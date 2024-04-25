BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    40 Unique, Meaningful, Or Simply Awesome Mother’s Day Gifts Less Than $50

    Because nothing says "I love you, Mom" like a Golden Girls magnet set.

    by
    Haley Lyndes
    Haley Lyndes

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Kaila Browner
    Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!

    1. A heart-shaped necklace with a preserved rose on top (you choose the color!) sure to "WOW" Mom. If the rose and necklace don't do the trick letting her know you love her, the necklace reads "I love you" in 100 different languages. 

    a rose on top of a box that holds a gold heart shaped necklace
    a reviewer image of a rose on top of a box that holds a gold heart shaped necklace
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Everything about this I absolutely loved. It's light and elegant. I love that you can shine light behind it and see 'I love you' in 100 languages. It's just beautiful. I get a lot of compliments. 10/10" —destiny

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors).

    2. An iridescent rose in case Mom ever gives you crap about not getting them something special. It's made of plastic and surrounded by a glass dome. And let me tell you, people are really loving how nicely it lights up the place!

    a plastic red rose inside of a glass dome
    the same rose and dome but put on display
    www.amazon.com

    AAA batteries are required but not included, but you can get them here!

    Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my future mother-in-law and it’s surprisingly really well made. It takes three AAA batteries and has an on/off switch on the bottom of the base. The lights on it are actually really bright. Definitely a unique gift idea with a lot of color options." —Casey R.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    3. A magnet set inspired by the popular TV show, The Golden Girls!  The box has 25 magnets, an illustrated backdrop, and a 32-page booklet full of juicy facts and behind-the-scenes secrets. 

    the Golden Girls magnet set
    reviewer image of the magnets
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the cutest! My set came in perfect shape and was exactly what I expected it to be: a fun way to pay tribute to a great television show!" —MathNE1

    Get it from Amazon for $8.81.

    4. An eye mask set because falling asleep at night isn't always easy. The kit has a silk eye pillow, dried lavender, flax seeds, a lavender and chamomile aromatherapy spray, and a gel eye mask. If Mom's beauty sleep gets better, she'll owe you one.

    an eye mask set with bags
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My new eye pillow has quickly become an essential part of my sleep routine and yoga/meditation practice. I love the lavender spray, which adds to the luxurious experience. Above all, I love that I can remove the sachets to adjust the thickness of the pillow. I like the full weight of the pillow when I meditate at the end of my yoga practice, but prefer the feel of a light pillow on my eyes for sleeping. The pillow does a great job of covering my eyes. It's very soft and the strap comfortably stays in place. It's a great investment!" —Patricia A. P. P.

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in various sets and color options).

    5. contoured sleep mask with little cutouts to allow her eyes to blink freely. It's made to fit perfectly on the face without any annoying pressure. She can use it for meditating or a quick power nap in the afternoon. 

    reviewer wearing black sleep mask
    underside of sleep mask to show contour
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've tried many sleep masks, but this is the only one I like. The foam around the eye sockets is soft and covered with soft material that forms a seal around my eye sockets. This makes it very comfortable and shields out any light, even if I want to take a nap during the day! I have been able to regulate my sleep better because I put it on when I want to sleep, and I am not awakened by light until I want to be. I usually stay up until at least midnight and wake up the minute the sun comes out, but I've been able to sleep many hours more than usual. This is THE ONLY mask I give as a gift, and the recipients tell me they have gotten the same response — longer sleep in the morning. Excellent buy!" —FanceyFootework

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).

    6. A $50 Starbucks gift card because Mom deserves to indulge a little. You'll make their whole week (or longer, depending on how much coffee they drink) with this treat. 

    a $50 Starbucks gift card
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was a perfect gift. I gave it to my mother for Mother's Day and she uses it all the time to get coffee." —apple

    Get it from Amazon for $50 (also available in denominations of $25 and $100 and four other colors).

    7. A dual-layered initial necklace she can layer with other necklaces for a "cool mom" look. Honestly, she'll most likely love how fast they can turn her comfy, everyday clothes into something straight out of a fashion magazine.

    the necklace
    the necklaces in different initial designs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Can’t beat the price for these necklaces! Love the layered look and get many compliments when I am wearing them. Definitely recommend!" —Jennifer K.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six letters).

    8. A heart-shaped Pandora charm that will show her how much you appreciate having her in your life. Moms always like to feel loved, and she can be reminded of that every time she wears this!

    a heart-shaped charm that reads lucky to have you
    the other side of the charm that reads mom
    model wearing a silver bracelet with heart charm on it
    Pandora

    If you want to surprise her with her first Pandora charm bracelet start here!

    Get it from Pandora for $35.

    9. A set of pajamas because they can never have enough pairs. This satin two-piece set is super soft and comes in the cutest patterns. Perfect for a lazy weekend of lounging around in style!

    a reviewer wearing the pair of pink-striped satin pajamas
    a reviewer wearing a blue floral pair of pajamas
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the material, soft and it’s a little stretchy. Machine washable — which I love. Button-down shirt lies down right under the butt area. As for the shorts, I like that it’s a little stretchy. I'm going to buy more and in different colors." —Guadalupe

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL).

    10. A colorful outdoor inflatable ottoman that serves as both a table and a place for Mom to kick her feet up and relax. There are tons of cool colors and patterns to choose from, so there will definitely be one that suits her fancy.

    a black and whit striped circular ottoman between two red patio chairs
    a reviewer photo of a patio chair with a palm-printed inflatable ottoman in front to it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Just inflate the interior pouf and stick it inside the printed, water-resistant cover. Each one can support up to 300 pounds!

    Promising reviews: "I purchased this ottoman for my mom to elevate her legs when she is sitting on her deck. She loves it! As do I. It was so easy to inflate, and storage is going to be great. Very Happy." —Maureen

    "Love these! Ordered two more. The fabric is very nice and sturdy especially for outdoors. The inflatable part appears to be good quality. How to: Place inflatable inside of cover before inflating it. Do not inflate to full capacity or it will look like an inflatable and will not rest in a nice flat position. Far nicer than I imagined. They look great flanking my outdoor rattan sectional." —Cali g

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in 16 styles).