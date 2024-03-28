30 Things You Shouldn't Buy If You Want To Continue Eating Meh Meals

1. A "tingly" umami seasoning that'll give your protein a serious kick of flavor. Put it on salmon before cooking and prepare to get an expensive taste for a cheap price!
So $15 for a jar of seasoning might feel a bit steep but hear me out: This has made so many lackluster quick home lunches feel like something I paid $20 for and stood in line to order with everyone else in New York City. And you don't need a whole lot to add some amazing flavor either. When I use it for salmon, I rub the salmon in olive oil and then top it with this before cooking. I love salmon but am sorta bad at grocery shopping, so I tend to eat the same lunch over and over again. (Also, cooking for one is hard!) This keeps things feeling lively and gets me excited about food I actually fixed for myself. —Elizabeth
Promising review: "A very tasty seasoning to enhance and improve the overall taste of a meal. We use it on everything. I think I'll need to order another one soon!!" —John Sachs
Get it from Amazon for $30.90
2. An egg bite maker for Starbies-level egg bites in the comfort of your own home. This little gadget will make them on the cheap(er) side and allow you to customize 'em as you like.
Psst. A lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks' and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it several times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).
3. A sandwich cutter and sealer that'll allow you to make Uncrustable sandwiches at home for WAY less (they add up!). Plus, they're the perfect afternoon *cough* midnight *cough* snack.
4. A magnetic stove shelf to *finally* have the perfect place to keep your spices. No more sifting through your cabinet for a pop of flavor! This rack magnets right to your stovetop so you can see everything in plain view.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors and three sizes).
5. Slow-cooker liners so that your one-pot dinner can be served and cleaned up in one fell swoop. Place these bbs in your slow cooker, and it will look untouched!
I adore my slow cooker but hate cleaning up after using it, so I use these handy little bags. Read my full review of Reynolds Slow Cooker Liners (#4). —Elizabeth
Get box of six liners from Amazon for $3.25.
6. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack for those nights when you can't muster up the energy to make dinner. Just open the packet, boil some water, and eat up.
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them. —Elizabeth
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $45.99 (includes 5 servings each of 3 varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 10 servings of the popular Soy & Scallion and 5 servings each of the other 2 varieties).
7. An electric air fryer that will make you look at all the food in your house differently. Use it to make onion rings, fried pickles, hash browns, and more. There are dozens of scrumptious possibilities.
Promising review: "My husband surprised me with this fryer cause he said it was the deal of the day and couldn't pass up. I was hesitant at first because it is a very large piece of equipment and we have limited counter space. But once I started using this, I couldn't stop! I love it so much! It really does get things crispy! I have cooked chicken wings, tacos, zucchini fries, bacon, and more in it, and everything comes out great! You do have to play around with the temp and timing of stuff but once you get the hang of it, it's easy peasy! The digital buttons make it easy and it's nice to have different options instead of just off/on like with some fryers. And it actually isn't too heavy so I can move it on and off my counter easy, too. I think it's a great way to crisp food without turning on my hot oven in the summer! Would definitely recommend!" —willmatic84
Get it from Amazon for $62.30 (available in three sizes and four colors).
8. And a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet to help you know *exactly* how long to cook your dinner. If you have an air fryer, you might as well have this, too (it's way better than googling recipes to cook).
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where the air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in four colors).
9. A microwave pasta cooker that beats boiling water on the stove any day. It achieves al dente noods in a matter of minutes, and its top works as a strainer. Aka, cleanup is a breeze!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product. You can cook the pasta in any portion size and then strain it using the cover. It is so easy to use and clean up. The cooker/strainer is definitely dishwasher safe! I have used another microwave pasta cooker in the past, and this one far exceeds the quality!" —ruth thedinga
Get it from Amazon for $15.
10. A two-pack of jarred truffle-infused pasta sauce complete with a savory Pomodoro sauce and a spicy Arrabbiata sauce that delivers the heat. Each flavor is delish, even if you're eating plain ol' noodles 'n sauce.
The Pomodoro sauce is hearty without any spice. And the Arrabbiata sauce delivers the heat. I've tried both of these flavors of Truff pasta sauce and they are SO good. It likely goes without saying but if you don't like truffles, you won't like this. It is VERY truffle-y. I'm also a big fan of the Truff hot sauce from the same brand. Most of the time I make a meal of whatever pasta and jarred sauce I happen to have as a last resort, but I look forward to eating pasta with this delish sauce — even if it's just noodles and sauce with not even a sprinkle of Parm to dress it up! It'll cost ya more than Prego or other store-bought sauces. But it's worth it as a treat! —Elizabeth
Promising review: "This is the only jarred sauce I will buy that’s actually as good as my own without the trouble. Even though all their Italian gravies are not made in Italy anymore, this one is and is one of the most delicious, perfectly blended complementary flavors you can imagine. It is so extraordinarily delicious I literally eat it out of the jar at room temperature or pour some into a bowl and soak it up with a good crusty bread and eat it that way. The sauce is just too good for pasta. Yes, it’s on the pricey side, but it’s worth a splurge according to my very fussy taste buds and tight budget." —Unpredictable Quality
Get two jars from Amazon for $29.99.
11. *Reusable* toaster bags to make delish sandwiches without needing to firing up the stovetop (or toasting one slice of bread at a time). What's better than a cold sandwich? A hot one, of course.
These are also a fan favorite for families with members who have Celiac disease or other food sensitivities.
Promising review: "Unless you are a 'foodie' and need to grill your sandwiches, this bag is a great way to get a warm sandwich — and if you have cheese on it, the cheese will melt. Just make your sandwich and put it in the bag. Put the bag in your toaster and you have a great sandwich! Its so easy, and when I am done, I just rinse the bag under the faucet. Great for kids who love grilled cheese without the fuss of 'grilling'!" —joycetv
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $5.99.
12. A microwavable panini press so that you can finally make your own paninis, grilled cheeses, and even meats with *only* a microwave — grill marks and all! Reviewers also rave about its magical ability to improve leftovers.
13. The Omsom Bundle — basically a starter pack for delicious dinners. It contains 12 dish starters (aka sauces, aromatics, and seasonings) that you can use whenever. Each comes with a recipe, so you can quickly whip up with something good to make!
Cofounders and sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham started Omsom after stints at startups and in consulting. As the kids of Vietnamese refugees, they were inspired by all the from-scratch Viet dinners they watched their mom cook growing up. With Omsom, they aim to bring lots of flavor to your pantry with their pantry starters that'll help you make some amaaaazing Asian dishes. Each starter serves two to three people.
This bundle will give you some major kick for your buck. It includes the entire Omsom collection of 6 cuisines with 12 starters total, including one Southeast Asian Omsom Sampler with Vietnamese, Thai, and Filipino starters and one East Asian Omsom Sampler with Japanese, Korean, and Chinese starters.
Promising review: "Delicious and easy dinner. I love the flavors because they are nostalgic and delicious, and make mealtime a breeze with my kids." —Suzanne R.
Get it from Omsom for $50.15 (originally $59).