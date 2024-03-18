Skip To Content
    This Space-Saving Closet Hack Is The "Best Amazon Purchase Of My Life"

    Keep your clothes perfectly tidy with the highest-rated vacuum bags on Amazon.

    Griffin Wynne
    by Griffin Wynne

    HuffPost Shopping Writer

    As the weather turns in some parts of the country, you’re probably already daydreaming about pulling out your sandals and swimsuits. Of course, before you get your warm weather gear out, you have to put your bulky winter gear away.

    A pair of jumbo Ziploc waterproof bags and set of 10 larger bags with an electric pump.
    Amazon

    Whether you don’t have a lot of storage space or are gearing up for a move, things like vacuum bags let you pack your clothes, coats, linens, and pillows extra tightly. Some come with hand pumps, and some have electric ones, but all will compress your garments, making them easier to transport and store, giving you more space in your closet or basement.  

    To help you get a head start on your spring cleaning, we rounded up the highest-rated vacuum storage bag sets on Amazon. We’ve included options with a variety of bag counts and sizes so that you can find the one that’s best for your storage needs.

    1. A set of 10 Spacesaver bags with an electric pump

    Vacuum storage bags and a pump for saving space, packaging visible with usage instructions
    Amazon

    Rating: 4.4 out of 5

    This set of 10 storage bags contains four medium bags, three large bags, and three jumbo bags for pillows or comforters. The electric pump makes storage faster and easier, though the port on the bags also works with most vacuums. You can also get these in sets of 5 and 15 and sizes small, medium, large, and jumbo (all without the pump). 

    Promising review: "This was my best Amazon purchase of my life...I am traveling to Europe, and I was able to minimize my pieces of luggage with this purchase, and extra supplies fit with no problem!" —Elaina

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    2. A set of 12 vacuum storage bags that comes with a hand pump

    Vacuum storage bags with pump for reducing clothing volume, shown with before and after usage
    Amazon

    Rating: 4.4 out of 5 

    Store all types of clothing with this pack of 12 bags, containing three small, medium, large, and jumbo bags. They're made with a double-seal zipper with a slider and triple-sealed valve to help you compress and re-open the bags with ease. (They also come in 10-packs in a few other size combinations, and all options include a pump.)

    Promising review: "Bought these for a ski trip to help pack all of the bulky gear better and they worked great. We sealed them before we left and on the way home, and there were no problems either time. Saved so much room!" —FD

    Get them from Amazon for $19.98.

    3. A set of four hanging vacuum bags

    Four vacuum-sealed storage bags with pump, advertised for hanging clothes to save space
    Amazon

    Rating: 4.4 out of 5

    Make the most of your closets with this set of four hanging vacuum storage bags. They're 53 inches long, so they're perfect for jackets, pants, or anything else you need to keep on a hanger. The hanging variety comes in a four-pack, but there are other size and count options available from this brand, including ones with or without a pump.

    Promising review: "I have pretty small closets, and the bags are great for storing out-of-season clothing. No dust. No creepy crawlies. My clothes are protected and don't take up valuable space." —fnfflm

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99.

    4. A 10-pack of bags that you can compress with just your hands

    Hands compressing a vacuum-sealed bag to reduce volume for storage
    Amazon

    Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

    These 10 bags come in a variety of sizes and require nothing but your body weight to reduce in size. You’ll get three 24-inch, three 20-inch, and four slightly narrower options that measure 20 by 14 inches in the package. One enterprising reviewer used them to organize their clothes in a “dry bag” while on a dirt-caked off-roading trip in Baja, Mexico.

    Promising review: “Just buy them; there are plenty of different versions on Amazon; I tried this one for the price, and you get great value. Different-sized bags accommodate whatever you are packing. I found that slowly sitting on them is a good way to really squish all the air out. I use them when I travel to compress things like my down jacket and gym clothes, and the main reason I purchased them was to compress my pillow, so I no longer have to deal with hotel pillows and a crummy night's sleep on the road. I’ve used them on about eight trips so far without issue. The key is not to overstuff the bags with things; if you overpack them, the seal will burst when you try to push air out. 10/10 would recommend. Also, it's great to toss all your dirty clothes into these bags at the end of a trip to clear space in your bag for anything new you picked up on your trip. I also anticipate using these for backpacking as well.” –Michael Benvenuto

    Get them from Amazon for $14.97+.

    5. A set of 12 small bags with a battery-powered pump

    Vacuum storage bags with pump and adapters
    Amazon

    Rating: 4.8 out of 5

    Keep smaller goods stashed with this set of 12 — each roughly the size of a laptop — that can hold four to seven items of clothing each. As they're all the same size, they'll be easy to organize and can also be great for traveling. The battery-run pump helps compress bags quickly and easily and can inflate bags when you’ve arrived at your destination.

    Promising review: "So many bags for a great price! The machine comes with a travel bag and batteries ready to go! Perfect to pack in the suitcase and reuse while traveling." —MegRHM

    Get them from Amazon for $21.99.

    6. A set of large waterproof bags from Ziploc

    Package of Ziploc Space Bags labeled for clothing with a before and after storage comparison
    Amazon

    Rating: 4.6 out of 5 

    These two large flat vacuum storage bags from Ziploc — a trusted name in sealable storage — are waterproof and reusable. They work with most types of household vacuums to help compress larger items like winter coats or ski pants with flexible plastic that's easy to store. 

    Promising review: "These are a MUST, in ALL sizes! We use these to put away heavy comforters, sweaters, jackets, and even extra towels, sheets, and pillows that we don't need until company comes over. Our entire linen closet fits onto one shelf now. The best trick is to just layer things in, don't fold them, and then put them in, or you'll end up with a weird-shaped bag. If you lay clothes in or fold the blankets just once, you can help it become a nice flat rectangle as it sucks the air out; just push down evenly. Then, you can stack these on a shelf or in a bin to be more organized. I absolutely love these bags." —Michelle A

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $49.99.

    7. A set of 10 larger bags with an electric pump

    Amazon

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5

    If you've got a lot to store, you'll be glad to have this set of 10 jumbo waterproof bags. It comes with a useful hand pump that makes compression easy, and the brand offers a variety of bag counts up to a 30-pack.

    Promising review: "For the longest time, I debated getting one of these things. I’m so glad I did! Saves me a lot of room. The little pump does have a strong suction — no room for air." —Emily

    Get them from Amazon for $28.99.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.