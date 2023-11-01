My Soft, Cozy Linen Duvet Cover Works In Every Season

When it comes to year-round home goods, there are few things more versatile than a linen duvet cover. It’s light and airy in warmer months but textured and snuggly in colder ones, and it gets softer with every wash, making it even more cozy as the seasons continue to change.

Though I’ve had and enjoyed my linen duvet cover for a while now, I never realized how adaptable it was until moving into a bigger apartment last spring. Previously living in a studio with no closets, I had little ability to store or swap anything related to the time of year. Now, in a bigger space, I find myself rotating both clothing and home items as seasons shift.

Yet, regardless of the weather or month, my beloved linen duvet cover has stayed in place. It gives my bedroom a beachy feel in the summer and spring and pulls the room together in the fall and winter, looking elevated but still inviting and relaxing. It’s never too hot or too cold, and it layers great with other blankets. When it’s hot outside, I’ll make the bed with thin, cooling sheets and throw my linen duvet cover on top. In the cold, I swap in thicker, warmer sheets, a weighted blanket and sometimes even a snuggly throw when I want to embrace my true form, Linus from Peanuts.

As we’re only talking about the linen duvet cover here, you could even swap out the duvet insert for a lighter or thicker one, if you’re sensitive to temperatures. (I have a pretty great all-season one that I also recommend.)

Perhaps my favorite part of having a linen duvet cover is that making the bed feels incredibly easy. As linen is supposed to look lived-in, fanning out your comforter in the morning is like giving your bed a French tuck. Your room looks effortlessly cool but still polished for minimum effort, and that is a win.



