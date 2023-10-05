Get On Board With The Thousands Of Reviewers Who Already Love These Must-Have Products

1. An adorable octopus-shaped pore scrub stick designed to help remove excess sebum from your pores by exfoliating all your blackheads away.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me; smells great, too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
2. A couple of teeth-whitening pens so your grill can shine just as bright as your diamonds. 💎
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well, and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
3. A pair of exfoliating mitts to quite literally shave the dead, dry skin off your person. Totally gross, but extremely satisfying.
Promising review: "I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much of anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was, too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously." —Kim McMahon
4. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop that represents what I would call true *MOP MAGIC*. With a hands-free wringer, splash guard, and millions of microfiber strands that can cut through dirt *without* harsh chemicals, I'm not sure what else you could ask of a mop. This thing is the GOAT of cleaning house.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a Dollar Store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (because it was that dirty, please don't judge) within an hour. A few days later, I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out, my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
5. A box of cleaning K-Cups because, despite all the deliciousness that comes out of that glorious machine, there's likely a whole lot of grime and gunk hiding on the inside that has no business being in your morning coffee.
Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out, and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki
6. An odor-eliminating spray designed to obliterate stains AND stenches. Your whole "I'll clean it later" approach only works for so long, until a nauseating smell starts wafting through your home...
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem, and although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
7. A volcanic stone face roller to rid your face of any unwanted shine and oil. Besides, who has time to blot? This is obviously the future, my friends.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin. This. Is. It. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
8. A Bissell Little Green machine that'll leave you nothing short of *shocked* when it magically restores your furniture and rugs right before your eyes. Pet (and human!) parents, this is a MUST for you!!
Promising review: "Two months ago, we got an 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made cleanup of everything so much simpler, and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends, and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour." —Kindle Customer
9. A standing weeder that'll have your yard's landscaping looking professionally manicured in no time.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
10. A pancake batter mixer that works just like your post-workout protein shake bottle: Just add all the ingredients, shake your little heart out, and before you know it, the BlenderBall inside will have mixed your wet and dry into the perfect consistency for hotcakes and waffles.
Promising review: This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
11. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker that'll magically transform your favorite fruits into a delicious frozen treat or sorbet alternative. I mean, YUM!!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house, like, five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
12. A leave-in conditioner for anyone who's in need of some serious curl control. Not only will this make unraveling knots easier, but it'll also give your locks some much deserved shine and smoothness.
Promising review: "This stuff is beyond 5 stars. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair, and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!" —Bea
13. A pet hair remover that'll help you keep your furniture clean and clear of all the unwanted fur that's been building up for weeks (OK, months? YEARS??).
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months, and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
