36 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

Including a utility knife shaped like a cloud, a reviewer-beloved stain remover, a pack of transparent sticky notes, and more popular products from BuzzFeed Shopping posts.

Griffin Gonzales
by Griffin Gonzales

BuzzFeed Contributor

Popular products from this list

1. A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen specially formulated for those of us with sensitive skin. Not only will this protect your complexion from UV damage, but it'll also leave you looking radiant as ever (rather than like a ghost) with its slight tint. It's also non-greasy, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic. 

reviewer wearing the sunscreen showing that it blends in flawlessly under their makeup
The tan-colored sunscreen on a reviewer's hand
Promising review: "It feels like you have nothing on! It's the first sunscreen I've worn where I didn't feel like I had to wash my hands after applying. Awesome product, very lightly tinted, looks slightly whitish when first applied but that blends into medium tone or tanned skin if you let it sit for a few minutes. I love it so much! It leaves a very clean feeling on your face and does not make me break out and I have sensitive skin. I'm 62-years-old, live in Florida, and have been using it for two months. I will purchase this product again." —M. Moody

Price: $38.95

2. A pack of wart remover pads, because you've tried EVERYTHING else to get that pesky little growth off your person and are running out of options. These might just do the trick.

reviewer showing their wart slowly going away over 15 days of using Compound W
Promising review: "I spent hundreds of dollars for a wart on my finger that was slowly ruining my life. I got these little $8 Band-Aids and it came off in one week, never to be seen or heard of again. It is the best thing I have ever bought." —Alexandra cruz

Price: $6.93

3. A box of sink disposal cleaner designed to scrub away grunge and odor-causing buildup from sidewalls, blades, and under the splash guard with its oh-so-satisfying foaming formula.

Promising review: "This is an essential for anyone with a disposal. Like seriously! A lot of funky gunk collects in there, that you can’t even see. It’s also dark and moist for icky stuff to grow. You HAVE to keep it clean. And THIS is super easy to clean it out! And you will be amazed how much better the smell will be (that I am sure you don’t even notice until it’s clean). It’s also pretty cool looking when you do it! BLUE FOAMMMMM!" —J. Crumley

Price: $11.61

4. An Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner to keep things up there smelling good and rust-free. The best part: no scrubbing required!

a reviewer&#x27;s before and after of their toilet tank using the product
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack

Price: $7.84+ (available in two sizes)

5. An Apple AirTag so you can easily track your bag's location if the airline decides to send your checked luggage to Rome while you're headed to Paris. 

AirTag on reviewer's key chain
Promising reviews: "Works well, traveled to Brazil from the USA. They worked all the time, and I did not have any problems. Was able to track all my luggage individually with a tag in each one!" —Wayne

Price: $28.99

6. A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense to shield your inner thighs from chafing during any warm-weather vacations you plan on taking in the Southern Hemisphere this winter.

reviewer photo showing the friction defense
Promising review: "Man, I cannot express enough how much I adore this stuff. I've had thick thighs for as long as I can remember. Wearing shorts and dresses has always been a struggle due to the constant chafing. Thanks to this, I struggle no more. I was a bit hesitant to try it because of my severe allergies and sensitive skin. Fortunately, I've had no issues whatsoever! I had to reapply after two hours of constant walking in short shorts. Considering the circumstances, I was impressed at how long it lasted. It's easy enough to keep in my bag to reapply at any time." —Cheyenne

Price: $5.03

7. A cloud-shaped utility knife to always have at the ready to help you rip open all of your packages that arrive on the daily. Plus it's just soooo stinkin' cute!! 

Model using a purple cloud shaped knife to open a package
Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action. 

Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

Price: $8.29

8. Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that'll play with your kids so you don't have to (JK LOL). But seriously, if you're busy, just hide this somewhere in your home and giggle to yourself as your kids try to find it. This poop toy will even play a fun song once it's been discovered. Enjoy!

A GIF of the multi-colored plastic Silly Poopy lighting up
John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

What Do You Meme? is a small business making fun and funny card games/toys, plush friends, and pool floats!

Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele

Price$12.99

9. A pack of Tide To-Go pens, the beloved fun-size stain remover made to go with you on trips and in bags of all sizes. If you suddenly spill coffee or tomato sauce on your favorite T-shirt, you'll be so glad you had this small essential on hand!

Promising review: "Just what I needed in my life. I LOVE TIDE PENS! It removes any stain I have, especially if I use it right away. I keep one pen in my car, one in my purse, one at work, and one at home. This has saved so many articles of clothing from permanently staining. Great product that I would buy again and again." —Katie

Price: $7.88

10. A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches to zap away zits overnight and help prevent picking, which can lead to scars or even more acne. You literally just apply the patch before bed, and when you wake up the next morning, *poof* — the sebum has been sucked right out, leaving you with acne that is flatter and less inflamed.

Promising review: "WOW I am shocked. I’ve been traveling a lot and have been having more hormonal breakouts. I get painful red pimples. I’ve used this on a stubborn side mouth/chin pimples and the redness and pain has gone down significantly! With only a couple of uses. I am blown away. This product is amazing. Would recommend. Even to try, with this price and what I have seen it is worth it!!" —Meem

Price: $7.64

11. A reusable, portable gel lint roller so you can take care of any touch-ups before you go into the office or while on vacation. We love our pets, but their hair never escapes us. IYKYK! 

reviewer using small green rolling orb shaped device to clear white fur off a black shirt
reviewer holding small green ball in their hand
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" —Ella

Price: $9.99 (available in four colors)

12. Taylor Swift Little Golden Book equally appropriate for fans of all ages. If you loved these books as a kid, this one is for sure to marry nostalgia with your fave artist of all time. It obviously also makes a fab gift for any TS superfans in your life! 

the cover of the taylor swift little golden book
a page from inside the taylor swift little golden book
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

Promising review: "We are Swifties over here so when I saw this book of course I had to grab it! Cute story for kids about following your dreams. And bonus it’s about Taylor Swift! If you are a fan, this book is a perfect little collectors item!" —Elizabeth

Price: $4.78

13. A sloth version of the Purr Pillow that'll have your sweet fur baby purring up a storm feeling all warm and cozy on a cold winter day. Can you say, "AWWWWWWW???"

Reviewer&#x27;s photo of their cat snuggling the blue sloth pillow
Promising review: “A comforting friend! My kitty came to me blind in one eye. She gets very stressed out meeting new people and when there are visitors in our home. She also hates it when I leave her to go to work. Ordered this for her thinking it might help. She was excited before I even got it out of the package. She rolled over on it when I turned it on and has been carrying it around ever since. Great calming tool, especially for the price.” —Mandy 

Price: $6.57

14. A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control that, I'm sorry, you should be buying based on the name alone. Ok, ok, you don't have to — but it's packed with hyaluronic acid to tighten those pores and give you the rich, dewy glow you've been craving. It can also help fade dark spots and acne scars! 

A bottle of the serum with a pig witch illustration on it
Before and after image of reviewer with acne that's less inflamed in the after pic
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer, after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin and my T-zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of The Ordinary! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch

Price: $7.90

15. A bottle of concrete oil-stain remover because your car is leaking some mysterious liquid and it's ruining your driveway. How do you treat such a mess? This, this stuff right here.

Promising review: “This product is simply amazing! After a botched oil change, a family member's vehicle leaked oil all over my driveway. Chomp Pull It Out was a cinch to use and COMPLETELY removed the stains!!!” —Ricki

Price: $17.97+ (available in two sizes)

16. A bottle of Miss Mouth's stain treater if your child is constantly spilling food all over themselves (but, ahem, if you're anything like me, you are the child in this situation).

a bottle of the stain remover on a messy tabletop
P.S. It's safe to use on carpeting, clothing, linens, and upholstery. 

Promising review: "I thought I had ruined some really nice table placemats and napkins after spilling blueberry pie on them. They were blue, so I knew I couldn't bleach them. My daughter-in-law swears by Miss Mouth's so I ordered some online, delivered within a couple of days. In the meantime, I just left everything sitting on the table, and didn't try anything else on them. When Miss Mouth's Messy Eater treater arrived, I followed the instructions, and the dried-on blueberry pie filling disappeared like magic. It really DOES work like magic! I wish I had had this when my own children were growing up. What a wonderful product. I would give it 10 stars if I could!" —D. Bruske

Price: $13.78

17. A three-pack of self-sealing toothpaste caps because I don't know why or how toothpaste gets those nasty globs at the tip, but it's gross to look at. You deserve perfect, evenly distributed toothpaste every time you go to brush your grill, and this will give that to you daily. You're welcome.

The product on toothpaste top
Promising review: "These are easy to use, especially for children; it helps them stop overusing paste and keeps the sink clean. Easy to use and clean. Fits on all the toothpaste tubes, even the children's." —A

Price: $7.94

18. A Cantu curling cream formulated with alllllllll the good stuff: coconut oil, shea butter, almond oil, avocado oil, olive oil, and mango seed butter to hydrate and nourish your luscious locks. 

Reviewer's hair after using Cantu curling cream
Reviewer's hair after using curling cream from Cantu
Promising review: "You have to try it! I've been looking for something like this for a long time! I put it in my hair while it's still wet and go to bed with it in. In the morning, I literally don't have to touch my hair… it's already perfect as is! Wow!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $6.29 (also available in a two-pack)

19. A beloved interior cleaner so you can detail the H-E-double-hockey-sticks out of your car and have it looking like you just rolled it off the lot. It's safe to use on leather, vinyl, plastic, carpet, cloth, glass, and wood — which means you can really just go to town and clean your lil' heart out. 

Reviewer's before-and-after results of using interior cleaner
Promising review: "This does exactly what I wanted — clean all the interior surfaces of my car while not leaving any residues, streaks, or strong odors. I first used this on my 4-month-old Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that was CAKED in dust (inside!) from a recent off-road adventure. The Total Interior cleaner cleaned all my surfaces — dash, screen, leather seats, etc., without leaving any streaky residues or strong odors, good or bad. After things settled my car looked and smelled new again!" —T. Porter

Price: $11.97