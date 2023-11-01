Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Wayfair Products That'll Make You Think "Why Didn't I Buy This Years Ago"

    Look, we all make mistakes. Here's your chance to redeem yourself.

    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Nespresso machine, because you are coffee-obsessed and have wanted one forever. This will be like having your own little in-home cafe!

    A user review image of the coffee machine in gray
    Danielle / Wayfair

    This nifty little machine can make Nespresso coffee AND espresso pods. It comes with a welcome set of 14 to get you started. 

    Promising review: "Make your own cafe-style coffee at home with just the touch of a button. This little machine pumps out wonderful coffee topped with rich cream just begging to be luxuriously sipped. I waited a long time to get it, and I am so glad I did." —Katharyn Lieben

    Price: $169.99 (originally $199.95; available in two colors)

    2. A down comforter designed to keep you perfectly temperate all year long — not too hot, not too cold. All my hot sleepers out there DESERVE to experience the coziness of being under the covers *without* sweating their butts off (and this will give them exactly that!).

    down comforter on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This comforter is really comfortable. I run pretty cold at night and was cozy and toasty with it without getting too hot, I think it will do fine in the summer as well because it’s not super thick, which is nice. Great quality too!" —Graci

    Price: $144.99+ (originally $299.99; available in sizes twin–king)

    3. A Le Creuset Dutch oven that's built to last a lifetime. You can use this cult-favorite cooking dish for everything from making bread to casseroles to soups — and it will look nothing short of *gorgeous* resting on your stovetop all year long.

    Laura/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love my Dutch ovens!! I had one to make anything and everything, and I bought a second one in a brighter color to make more of anythings and everythings!!" —Amanda

    Price: $359.95+ (available in 14 colors)

    4. An outdoor furniture set to immediately transform your backyard into the outdoor oasis of your dreams.

    patio set styled in a backyard
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Amazing! Took about 45 mins for my boyfriend and I to put together. Furniture is not too big which is exactly what I was looking for. Chairs and couch are comfortable, perfect for my small porch." —Heather

    Price: $259.99+ (originally $399.99; available in two colors)

    5. A Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac that'll suck up all of your pets' shedding hair (and anything else they leave behind) while restoring your flooring (tile, hardwood, carpeting, linoleum) to its former glory. Oh, it'll help remove odors, too, thanks to its multi-surface spray formulated with Febreze!!

    Wayfair, Meaghan/Wayfair

    It's also super easy to clean after you use it! It's been designed to keep pet hair from wrapping around the brush roll, and even has a strainer to catch all the pet hair when you dump it out (so you don't clog your sink drain).

    Promising review: "I. LOVE. THIS. MACHINE!!!!!!! If you have pets, or heavy traffic you need it! I do in home daycare and my special needs child has therapists in and out of our home...so I have a TON of traffic daily. I frequently vacuum and mop. And it doesn’t hold a candle to what this machine picked up. So gross what I was missing with my spin mop. I have kids running in and out of my garage door connected to the kitchen all afternoon in and out playing. And the sliding doors attached to my kitchen and back deck is another entry that’s used a ton by the families I babysit for. As said above your missing out if you don’t own this machine if you have mainly hardwood, tile, vinyl, and thin area rugs! TOTAL GAME-CHANGER!" —Jaimee

    Price: $269.59 (originally $349.99)

    6. An electric fireplace so useful, because it doubles as a TV stand! Perfect for adding to your basement or living room for cozy movie nights.

    fireplace in living room with art hanging above
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Don't think about it, just buy it! Exactly what we needed to finish off our basement and even better quality than I expected! Went together in less than an hour. (Husband is pretty handy.) Although it's still warm in the midwest my son flipped the heater on and boy did it warm up our basement FAST." —Diana

    Price: $315.99+ (originally $469.99+; available in five finishes)

    7. A knife block set that'll have you slicing and dicing like you're Gordon Ramsay.

    knife set on a kitchen countertop next to cutting boards
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Simply gorgeous and super sharp. Why did I wait so long to upgrade my knives? Last time I used my dull knives I almost cut my hand off. Don’t wait to get these. I highly recommend. Very functional and gorgeous as well. Love the black and the solid design." —Judy

    Price: $147.70 (originally $541.50) 

    8. A gorgeous mirror you can hang in your bathroom — or just about anywhere else, for that matter. It's a showstopper and sure to elevate any room you place it in.

    mirror hanging above a double vanity in a bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s advertised for bathrooms but we were looking for something in our entryway with vaulted ceilings in order to 'fill' the space. This is beyond perfect. The wooden and mental frame fits our farmhouse theme and the quality is super!" —Maria 

    Price: $519.99+ (originally $1,299.43; available in 12 sizes) 

    9. A rolling office chair that's lowkey CHIC!! If you're WFH permanently now, it's defff time to upgrade your home office. Start with this chair.

    the Adan Task Chair in green styled in an office with pink walls
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This chair is absolutely PERFECT!! It fits my office so well and is actually really comfortable to sit on. I work from home so I’m always in my office and this chair has the best support and comfort for those long hours. It was also super easy to assemble, I did it myself in less than 10 minutes! Best purchase." —Destinee

    Price: $174.99+ (originally $186.99+; available in 13 colors)

    10. A velvet sofa to add a pop of color to your space and tie the room together nicely. This thing comes pretty much pre-assembled, you'll just have to screw on the four legs! (They're made of steel and super sturdy, BTW).

    green velvet sofa
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this couch! We purchased the blue. Great fabric that is holding up to lots of use at the lake! Arrived quickly with no damage and super easy leg assembly only." —Tamara

    Price: $930+ (originally $1,200+; available in six colors)

    11. A fancy new shower head because why shouldn't your home shower feel like a spa?? Oh, that's right, it definitely SHOULD.

    the showerhead in a reviewer&#x27;s shower
    Julie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I got this shower system for my newly tiled shower. I ordered it from Wayfair because they had the color I wanted. It came fast and I love it!" —Elizabeth

    Price: $194.35+ (originally $300.75+; available in four colors)

    12. A waterfall fountain to help you unwind and relax while you read and sip a beverage in your backyard. Ahhhh, luxury.

    the waterfall fountain
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It is absolutely perfect for my indoor zen garden. The sound of running water is so peaceful and serene. Five stars!!!" —Douglas

    Price: $419 (originally $754.20)

    13. A media stand that can hold up to a 78" TV with EASE. And look pretty dang good while doing it.

    reviewer photo of the TV stand with a TV on top
    Stephen/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this TV stand! I put it together by myself in a very reasonable amount of time. Instructions are clear and everything you need, except a Phillips-head screwdriver, is included. It came sooner than expected and was delivered in great shape! It looks great in my living room!" —Ashley

    Price: $209.99+ (originally $589; available in six colors)

    14. An ice cream maker that'll have your head spinning with all of the different flavors and mixtures you can make with it. You scream, they scream, we ALL scream for ICE CREAM!

    Cuisinart ice cream maker
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "So easy to use and makes great gelato. Leave the inner container in the freezer and you’re good to go whenever." —CCAZ

    Price: $139.89 (originally $255)

    15. A HEPA air purifier designed to suck up dirt, dust, pollen, mold, and anything else hanging out in your air space that probably shouldn't be.

    the air purifier in a bedroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bought for my husband who suffers with asthma and allergies. The unit is in the master bedroom. It works so well that we will buy a second one for the living space." —Beth

    Price: $159.99 (originally $249.99)

    16. A two-tier acacia wood Lazy Susan you can use to display your prized kitchen collection: sauces. Just sauces. How fabulous is that?

    the wooden lazy Susan with parsley, lemons and salt and pepper shakers on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Really needed to get my kitchen organized and this was the perfect solution to add storage space to my cabinet. Now I can find everything. It’s beautiful solid wood and operates smoothly." —Carol

    Price: $29.99

    17. A double-door, single-bathroom vanity set that comes ready to install with a backsplash, sink, and slow-close hinges that won't make a bunch of noise as you rifle through your beauty products in the morning (!!).

    white bathroom vanity with cabinet and drawer space
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Really like this vanity! It came quickly and looks great in our remodeled bathroom. You can't beat the price — it's very sturdy and comes fully assembled so it's easy to slot right into your bathroom space. Would definitely recommend!" —Gabby

    Price: $295.99 (originally $564.99)

    18. A two-drawer nightstand in a lovely mid-century silhouette that'll look great next to your bed while providing plenty of room for your nighttime essentials. Between its construction of mahogany wood and Okoume veneers, plus its classic design, this nightstand is definitely built to last.

    reviewer photo of the nightstand in acorn
    Adriana/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This nightstand was worth every penny. It came already fully assembled as a solid, quality piece. The drawers have that subtle velvet lining which is a nice touch. I did change the knobs to gold bar knobs for aesthetic purposes and it looks great. It was so easy to swap the knobs, too." —Jonathon

    Price: $186+ (originally $399.05; available in four colors)

    19. And this seven-drawer dresser to match your mid-century nightstand. Crafted from solid wood, this beautiful statement piece will add a big pop of style to your bedroom (AND provide you with the storage space you've been needing for years now to hide your ever-growing wardrobe).

    reviewer photo of the dresser in acorn
    Francel Aquino/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Color is absolutely beautiful! Nicest dresser I’ve ever owned. Great quality. Worth every penny." —Maggie

    Price: $900+ (originally $1,070+; available in five colors)

    20. A kitchen faucet with a pull-down handle to make washing your dishes easier than ever — and that's one heckuva fancy gift you deserve to give yourself this year!

    A black faucet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The faucet was very durable and looked very good with our new sink. We are very satisfied with the style and the usability of the faucet." —Lamont

    Price: $209.95+ (originally $490; available in four finishes)

    21. A velvet loveseat that'll feel like your own cozy seashell every time you curl up in it. Its soft upholstery is complemented by stunning gold-tone stainless steel legs that add a bit of pizzaz AND durability!!

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture of the loveseat, which has a back that wraps around the sides and slightly into the front, in almost a &quot;C&quot; shape
    Jonique/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! Says it fits three, but the only way to manage three are two adults and a little; otherwise, it fits two adults comfortably. I love this loveseat because it’s comfortable but with a light firmness, so you can sit in it all day without it being so soft that it compromises your posture. The navy is a true navy. When light hits it, it’s a beautiful, calming rich blue." —TL

    Price: $859.99+ (originally $1,620; available in seven colors)

    22. A Cuisinart toaster oven broiler built to do it all: cook, toast, bake, broil, warm...you get the point. And because of it, this thing may in fact be the last kitchen appliance you'll ever need to own, it's just that versatile!! It's also very convenient if you're tight on kitchen space and could benefit from an all-in-one cooking machine, rather than owning several.

    the toaster oven in the reviewer&#x27;s kitchen
    Joann/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This appliance is just what we needed for our very small kitchen. So far it has performed well in all its intended functions. I don't have to empty the range oven of the stored baking and cooking utensils to cook for the two of us. It's easy to clean." —Anonymous

    Price: $169.99 (originally $330)

    23. A solid wood bookstand so you can conveniently prop open the cookbook you got as a gift last year and pretend like you're whipping up gourmet meals every night.

    The cook book holder with an open book
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect for my kitchen! Comes exactly as pictured and sturdy enough for a heavy cookbook." —Monica

    Price: $22.99 (originally $29.99)

    24. A chandelier with glass light shades that comes fully equipped with a dimming feature so you can always ~set the mood~ to be exactly where you'd like it. Not to mention, this thing is an absolute stunner that will *literally* brighten up your space.

    the chandelier with glass light shades and a wooden base
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE this! Took us nearly a year to find the perfect chandelier for our open dining room/kitchen area. This fit our style perfectly!" —Lara

    Price: $293 (originally $746.62)

    25. A wine and beverage refrigerator you can use to store up to 58 cans and 18 bottles at a time (whatever those might be). Not only will you always have a cold beverage on hand, but you'll also enjoy the pure satisfaction of knowing you have a separate fridge just for drinks. The definition of luxury, IMO.

    Wayfair, Sonia/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this beverage cooler. The beers are so cold, just the right temperature. The blue lights looks stunning. I’m putting in new white kitchen cabinets and it will pop. I’m so glad I got it." —Yvonne

    Price: $799 (originally $1,249.99)

    26. A Cuisinart stand mixer so you can tackle even the toughest of baking projects — bread, cookies, cakes, homemade pasta...the list goes on. This thing is incredibly durable and will add a pop of color to your countertop.

    reviewer photo of red mixer
    Brenda/ Wayfair

    Plus, just think of all the delicious goodies they can make you with it. 😋

    Promising review: "Super impressed with this lightweight stand mixer! Powerful and quiet. No dry ingredients stuck in the bottom of the bowl like my other stand mixer." —Shari

    Price: $152.56+ (originally $460; available in 13 colors)

    27. A dishwasher-safe 13-piece Rachael Ray non-stick cookware set that's guaranteed to make all your friends and family ask, "Where did you get those from?!" which is perfect because it gives you an easy gift idea. ;)

    Elizabeth/ Wayfair, Rebecca/ Wayfair

    The set includes: one saucepan, three frying pans/skillets, one saute pan, one bakeware, one cooking utensil, one Dutch oven, and five lids.

    Promising review: "This pot set is beautiful!! It matches my small kitchen appliances. They are super easy to clean and nothing sticks to them. These pots are amazing!" —Bridget

    Price: $139.99 (originally $260; available in three styles and six colors)

    28. A cheese board with accessories, because who wouldn't want an excuse to make some delicious ART-cuterie for their next house party?? (Or just for yourselves, if we're being honest).

    the cheese board
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased this board as a host gift when I visited family and they love it! Now I want one! The knives are handy for cheese and salami and it’s nice having a designated place for dips, olives, and crackers. I recommend this for a gift or for yourself!" —Mary

    Price: $67.99 (originally $92)

    29. A magnetic knife holder that's extra strong and will prevent you from accidentally nicking yourself when you open the silverware drawer that has every utensil imaginable flying around willy-nilly.

    knives hanging on the magnetic knife holder
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I LOVE this! It allowed me to get rid of that bulky knife block that was taking up counter space. I placed it on a the side of a cabinet near the stove; right where we need it (and it's out of reach of any kiddos). It holds the knives securely. I was worried that it wouldn't fit all my knives, but it fits them all plus my kitchen scissors! Good value for the price!" —Mark

    Price: $15.37+ (available in two sizes)

    30. A four-piece canister set to store coffee, tea, sugar — or whatever else your little heart desires. I just know one thing for sure: these are stinkin' adorable.

    the four cannisters on a countertop
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are beautiful and look exactly as pictured! Perfect for my mini kitchen renovation!" —lauren

    Price: $50.99 (originally $65)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.