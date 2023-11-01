30 Wayfair Products That'll Make You Think "Why Didn't I Buy This Years Ago"

1. A Nespresso machine, because you are coffee-obsessed and have wanted one forever. This will be like having your own little in-home cafe!
2. A down comforter designed to keep you perfectly temperate all year long — not too hot, not too cold. All my hot sleepers out there DESERVE to experience the coziness of being under the covers *without* sweating their butts off (and this will give them exactly that!).
3. A Le Creuset Dutch oven that's built to last a lifetime. You can use this cult-favorite cooking dish for everything from making bread to casseroles to soups — and it will look nothing short of *gorgeous* resting on your stovetop all year long.
4. An outdoor furniture set to immediately transform your backyard into the outdoor oasis of your dreams.
5. A Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac that'll suck up all of your pets' shedding hair (and anything else they leave behind) while restoring your flooring (tile, hardwood, carpeting, linoleum) to its former glory. Oh, it'll help remove odors, too, thanks to its multi-surface spray formulated with Febreze!!
6. An electric fireplace so useful, because it doubles as a TV stand! Perfect for adding to your basement or living room for cozy movie nights.
8. A gorgeous mirror you can hang in your bathroom — or just about anywhere else, for that matter. It's a showstopper and sure to elevate any room you place it in.
9. A rolling office chair that's lowkey CHIC!! If you're WFH permanently now, it's defff time to upgrade your home office. Start with this chair.
10. A velvet sofa to add a pop of color to your space and tie the room together nicely. This thing comes pretty much pre-assembled, you'll just have to screw on the four legs! (They're made of steel and super sturdy, BTW).
11. A fancy new shower head because why shouldn't your home shower feel like a spa?? Oh, that's right, it definitely SHOULD.
12. A waterfall fountain to help you unwind and relax while you read and sip a beverage in your backyard. Ahhhh, luxury.
14. An ice cream maker that'll have your head spinning with all of the different flavors and mixtures you can make with it. You scream, they scream, we ALL scream for ICE CREAM!
15. A HEPA air purifier designed to suck up dirt, dust, pollen, mold, and anything else hanging out in your air space that probably shouldn't be.
16. A two-tier acacia wood Lazy Susan you can use to display your prized kitchen collection: sauces. Just sauces. How fabulous is that?
17. A double-door, single-bathroom vanity set that comes ready to install with a backsplash, sink, and slow-close hinges that won't make a bunch of noise as you rifle through your beauty products in the morning (!!).
18. A two-drawer nightstand in a lovely mid-century silhouette that'll look great next to your bed while providing plenty of room for your nighttime essentials. Between its construction of mahogany wood and Okoume veneers, plus its classic design, this nightstand is definitely built to last.
19. And this seven-drawer dresser to match your mid-century nightstand. Crafted from solid wood, this beautiful statement piece will add a big pop of style to your bedroom (AND provide you with the storage space you've been needing for years now to hide your ever-growing wardrobe).
20. A kitchen faucet with a pull-down handle to make washing your dishes easier than ever — and that's one heckuva fancy gift you deserve to give yourself this year!
21. A velvet loveseat that'll feel like your own cozy seashell every time you curl up in it. Its soft upholstery is complemented by stunning gold-tone stainless steel legs that add a bit of pizzaz AND durability!!
22. A Cuisinart toaster oven broiler built to do it all: cook, toast, bake, broil, warm...you get the point. And because of it, this thing may in fact be the last kitchen appliance you'll ever need to own, it's just that versatile!! It's also very convenient if you're tight on kitchen space and could benefit from an all-in-one cooking machine, rather than owning several.
23. A solid wood bookstand so you can conveniently prop open the cookbook you got as a gift last year and pretend like you're whipping up gourmet meals every night.
24. A chandelier with glass light shades that comes fully equipped with a dimming feature so you can always ~set the mood~ to be exactly where you'd like it. Not to mention, this thing is an absolute stunner that will *literally* brighten up your space.
25. A wine and beverage refrigerator you can use to store up to 58 cans and 18 bottles at a time (whatever those might be). Not only will you always have a cold beverage on hand, but you'll also enjoy the pure satisfaction of knowing you have a separate fridge just for drinks. The definition of luxury, IMO.
26. A Cuisinart stand mixer so you can tackle even the toughest of baking projects — bread, cookies, cakes, homemade pasta...the list goes on. This thing is incredibly durable and will add a pop of color to your countertop.
27. A dishwasher-safe 13-piece Rachael Ray non-stick cookware set that's guaranteed to make all your friends and family ask, "Where did you get those from?!" which is perfect because it gives you an easy gift idea. ;)
28. A cheese board with accessories, because who wouldn't want an excuse to make some delicious ART-cuterie for their next house party?? (Or just for yourselves, if we're being honest).
29. A magnetic knife holder that's extra strong and will prevent you from accidentally nicking yourself when you open the silverware drawer that has every utensil imaginable flying around willy-nilly.
30. A four-piece canister set to store coffee, tea, sugar — or whatever else your little heart desires. I just know one thing for sure: these are stinkin' adorable.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.