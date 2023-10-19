Popular products from this list
A pack of wart remover pads, because you've tried EVERYTHING else to get that pesky little growth off your person and are running out of options. These might just do the trick.
A three-pack of self-sealing toothpaste caps because I don't know why or how toothpaste gets those nasty globs at the tip, but it's gross to look at. You deserve perfect, evenly distributed toothpaste every time you go to brush your grill, and this will give that to you daily. You're welcome.
A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy that'll keep your spirits high when your work/life balance is going south.
1. A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen specially formulated for those of us with sensitive skin. Not only will this protect your complexion from UV damage, but it'll also leave you looking radiant as ever (rather than like a ghost) with its slight tint. It's also non-greasy, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic.
Promising review: "It feels like you have nothing on! It's the first sunscreen I've worn where I didn't feel like I had to wash my hands after applying. Awesome product, very lightly tinted, looks slightly whitish when first applied but that blends into medium tone or tanned skin if you let it sit for a few minutes. I love it so much! It leaves a very clean feeling on your face and does not make me break out and I have sensitive skin. I'm 62-years-old, live in Florida, and have been using it for two months. I will purchase this product again." —M. Moody
Price: $38.95
2. A pack of wart remover pads, because you've tried EVERYTHING else to get that pesky little growth off your person and are running out of options. These might just do the trick.
3. A box of sink disposal cleaner designed to scrub away grunge and odor-causing buildup from sidewalls, blades, and under the splash guard with its oh-so-satisfying foaming formula.
4. An Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner to keep things up there smelling good and rust-free. The best part: no scrubbing required!
5. An Apple AirTag so you can easily track your bag's location if the airline decides to send your checked luggage to Rome while you're headed to Paris.
6. A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense to shield your inner thighs from chafing during any warm-weather vacations you plan on taking in the Southern Hemisphere this winter.
7. A cloud-shaped utility knife to always have at the ready to help you rip open all of your packages that arrive on the daily. Plus it's just soooo stinkin' cute!!
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Price: $8.29
8. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that'll play with your kids so you don't have to (JK LOL). But seriously, if you're busy, just hide this somewhere in your home and giggle to yourself as your kids try to find it. This poop toy will even play a fun song once it's been discovered. Enjoy!
What Do You Meme? is a small business making fun and funny card games/toys, plush friends, and pool floats!
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Price: $12.99
9. A pack of Tide To-Go pens, the beloved fun-size stain remover made to go with you on trips and in bags of all sizes. If you suddenly spill coffee or tomato sauce on your favorite T-shirt, you'll be so glad you had this small essential on hand!
10. A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches to zap away zits overnight and help prevent picking, which can lead to scars or even more acne. You literally just apply the patch before bed, and when you wake up the next morning, *poof* — the sebum has been sucked right out, leaving you with acne that is flatter and less inflamed.
11. A reusable, portable gel lint roller so you can take care of any touch-ups before you go into the office or while on vacation. We love our pets, but their hair never escapes us. IYKYK!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" —Ella
Price: $9.99 (available in four colors)
12. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book equally appropriate for fans of all ages. If you loved these books as a kid, this one is for sure to marry nostalgia with your fave artist of all time. It obviously also makes a fab gift for any TS superfans in your life!
13. A sloth version of the Purr Pillow that'll have your sweet fur baby purring up a storm feeling all warm and cozy on a cold winter day. Can you say, "AWWWWWWW???"
14. A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control that, I'm sorry, you should be buying based on the name alone. Ok, ok, you don't have to — but it's packed with hyaluronic acid to tighten those pores and give you the rich, dewy glow you've been craving. It can also help fade dark spots and acne scars!
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer, after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin and my T-zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of The Ordinary! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
Price: $7.90
15. A bottle of concrete oil-stain remover because your car is leaking some mysterious liquid and it's ruining your driveway. How do you treat such a mess? This, this stuff right here.
16. A bottle of Miss Mouth's stain treater if your child is constantly spilling food all over themselves (but, ahem, if you're anything like me, you are the child in this situation).
17. A three-pack of self-sealing toothpaste caps because I don't know why or how toothpaste gets those nasty globs at the tip, but it's gross to look at. You deserve perfect, evenly distributed toothpaste every time you go to brush your grill, and this will give that to you daily. You're welcome.
18. A Cantu curling cream formulated with alllllllll the good stuff: coconut oil, shea butter, almond oil, avocado oil, olive oil, and mango seed butter to hydrate and nourish your luscious locks.
Promising review: "You have to try it! I've been looking for something like this for a long time! I put it in my hair while it's still wet and go to bed with it in. In the morning, I literally don't have to touch my hair… it's already perfect as is! Wow!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $6.29 (also available in a two-pack)
19. A beloved interior cleaner so you can detail the H-E-double-hockey-sticks out of your car and have it looking like you just rolled it off the lot. It's safe to use on leather, vinyl, plastic, carpet, cloth, glass, and wood — which means you can really just go to town and clean your lil' heart out.
Promising review: "This does exactly what I wanted — clean all the interior surfaces of my car while not leaving any residues, streaks, or strong odors. I first used this on my 4-month-old Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that was CAKED in dust (inside!) from a recent off-road adventure. The Total Interior cleaner cleaned all my surfaces — dash, screen, leather seats, etc., without leaving any streaky residues or strong odors, good or bad. After things settled my car looked and smelled new again!" —T. Porter
Price: $11.97