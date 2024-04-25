40 Unique, Meaningful, Or Simply Awesome Mother’s Day Gifts Less Than $50

Promising review: "I've tried many sleep masks, but this is the only one I like. The foam around the eye sockets is soft and covered with soft material that forms a seal around my eye sockets. This makes it very comfortable and shields out any light, even if I want to take a nap during the day! I have been able to regulate my sleep better because I put it on when I want to sleep, and I am not awakened by light until I want to be. I usually stay up until at least midnight and wake up the minute the sun comes out, but I've been able to sleep many hours more than usual. This is THE ONLY mask I give as a gift, and the recipients tell me they have gotten the same response — longer sleep in the morning. Excellent buy!" —FanceyFootework

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).

