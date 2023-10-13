BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

    The best of the best...for every room in the house.

    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A 26-ounce Brita water bottle so you can always have delicious filtered water instantly, no matter the tap.

      View in list

    • A satin pillowcase that'll keep your bedhead to a minimum and prevent excess oil from forming on your face (which means you can spend less time tending to those things and more time asleep in bed).

      View in list

    • A clever roll-up drying rack you can use on your kitchen sink, rather than having a clunky plastic thing taking up even MORE of your limited counter space.

      View in list

    Amazon has a list of products called "Movers and Shakers," which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently ~trending~. Here are some of the most useful and loved home products on the list this week:

    1. A set of disposable air fryer liners because, the whole point of cooking with an air fryer is for it to be QUICK and EASY — which 100% includes CLEANUP! No matter how greasy or messy your leftovers are, these liners are here to help you get to eating ASAP with virtually no cleanup involved at the end. 

    An air fryer open to show cooked food inside of a liner
    Reviewer plucking the liner and the mess out of the air fryer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do French fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items, hot dogs, chicken breast, sausage and when I'm done I take out the meat and lift out the liners and all the gross juice comes out with it leaving the fryer ready to clean in the sink with hot water, no gross juice to pour out or get in the sink. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer

    Price$10.99+ (available in different sizes and shapes for square and round air fryers as well as packs of 100 or 125)

    2. A mini cast-iron skillet you can use to make individual desserts, game-day dips, or even a sunny-side-up egg 🍳 (and smile ear-to-ear every time you use it because it's just that dang cute).

    amazon.com

    I can almost taste the wine and brie in the photo above! I also want to use this to make spinach and artichoke dip. 😋

    Promising review: "How is this so cheap? Like yassssssass score. My sister accidentally dropped it and caught it while it was hot. The pan survived but her fingers did not. 10 out of 10 recommend. Great product..." —Kelsay Shorter

    Price: $9.90+ (available in seven sizes)

    3. A portable oscillating space heater equipped with an adjustable thermostat since winter is right around the corner. If the heat in your apartment is anything like mine... Well, it just doesn't work. At all. So one of these things is a MUST. And thankfully, this one has thousands of 5-star reviews to back it up!

    reviewer image of the space heater set on 73 degrees
    image of remote in reviewer's hand
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Firstly, this heater puts out a tremendous amount of heat. I got this for a room that doesn't have a door so I didn't expect it to heat the space that well. Surprisingly, this heater not only makes the entire space comfy, but the adjacent hall to the room manages to get warm from this heater as well. It's also incredibly quiet. It's the quietest heater I've had for this space, and I've had a few different ones in this space. It's also so sleek. It looks high tech while not requiring a lot of space or tech know-how. Plug it in and either push power on the remote or power on the actual device and you're ready to go. It has three modes and yes, I can tell the difference between low and high heat output. The timer is wonderful. And the remote is serviceable enough to be useful." —L. Thornhill

    Price: $74.99

    4. A splurge-worthy robot vacuum that does all the dirty work for you. It'll even slide right under your coffee table and suck up all the crumbs you dropped while eating dinner in front of the TV, because who knows the last time you *actually* cleaned under there.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is such a time-saver. Wish I would have bought one before now. Our pets aren't to sure about the new Roomba, but we absolutely love it. It has only been a couple of days, so far so good. You really want to make sure you have everything picked up off the floor. Dusty caught a mouse (toy) that the kitten left on the floor, and it needed assistance. So, if you plan on using Roomba while you're gone, check your floors and any flimsy rugs. It is unbelievable how much stuff is collected on the floors on the daily." —Christine

    Price: $149.99+ (available in three styles)

    5. A foot scrubber to add to your shower routine because, let's be real, washing our feet is actually a lot of work. (And low-key dangerous, like, helloooooo slippery tile!?)

    reviewer photo of their foot being washed with the scrubbing pad
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This works well. We are barefoot all summer and this is great for washing up quickly and easily. My kids love it and so do I. No more facecloths hanging to dry or bunched up in a ball on the edge of the shower. I read reviews that said the bristles are too soft. For us it works well to get off a full day's worth of dirt, but it isn't meant to work as a loofah or pumice stone. I'm 50 and it makes reaching my feet much easier." —Heather

    Price: $15.98

    6. A mattress protector that's hypoallergenic AND waterproof! It'll prevent any fluids or allergens from ruining your mattress *without* changing the feel or being super noisy.

    white mattress protector on bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have had this for a year and it is still working properly. It does its job as expected. Washing it doesn’t harm it or shrink it. When we need to replace it, we will be buying this again. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Sara

    Price: $31.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king)

    7. A set of colorful fairy lights to bring a soft, magical glow to your space.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these lights! They are beautiful, soft but bright, and perfect for knitting in bed. My sons took the first pair to string up in their treehouse and they loved them so much that I had to let them keep them and immediately bought another string." —brujadelana

    Price: $6.99+ (available in one-, two-, and four-packs and in seven colors)

    8. A satin pillowcase that'll keep your bedhead to a minimum and prevent excess oil from forming on your face (which means you can spend less time tending to those things and more time asleep in bed).

    stock photo showing two blue satin pillowcases on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Sleeping on satin is easier than any cotton. This helps the pillow stay cooler. It also leaves my hair less tangled in the morning. I wake up with fewer indents on my face when I sleep in my side. The color also looks nice with my other charcoal/gray bedding." —Judith Roberts

    Price: $9.99+ (available in five sizes and 37 colors)

    9. A clever roll-up drying rack you can use on your kitchen sink, rather than having a clunky plastic thing taking up even MORE of your limited counter space.

    reviewer photo showing the over sink drying rack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My roommate and I don't have a big kitchen. Our counter space is very limited. We have a double sink, and this item lives on one of the sinks. It has come in extremely handy. I would highly recommend buying this item if you do not have enough space. It is very sturdy and super easy to clean!" —Charis Lowe

    Price$9.99+ (available in four sizes)

    10. A water-resistant reversible quilted sofa cover with an adjustable strap, because despite your best efforts, you refuse to eat anywhere else other than your couch — and those spills are unavoidable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "One word for this cover! Amazing!!! We have two kids and three dogs, and this cover does everything I wanted it to do. It doesn’t let liquids slip through onto the couch and it doesn’t look too bad either. It is super soft and fits perfectly on our couch too. Adjusting and fixing it back into place after your kid or dogs jump on the couch is super easy. It also washes and dries perfectly in the washer and dryer and is always ready to be put back onto the couch. Totally going to be ordering a second one to always have one on the couch while the other is being washed. So if you have kids and pets, or one or the other, I would 100% recommend it to you!" —Rob

    Price: $23.99+ (available in five sizes and 12 colors)

    11. OR, a stretch slipcover if there's just no rescuing your old, beat-up couch. This is a quick and easy way to basically get a new place to sit *without* having to shell out thousands of dollars.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The cover fits perfectly as described. There are tabs that tell you where which side needs to be. You can also look at the seams for guidance. It took me about two minutes to make my ugly flower pattern couch look somewhat contemporary. Feels and looks great, best price around." —Nikki

    Price: $23.99+ (available in eight sizes and 21 colors)

    12. A pack of three Scrub Daddy sponges which, despite its sweet, smiling face, puts up one MEAN game when it comes to cleaning dishes.

    scrub daddy sponge being used to clean a dirty casserole dish
    Scrub Daddy

    Promising review: "I used to save these little gems for 'special projects' (what projects, I don't know because I ended up not ever using them). Then one day I decided 'what the heck, just use one in the sink for dishes, you can always buy more.' Lo and behold, I LOVE them! They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick). I love these so much I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Christmas! Everyone loves them!" —DivaGranny

    Price: $9.99

    13. A Stanley tumbler alternative that's double-wall insulated to keep your bevvies hot or cold for an extended period of time, features a leak-proof lid, and is available in a slew of colors.

    reviewer photo showing the Stanley tumbler alternative in purple
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter wanted a Stanley cup for her birthday but knowing the prices, she was all about a good [alternative]. Her friends at school think she got the real thing! It comes with two different straws, two different lids (one clear that she LOVES and one opaque also great), and rubber bottom sleeve. The quality and color is absolutely amazing that I am definitely going to order one for myself!" —Jessica Lentz-shannon

    Price: $24.49+ (available in 23 colors)

    14. A fast-acting air purifier that'll circulate the air in your room four times per hour and is virtually silent. Pet hair, dander, dust, and seasonal allergies are no match for this 'lil thing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It'll even let you know when it's time for a new replacement filter.

    Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen

    Price: $89.99+ (available in two colors)

    15. An Eddie Bauer reversible throw blanket you'll be snuggling up with for movie nights once the temps start to dip (or even during the summer because you crank your AC 24/7 and prefer to live in an ice box).

    a reviewer showing their dog cuddling with the throw blanket in black check
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm obsessed with buffalo check pattern lately and this blanket is exactly what I wanted for my living room. It's very soft and fluffy, not quite long enough to cover your whole body from neck to toes, but perfect for setting on your lap or wrapping around your shoulders. Unfortunately, it's too comfy and my dog stole it (along with every other pillow and blanket in the apartment) from me!" —Erika Gudmundson

    Price: $17.10+ (available in six colors)

    16. An anti-fatigue floor mat so your back and feet aren't absolutely gone after prepping some veggies. Also, for anyone who spends wayyyy longer than they'd like doing dishes, put this thing in front of your sink!! Your whole body will thank you later.

    A model standing on the mat bare-footed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My kitchen floor is tile and after a half day of making bread, cookies, or brownies, or even prepping to can jams, my feet and toes would cramp at night. I needed relief! The Sky Mats kitchen mat is perfect. It's a perfect size for my kitchen workspace and amazingly comfortable to stand on while I chop, knead, stir, and mix. I spilled strawberry jam on it and thought I'd created a permanent sticky spot, but it cleaned up without a trace. I can sweep it clean after a day in the kitchen. Best of all, I don't have cramps in my toes and legs at night. Love my mat!" —Judith

    Price: $32.99+ (available in three sizes and 16 colors)

    17. A nonslip bath rug with an extra-deep pile that feels oh-so-luxurious on the foot. Not only does this prevent water from getting all over your bathroom floor, but it also protects your piggies from the cold tile!

    absorbent bath mat in navy blue
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I really love this rug ! It is soft, absorbent really beautiful. It feels great on my feet." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $19.99

    18. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows — the TikTok-famous clouds that'll have you feeling like you're sleeping at the Ritz every time you go to get some shut-eye.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Due to packaging they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud. I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. First morning I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder, and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $56.99+ (available in queen or king sizes)

    19. A new shower curtain liner since your current one is probably covered in water stains and a layer of mysterious grime. This one is specifically designed to reduce soap scum and is also hypoallergenic!

    a reviewer's clear shower curtain liner
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve never had a sheer one before, but this is so nice to rinse off and clean. The sheerness makes it easy to see where it needs rinsing. We have a walk-in handicap shower so I don’t know if the magnets stick, but in our shower, they weigh it down. Important because a handicapped walk-in does not have much of a lip. I’m pleased with my purchase." —Gloria

    Price: $8.95+ (available in 21 sizes and 22 colors)

    20. A DampRid Hanging Bag that'll literally suck the excess moisture out of the air in your pantry, basement, closet —wherever things are feelin' (and smellin') a lil' musty.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product - it is amazing. My holiday trailer had been closed up during a very humid time and the dampness trapped inside turned everything into a mess of mildew and mold. My daughter-in-law cleaned it all out but it still had "that bad smell" so she thought I might try this product to remove the dampness and smell ... so I did and... as they say, "the rest is history" - it did an amazing job and did it quickly. Within 12 hours it went from smelling horrible and feeling like a wet blanket everywhere to suddenly smelling fresh and the damp feeling was all gone. It is AMAZING! I certainly would recommend it!!" —Sid L

    Price: $18.84

    21. A six-pack of vacuum storage bags so you can justify *not* throwing anything away, because these'll create so much additional room in your closet.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "THESE ARE LIFE CHANGING. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it works, and it worked perfectly! Works just as well as a vacuum, just takes a little more effort pumping out the air. Using these bags, I got half my closet back! I used three bags to store ALL THE items in my closet including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more; these are fantastic!!!" —Knastay

    Price: $13.49+ (available in five sizes and packs of three, four, six, and 20)

    22. A handheld electric milk frother that'll make your morning coffee (whether it be hot or iced) a little extra special with literally the press of a button. Just because you're feeling lazy doesn't mean you should have to forgo your fancy coffee.

    a mason jar with iced coffee and thick foam
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this little thing! I have every thing you can think of at home for making coffee and espresso... Well I love the Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew with foam. I set out to make my own. Well I can now make cold foam thanks to this little tool. Love it!" —Gav's mama

    Price: $8.99 (available in 10 colors)

    23. A four-pack of rug grippers equipped with a renter-friendly adhesive to keep all your runners and area rugs in place by preventing slippage.

    Reviewer holding rug corner with rug gripper stuck to the corner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I first unwrapped these, I was surprised by how sticky they felt just against the skin on my hands. Not 'tape' sticky, but ultra-grippy. I installed six of them along the sides of my runner after running a vacuum on the floor and a lint roller along the bottom of the rug itself. (I also tossed the completely useless rug pad I had underneath). When I first tested it, the rug slid. I thought for sure these wouldn’t work and I would come home to a crooked or folded-up rug. Surprise!! These little babies settled right onto the hardwood floors and their grippy action is in full effect now. I have roommates, dogs, a handyman was even here today, and typically without fail the rug slides or folds up. Not today!! I’m going to be buying a half dozen more of these for bathrooms and other rugs!! Can’t say how they hold up to washing, but if you’re skeptical at first, just give them a chance to settle!" —Chelsea

    Price: $12.99+ (also available in an eight, 12- and 16-pack)

    24. A set of nonslip velvet hangers your tops will actually stick to, which means you can dramatically swipe through your clothes in a rush without a massive pile accumulating at the bottom of your closet. You're welcome.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." —Vida Maars

    Price: $20.44+ (available in 10 colors and in a 30-, 50-, and 100- pack)

    25. A set of mesh laundry bags you can use to protect your delicate garments from other heavier pieces you might be washing them with.

    the mesh laundry bag set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used the smaller bags for my bras (I closed the bra snaps first so it would not snag the mesh). I used the other bags to wash my sequin tops. I used one of them for my beaded top. None of the sequins fell off. None of the beads fell off. I did turn the tops inside out prior to putting them in the mesh bags to avoid the beads and sequins snagging the mesh. I am very pleased with how the mesh bags held up in the washing machine (I did use the delicate cycle). The largest bag is HUGE, and it worked well for my sequined squirrels-on-skis sweatshirt (don't judge me)." —T. Webster

    Price: $7.99 (available in three colors/patterns)

    26. A 26-ounce Brita water bottle so you can always have delicious filtered water instantly, no matter the tap.

    a reviewer holding the bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great way to save the planet one useless plastic water bottle at a time! I would encourage EVERYONE to buy this. You’ll save so much money. Think about the cost of a water bottle at the airport! With this you can go through security and then fill up with tap water which will taste great! I travel a lot and would never fly without it." —TLove

    Price: $19.99+ (available in two sizes and colors)

    27. A teensy mini waffle maker because mini things just taste better, duh!! Scientifically speaking, it provides more flavor and deliciousness per square inch of total waffle which = you need to buy this. Your mornings (and honestly, late nights) will be so much better for it.

    two cooked waffles next to small blue waffle maker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I laughed and thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." —S PETERSON

    Price: $17.45 (available in 20 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.