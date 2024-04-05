30 Splurge-Worthy Kitchen Items From Wayfair You’ll Want To Show Off Immediately

1. A BoosBlock cutting board aka a major upgrade from that plastic one you've had since college. Use it to prep and serve food for dinner parties, as a charcuterie tray, or even just for decor purposes when it's not in use. The possibilities are endless.
2. A 12-piece knife block set for finally getting rid of those dull kitchen knives you've been meaning to replace. You need good knives, there's just no two ways about it.
3. A pull-down touch kitchen faucet here to make washing dishes, produce, and your hands extra easy. Its modern design will, hands-down, look superb in your home.
4. A Le Creuset Dutch oven that does everything from making delicious stews to baking the perfect sourdough loaf. It's pricey, but worth it for all the use you'll get out of it! It can even rest on your stove top without wasting precious cabinet space because it's that pretty.
5. A Vitamix immersion blender because it's still soup season (every season is soup season) and this plays a huge part in making them nice and creamy. With five speeds and the ability to blend in any container, you'll find yourself using this all. the. time.
6. A metal bar cart to store wines, glasses, liquors, and spirits. The chic-looking cart gives your apartment a streamlined look and can easily move around from room to room. It's the definition of adulting, don't ya think?
7. A wooden fruit bowl with ceramic trays that can hold all your fruits and veggies, because you have nowhere else to put them. The best part is you can take out and clean each tray independently, so you don't have to worry about it getting dirty.
8. A KitchenAid stand mixer great for those who like to bake and are also looking for a stylish pop of color to add to their home. It's a beast, I know, but, oh boy, is it worth it.
9. A Nespresso espresso machine for coffee lovers who enjoy the finer things in life. Make cappuccinos, lattes, espresso, and more — your kitchen *cough* café *cough* is your oyster.
10. A motion sensor trash can for anyone who doesn't want to lift a finger (🙋♀️). Seriously, who wants to touch a dirty trash lid if they don't have to? This futuristic can is a serious treat.
11. A set of rustic wooden shelves great for decor and double as extra storage space. Go the route of open storage over traditional cabinetry — it's a super cool way to add some personality to your kitchen.
12. A set of glass food containers that makes meal prep look pretty and perfect thanks to their clear design. They can go from the fridge/freezer to the microwave to the dishwasher all in one go — a splurge-worthy item indeed.
13. A GE 7-in-1 toaster oven and air fryer, that will declutter your kitchen counter of small appliances you're probably not using much of anyway. This multifunctional machine has a huge capacity and heats up way faster than a regular oven, making cooking easy.
14. A nugget ice maker that will instantly elevate any drink you use it in. Soft ice is ~trendy~ after all, and you'll never run out of it — this machine makes up to 38 pounds of frozen ice per day!
15. A stunning marble pastry cutting board just as practical as it is pretty. Did you know marble is naturally nonstick? That means you can roll out dough without having to sprinkle loads of flour.
16. A 10-piece Rachael Ray bakeware set with literally every baking pan your kitchen could ever need. The baking queen thought of it all, whether you're in the mood for cake, breakfast muffins, or banana bread. And to sweeten the deal, it's all nonstick.
17. An Instant Pot pressure cooker that makes cooking meals at home feel like less of a chore and more like a hobby. And because cooking just got so much faster and easier, you might even... enjoy it.
18. A baker's rack with room for a microwave so you can *finally* take back precious counter space. It can hold all your pots and pans and kitchen appliances. Plus, it's a beauty to look at!
19. A Staub cast-iron kettle, because what's better than a warm cup of tea in the morning? Staub's cast iron is crafted in France, so it's as fancy as it is functional. The best thing about it, though, is that it heats water in a snap. AKA, you can rely on it every. time.
20. A wine fridge that will shock your guests (in a good way) at your next dinner party. This nifty fridge can store up to 29 bottles of wine and has five adjustable shelves with dual temperature zones, so your vino's chilled *just right*.
21. A modern SodaStream for delicious and totally refreshing sparkling water at home. It works with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles and will undoubtedly save you money in the long run. You'll be convinced to drink more water with this in your kitchen!
22. A Le Creuset casserole dish that allows you to bake and serve pasta dishes, casseroles, and more in style (and you can store them, too). It's compatible with freezers, ovens, microwaves, and the dishwasher.
23. A 45-piece stainless-steel flatware set because let's face it, your cutlery could probably use a glow-up. Luckily, this set has enough cutlery for eight people, so there's plenty to go around.
24. A rolling kitchen cart that gives your kitchen the island you've always dreamed of. It's a supreme storage solution that can be moved around swiftly thanks to its handy wheels.
25. A KitchenAid hand mixer perfect for the baker who doesn't feel like committing to a full-on stand mixer. Use it to whip up all those cool Pinterest baking recipes you've been dying to try and easily stash it away when you're done.
26. A nonstick cookware set for anyone who needs to upgrade their old, mismatched cookware. This set has you covered with a baking dish, Dutch oven, utensils, saucepans, and frying pans. No matter what you're cooking, this set has you sorted!
27. A narrow rolling storage cart ideal for maximizing the snug gap between large appliances and your kitchen counter. This space-saving solution effortlessly houses spices and pantry essentials, providing both style and functionality.
28. A faucet water filter so you no longer have to question that peculiar-smelling tap water you're sipping. This filter attaches to your faucet in minutes and has three distinct water flows—filtered water, spray, or stream — for a ~bougie~ sipping experience.
29. An electric kettle with a clean, minimal design that your counter will appreciate. It rapidly brews hot water and even emits that nostalgic high-pitched whistling noise like traditional kettles.
30. A set of four wineglasses that will make every wine taste better — whether it be a vintage cab or two-buck Chuck. It's sleek-looking and generously sized (so you can get away with a big pour).
