    Price: $76.99 (originally $88.29)

    15. A 10-piece Rachael Ray bakeware set with literally every baking pan your kitchen could ever need. The baking queen thought of it all, whether you're in the mood for cake, breakfast muffins, or banana bread. And to sweeten the deal, it's all nonstick.

    a reviewer photo of the set
    Rebecca/Wayfair

    This set includes two baking sheets, four cake pans, one muffin pan, one lid, and two loaf pans. 

    Promising review: "This bakeware set is well-constructed and attractive also. My muffins and cakes come out beautiful and they are not burned on the bottom and they come out of the pans with ease. I highly recommend this set." —Denise

    Price: $99.95 (originally $220)

    16. An Instant Pot pressure cooker that makes cooking meals at home feel like less of a chore and more like a hobby. And because cooking just got so much faster and easier, you might even... enjoy it.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the Instant Pot. I have been using it daily. It makes life easy and cooking so much easier." —Lynette

    Price: $199.99 (originally $241.99)

    17. A baker's rack with room for a microwave so you can *finally* take back precious counter space. It can hold all your pots and pans and kitchen appliances. Plus, it's a beauty to look at!

    A coffee station with a machine, mugs, and decorative items with the phrase &quot;Sugar on me&quot; displayed
    Emily/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Got this for my little coffee nook. It is extremely durable! Each shelf easily holds a decent amount of weight. It looks absolutely stunning, well made. Took my boyfriend 30 minutes to build which is a record for any shelving items we’ve bought. Overall, would recommend a thousand times over!" —Alexia 

    Price: $89.99 (originally $95.99)

    18. A Staub cast-iron kettle, because what's better than a warm cup of tea in the morning? Staub's cast iron is crafted in France, so it's as fancy as it is functional. The best thing about it, though, is that it heats water in a snap. AKA, you can rely on it every. time.

    the cast-iron kettle with a handle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Staub never disappoints! Beautiful tea kettle and is perfectly sized: A petite kettle, but it is sturdy/heavy due to cast-iron material. No whistle, which is preferred. Enameled cast iron is excellent quality. Maintains heat well. The grenadine color is beautiful. A great addition to my Staub collection. Highly recommend it.” —TexasShopper

    Price: $138.53+ (originally $300; available in six colors)

    19. A wine fridge that will shock your guests (in a good way) at your next dinner party. This nifty fridge can store up to 29 bottles of wine and has five adjustable shelves with dual temperature zones, so your vino's chilled *just right*.

    Built-in wine cooler with glass door partially filled with bottles, integrated with black cabinetry under a countertop
    Tommy/Wayfair

    Promising review: “I LOVE this wine fridge. We had it freestanding in our condo, and now it's built-in to our cabinet in our new kitchen. It’s quiet and has a sleek/modern look. It's also one of the few fridges with appropriate temps for champagne. I love that we can keep red/white wine on the bottom and champagne on the top.” —Anne

    Price: $577.99 (originally $649.99)

    20. A modern SodaStream for delicious and totally refreshing sparkling water at home. It works with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles and will undoubtedly save you money in the long run. You'll be convinced to drink more water with this in your kitchen!

    the SodaStream on a counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This was a fabulous gift for my partner who used to drink 4-6 cans a day of flavored fizzy waters!” —Heidi

    Price: $149.99 (available in four colors)

    21. A Le Creuset casserole dish that allows you to bake and serve pasta dishes, casseroles, and more in style (and you can store them, too). It's compatible with freezers, ovens, microwaves, and the dishwasher.

    Green ceramic baking dish with lid on a kitchen counter, price tag attached, surrounded by fruits and a paper towel roll
    David/Wayfair

    Promising review: “This is so so beautiful and it cleans excellently. We've used it for lasagna on multiple occasions and everything comes out without an excess of scrubbing (just a normal amount).” —Christine

    Price: $135 (available in nine colors)

    22. A 45-piece stainless-steel flatware set because let's face it, your cutlery could probably use a glow-up. Luckily, this set has enough cutlery for eight people, so there's plenty to go around.

    Wayfair, Anonymous/Wayfair

    Each place setting includes a tablespoon, dinner fork, dinner knife, salad fork, and teaspoon. The serving pieces included are a soup spoon, a slotted spoon, a serving fork, a serving spoon, and a sugar spoon.

    Promising review: “Given the reviews for these, I already had pretty high expectations, but this flatware set has really exceeded them. Love the simple yet elegant design of every utensil, and the finish is quite beautiful. They all have a 'premium' weight to them as well that speaks to the overall quality. Really impressed.” —Michael

    Price: $119.95 (originally $200; available in two styles)

    23. A rolling kitchen cart that gives your kitchen the island you've always dreamed of. It's a supreme storage solution that can be moved around swiftly thanks to its handy wheels.

    Portable kitchen island with wooden top, cabinet doors, and drawers in a home interior. Perfect for extra storage and meal prep space
    Ingrid/Wayfair

    Promising review: "My husband and I adore this kitchen island. It gives our tiny kitchen much needed counter space and lets us prep multiple things at a time! I would absolutely recommend it." —Amber

    Price: $279.99+ (originally $460; available in seven colors)

    24. A KitchenAid hand mixer perfect for the baker who doesn't feel like committing to a full-on stand mixer. Use it to whip up all those cool Pinterest baking recipes you've been dying to try and easily stash it away when you're done.

    the light blue hand mixer
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I use this to make mashed potatoes and I love it! Whips up potatoes very quick and smoothly. Also not too loud and simple to clean so that’s a plus!" —Janine

    Price: $44.99 (originally $59.99, available in nine colors)

    25. A nonstick cookware set for anyone who needs to upgrade their old, mismatched cookware. This set has you covered with a baking dish, Dutch oven, utensils, saucepans, and frying pans. No matter what you're cooking, this set has you sorted!

    the set of cookware on a reviewer&#x27;s stove in the dark blue color
    Joanne/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Awesome and affordable! Two sized pans, nice sized pots, lids for almost all the items. Gas stove is fine for it. Non-stick and strong metal. Also, comes with utensils of all sorts, very happy with the purchase." —Tamara

    Price: $64.99+ (originally $160; available in five colors)

    26. A narrow rolling storage cart ideal for maximizing the snug gap between large appliances and your kitchen counter. This space-saving solution effortlessly houses spices and pantry essentials, providing both style and functionality.

    Reviewer image of rolling cart filled with condiments next to stove
    CP/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Genius product for wasted, useless, narrow spaces. We use for bath items like bubbles and extra wash rags. Came assembled in some legit padded boxes. DIY screw-on rollers came with it." —Mary

    Price: $145 (available in two colors)

    27. A faucet water filter so you no longer have to question that peculiar-smelling tap water you're sipping. This filter attaches to your faucet in minutes and has three distinct water flows—filtered water, spray, or stream — for a ~bougie~ sipping experience.

    A Brita water filter attached to a kitchen faucet for clean drinking water
    Rene/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This water filter works great for filtering but also gives two additional flow options and increases my water pressure — have purchased a second one!!" —Kathleen

    Price: $45.21 (originally $72.31)

    28. An electric kettle with a clean, minimal design that your counter will appreciate. It rapidly brews hot water and even emits that nostalgic high-pitched whistling noise like traditional kettles.

    Black electric kettle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a great kettle. It heats without noise, is not too heavy with water in it, and cleans easily. Good buy and worth the cost." —Madeleine

    Price: $89.95 (originally $115; available in two colors)

    29. A set of four wineglasses that will make every wine taste better — whether it be a vintage cab or two-buck Chuck. It's sleek-looking and generously sized (so you can get away with a big pour).

    Wayfair, Bola J./Wayfair

    Promising review: "Nice quality wineglass. Glass is clear, without imperfections. Nice weight in your hands." —Mary

    Price: $44.99 (available in two sizes)

    30. A pantry cabinet for anyone who needs an extra spot to store overflowing dinnerware or perishables. It has both hidden and exposed storage options so that you can showcase all your favorite trinkets (and tuck the not-so-cute ones away).

    Modern kitchen with stainless steel fridge and white cabinetry, including a tall cupboard
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "We needed more storage in our kitchen with only a small space to fit something, and this was perfect! There are plenty of shelves for everything I needed to fit, plus room for more. It looks so nice and feels sturdy. It also comes with an anchoring system, so it is securely fastened to the wall." —Kayla

    Price: $185.99 (originally $237)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.