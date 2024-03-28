30 Things You Shouldn't Buy If You Want To Continue Eating Meh Meals

So $15 for a jar of seasoning might feel a bit steep but hear me out: This has made so many lackluster quick home lunches feel like something I paid $20 for and stood in line to order with everyone else in New York City. And you don't need a whole lot to add some amazing flavor either. When I use it for salmon, I rub the salmon in olive oil and then top it with this before cooking. I love salmon but am sorta bad at grocery shopping, so I tend to eat the same lunch over and over again. (Also, cooking for one is hard!) This keeps things feeling lively and gets me excited about food I actually fixed for myself. —Elizabeth



Promising review: "A very tasty seasoning to enhance and improve the overall taste of a meal. We use it on everything. I think I'll need to order another one soon!!" —John Sachs

Get it from Amazon for $30.90

