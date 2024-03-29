32 Travel Purchases You Won't Regret Making — And They're All Under $30

1. An in-flight phone mount for the trips that rudely don't offer TV. Download your favorite shows or movies before takeoff, and prop this gadget on the seatback. Your hands (and neck) will thank you.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
2. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because lugging around (and potentially spilling) your breakfast and coffee isn't the vibe. The airport is stressful enough as it is, so being hands-free is always a safe bet.
Promising review: "So handy. We travel all the time, and this is perfect for holding drinks while we are at the airport. Love it." —Bruce V. Hartley
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 25 colors/patterns).
3. A twistable memory foam pillow you'll find yourself using throughout all travel — train, plane, or automobile! It's especially great for long road trips.
Promising review: "Most travel neck pillows make me feel completely overwhelmed, and this is especially great for those with shorter necks. It gives you control and once you get the positioning that you prefer, it is really comfortable and provides the right support in the right places. Also, (and this was a selling point in the beginning,) having used this on several long-haul flights, I loved that after each trip, I could easily unzip the cover and throw it in the wash." —ltny
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
4. A pair of quick-dry water shoes so you don't have to endure any accidental jabs on your precious feet. Keep 'em protected so you can enjoy your trip — who knows what's in the water these days!
I wore these on my recent honeymoon to Positano, which is known for its beautiful albeit rocky beach, and I was so happy I could comfortably walk along the beach and head into the water! I kept seeing so many people without water shoes in so much intense physical pain while trying to walk on those rocks, and even though I felt a bit goofy wearing the water shoes, I was blissfully enjoying my vacation without any pain, which is a travel win in my book. We put them out on our balcony after using them and by the next morning, they were completely dry! —Ciera
Promising review: "Buy these, you will love them! I love to walk barefoot on the beach but isn't always the wisest decision. I read so many positive reviews and thought why not. I got my first pair and fell in love with them. I don't have to wear my sandals and leave them at the bottom of the steps. I can walk on the pavement to the beach and across the parking lot. I loved them so much that I bought a pair for my husband, sister, friend and an extra pair for me. My husband was very skeptical and he loved them too. I would absolutely recommend theses." —Lauren A. Eason
Get it from Amazon for $7.88+ (available in seven sizes and 44 colors).
5. An anti-blister balm because vacation is supposed to be fun! Apply it at the beginning of the day before walking to create a barrier between your shoes and skin. Believe us, your feet will thank you.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! For eight hours, I wore heels that always give me blisters and I didn't get a single one when using this balm. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again." —Donna
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense that prevents uncomfortable chafing caused by sweat. That's right, your shorts and dresses no longer have to be off-limits! Thanks to its clever formula, you can wear leggy outfits without your thighs causing friction.
Heads up: they recently changed the packaging of this product, but it's still the same great formula!
I've used it for about 12 years now and it's the only thing that I can trust to prevent that dreaded chafing after a sweaty day of walking around. It glides on perfectly, it's unscented, and it doesn't melt away when you start to sweat. If it's a particularly hot day out, it can start to fade after a few hours, so just make sure to bring it with you to reapply. In addition to preventing chafing between my thighs, I've also applied it on my arms where my sports bra rubs against them when I run and it works like a charm!
Promising review: "I just used it for five days in 90 degree plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff! Buy it! It works!" —Carwizzle
Get it from Amazon for $11.09.
7. A sun visor to use as a fashion statement and a shield against the sun. Thanks to its packable design, it retains its shape (even after being shoved into your luggage).
The wide brim provides much more UV protection than regular caps!
Promising review: "I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor-summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze. This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head 7-3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in 12 colors).
8. A set of noise-cancelling earplugs that will drown out the flight's loud jet noise and the person snoring next to you. These earplugs are not a want but a need.
Promising review: "These are genius little earplugs. After a transcontinental flight across the US and various shorter flights of two to four hours over the last six months, I can say that these little plugs are the most comfortable I have ever found. They're even more comfortable than foamies. These plugs dull necessary sound less than foamies, so I hear better without all the noise. My ears are comfortable the entire flight. I've never seen anything better, and I’ve been flying for 50 years." –Oldma
Get them from Amazon for $28.95.
9. A resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes to eliminate any and all possibilities of getting sick. Harmful bacteria don't stand a chance with these in your pocket.
10. A pair of compression socks designed to handle vacations that involve lots of walking. If you tend to get achy feet, you'll definitely want to throw these socks in your suitcase!
Learn more about compression socks at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I'm dealing with falling arches and one foot attempting to develop a heel spur. I had some travel coming up that was likely to involve a good bit of walking, so in addition to trying to make sure I had decent shoes, I thought some compression socks might be a nice addition to my travel bag. I was pleased to find this toe-less variety, as I'd heard of compression socks causing toe problems. I'm really happy to say the fit and comfort on these is perfect — in addition to being large, my feet also have pretty sensitive skin on top and these socks don't bother me even after several hours of wear. I've even slept wearing them with no irritation! They also definitely make my feet feel better; soon after I put them on, my aches and pains will fade off (not always completely but always noticeably!) and my feet are much happier. I was glad to have them on my trip, and I really enjoy wearing them around the house after a tiring day." —A. Phillips
Get them from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
11. Color-coordinated packing cubes that make shoving everything into your suitcase appear a lot more organized. You'll be amazed at how much you can fit into your luggage using these!
Promising review: "These little things are the bomb! I would highly recommend using packing cubes. I always thought they might be just an extra thing to deal with, but let me tell you they helped me so much on my recent trip to Scotland. We were gone for 14 days and had a limited amount of luggage that we could take. In addition we were staying at different places and traveling throughout the country. Separating your items into these little cubes really made me feel like I got more packed into my bag. Who knew something so simple could make such a difference!" —Tammy L. Kilgore
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 13 colors).
12. A pack of compression packing cubes to save even more space in your luggage. They're reusable, come in pretty colors, and can be washed whenever they get grungy.
Promising review: "My daughter challenged me to travel her way with just a backpack on our recent five-day trip to Portugal. When I found these on Amazon, I thought they were just what I needed. I have cubes, but they don’t compress. I was so impressed that I bought a set for my daughter and son-in-law. The large one contains a swimsuit, cover-up, sun shirt, windbreaker, shrug, dress, cardigan, T-shirt, capris, and underwear. My husband’s medium bag contains, swim trunks, shorts, two shirts, one long sleeved T-shirt, and two pairs of underwear. The small contains misc. items." —Trish
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four colors and two patterns).