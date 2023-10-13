27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Popular products from this list
Amazon has a list of products called "Movers and Shakers," which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently ~trending~. Here are some of the most useful and loved home products on the list this week:
1. A set of disposable air fryer liners because, the whole point of cooking with an air fryer is for it to be QUICK and EASY — which 100% includes CLEANUP! No matter how greasy or messy your leftovers are, these liners are here to help you get to eating ASAP with virtually no cleanup involved at the end.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do French fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items, hot dogs, chicken breast, sausage and when I'm done I take out the meat and lift out the liners and all the gross juice comes out with it leaving the fryer ready to clean in the sink with hot water, no gross juice to pour out or get in the sink. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer
Price: $10.99+ (available in different sizes and shapes for square and round air fryers as well as packs of 100 or 125)
2. A mini cast-iron skillet you can use to make individual desserts, game-day dips, or even a sunny-side-up egg 🍳 (and smile ear-to-ear every time you use it because it's just that dang cute).
3. A portable oscillating space heater equipped with an adjustable thermostat since winter is right around the corner. If the heat in your apartment is anything like mine... Well, it just doesn't work. At all. So one of these things is a MUST. And thankfully, this one has thousands of 5-star reviews to back it up!
Promising review: "Firstly, this heater puts out a tremendous amount of heat. I got this for a room that doesn't have a door so I didn't expect it to heat the space that well. Surprisingly, this heater not only makes the entire space comfy, but the adjacent hall to the room manages to get warm from this heater as well. It's also incredibly quiet. It's the quietest heater I've had for this space, and I've had a few different ones in this space. It's also so sleek. It looks high tech while not requiring a lot of space or tech know-how. Plug it in and either push power on the remote or power on the actual device and you're ready to go. It has three modes and yes, I can tell the difference between low and high heat output. The timer is wonderful. And the remote is serviceable enough to be useful." —L. Thornhill
Price: $74.99
4. A splurge-worthy robot vacuum that does all the dirty work for you. It'll even slide right under your coffee table and suck up all the crumbs you dropped while eating dinner in front of the TV, because who knows the last time you *actually* cleaned under there.
5. A foot scrubber to add to your shower routine because, let's be real, washing our feet is actually a lot of work. (And low-key dangerous, like, helloooooo slippery tile!?)
6. A mattress protector that's hypoallergenic AND waterproof! It'll prevent any fluids or allergens from ruining your mattress *without* changing the feel or being super noisy.
10. A water-resistant reversible quilted sofa cover with an adjustable strap, because despite your best efforts, you refuse to eat anywhere else other than your couch — and those spills are unavoidable.
11. OR, a stretch slipcover if there's just no rescuing your old, beat-up couch. This is a quick and easy way to basically get a new place to sit *without* having to shell out thousands of dollars.
12. A pack of three Scrub Daddy sponges which, despite its sweet, smiling face, puts up one MEAN game when it comes to cleaning dishes.
13. A Stanley tumbler alternative that's double-wall insulated to keep your bevvies hot or cold for an extended period of time, features a leak-proof lid, and is available in a slew of colors.
14. A fast-acting air purifier that'll circulate the air in your room four times per hour and is virtually silent. Pet hair, dander, dust, and seasonal allergies are no match for this 'lil thing.
15. An Eddie Bauer reversible throw blanket you'll be snuggling up with for movie nights once the temps start to dip (or even during the summer because you crank your AC 24/7 and prefer to live in an ice box).
16. An anti-fatigue floor mat so your back and feet aren't absolutely gone after prepping some veggies. Also, for anyone who spends wayyyy longer than they'd like doing dishes, put this thing in front of your sink!! Your whole body will thank you later.
17. A nonslip bath rug with an extra-deep pile that feels oh-so-luxurious on the foot. Not only does this prevent water from getting all over your bathroom floor, but it also protects your piggies from the cold tile!
18. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows — the TikTok-famous clouds that'll have you feeling like you're sleeping at the Ritz every time you go to get some shut-eye.
19. A new shower curtain liner since your current one is probably covered in water stains and a layer of mysterious grime. This one is specifically designed to reduce soap scum and is also hypoallergenic!
Promising review: "I’ve never had a sheer one before, but this is so nice to rinse off and clean. The sheerness makes it easy to see where it needs rinsing. We have a walk-in handicap shower so I don’t know if the magnets stick, but in our shower, they weigh it down. Important because a handicapped walk-in does not have much of a lip. I’m pleased with my purchase." —Gloria
Price: $8.95+ (available in 21 sizes and 22 colors)
20. A DampRid Hanging Bag that'll literally suck the excess moisture out of the air in your pantry, basement, closet —wherever things are feelin' (and smellin') a lil' musty.
21. A six-pack of vacuum storage bags so you can justify *not* throwing anything away, because these'll create so much additional room in your closet.
22. A handheld electric milk frother that'll make your morning coffee (whether it be hot or iced) a little extra special with literally the press of a button. Just because you're feeling lazy doesn't mean you should have to forgo your fancy coffee.
23. A four-pack of rug grippers equipped with a renter-friendly adhesive to keep all your runners and area rugs in place by preventing slippage.
24. A set of nonslip velvet hangers your tops will actually stick to, which means you can dramatically swipe through your clothes in a rush without a massive pile accumulating at the bottom of your closet. You're welcome.
25. A set of mesh laundry bags you can use to protect your delicate garments from other heavier pieces you might be washing them with.
26. A 26-ounce Brita water bottle so you can always have delicious filtered water instantly, no matter the tap.
27. A teensy mini waffle maker because mini things just taste better, duh!! Scientifically speaking, it provides more flavor and deliciousness per square inch of total waffle which = you need to buy this. Your mornings (and honestly, late nights) will be so much better for it.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.