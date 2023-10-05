BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Pet Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

    Cleaning must-haves, super fun toys, grooming essentials, and more pet picks our readers have been loving.

    Griffin Gonzales
    by Griffin Gonzales

    1. A pet hair remover that'll help you keep your furniture clean and clear of all the unwanted fur that's been building up for weeks. (OK, months? YEARS??)

    Promising review: "We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs, and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to Chom Chom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick, SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet-hair-free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these for all of our pet-loving friends." —AnonM

    Price: $24.99 (available in two colors)

    2. A bottle of Folex spot remover to lift away the toughest stains with grace and ease. Red wine? ✔️ Pizza sauce? ✔️ Pet stains? ✔️ You get the idea. Best of all, you can use it on everything from your furniture to your car seats to your carpet.

    Promising review: "I bought this after reading one of those BuzzFeed lists of like '27 products reviewers swear by' or whatever. The reviews and before/after pics had me curious, but still skeptical. I used it a few times on random stains around the house and it really does just make them disappear instantly! But all of those were new stains that hadn’t set yet. I finally decided to try it on my car seats that have been stained for years and I’m amazed at the difference! You can still see some remnants of the stains but that’s my fault for not having enough dry towels. If you follow the directions on the bottle you will not be disappointed!" —LMK32294

    Price: $6.65

    3. A broom for pet hair that'll have you quite literally *raking* out all the dog and/or cat hair that's interwoven itself with your carpet and rugs. I have never been so impressed yet disgusted at the same time.

    Promising review: "I bought this broom based on the tons of great reviews, and I am not disappointed. I love this broom! It is lightweight but sturdy. I have used it on tile floors and carpet, and it does a great job of getting the pet hair, lint, and dirt. I like this so much better than our traditional push broom. It is very easy to clean after use just using my hand, unlike our old broom. It also has a telescoping handle so that you can adjust it to whatever height you need. There is also a squeegee for doing the house windows and the car windows. I highly recommend it." —Joyce V

    Price: $12.98

    4. A Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro designed to combine the best of a mop with the best of a vacuum — giving you the high-powered cleansing tool of your dreams. (Aka: the answer to all that dirt and pet hair coating every inch of your home!) 

    the vacuum
    reviewer pulls huge hair ball out of vacuum
    Promising review: "I have a toddler who loves food fights with the floor and a large dog who sheds A LOT. I was skeptical because of the reviews, but when used properly, it sucks up everything on the floor. I just swept and mopped using a broom, went over it with a hardwood sweeper and a Swiffer. The Crosswave still pulled up all of this hair and dirt. It’s also very easy to clean, and the suction is incredible. With a little common sense, this is an amazing product." —Tristen

    Price: $269.59 

    5. window seat your cat(s) will pile on to lounge and keep a watchful eye on what's happening outdoors. It can hold up to 50 pounds with its suction design, and no, you *don't* have to worry about anything happening if they decide to chew on the support beams!

    two cats sitting on a suction cup window seat
    a pile of cats on a window seat
    Promising review: "Epic!!! I have a cat window bed that has top cable mount support and THIS design with bottom post mount support is soooooooooooo much better!! The bottom mount support allows for 100% unobstructed jump entry, it has a longer bed, and it just looks better without the top mount cables. Both of my cats love it so much that I’m purchasing another one to replace their old bed. I'll possibly stagger them on my sliding glass door!! Epic!!" —Diggslife

    Price: $21.49+ (available in two sizes and five colors)

    6. An all-in-one vacuum pet grooming kit that comes with a host of de-shedding and grooming attachments to manage your fur baby's never-ending stream of pet hair and dander. 

    a reviewer photo of a german shepherd dog laying next to the vacuum groomer
    a gif of a reviewer pressing a button on the vacuum head and pet hair stuck in the bristles bring sucked into the inner chamber
    The kit includes five attachments: a grooming brush, de-shedding brush, electric clipper with four comb attachments (6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm), a nozzle head, and cleaning brush for collecting any fallen pet hair. 

    Promising review: "I saw a video of this on TikTok and had to try it out. My dog is part husky and sheds a lot. The noise isn’t too loud; it’s sounds like white noise when it’s on the highest setting. I’ve been using the deshedding attachment on him twice a week and it’s been incredible. Would absolutely recommend!" —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $149.99

    7. A pack of EcoKind's Himalayan yak cheese chews to keep your chewing-inclined pup satisfied and busy when you don't have time to play tug of war with them for the millionth time.

    dog with stick of cheese in mouth
    Promising review: "We were skeptical at first, because the dogs weren't quite sure about them, but we can't let ourselves be caught without them now. Our 9 yo male Australian Cattle Dog likes them on occasion, but our two under a year females love them, fight over them, and even fall asleep chewing on them!

    We especially like these smaller sized pieces because the longer ones we got before seemed to lose favor with the dogs after a while, but these they can finish and not leave for me to find in strange places." —Danny Scarbro

    Price: $27.50

    8. lawn repair formula to help restore your lawn back to the lush, green pasture it once was — because although you praise your dog for going outside, their pee is wreaking havoc on your green carpet. 

    A reviewer's patchy lawn before using the product / A reviewer's lush lawn after using the product
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day, and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah

    Price: $16.44+ (available in five sizes and four multipacks)

    9. A Furbo camera that's straight from the future. Not only does it allow you to keep a watchful eye on your pet 24/7, it also syncs with your Amazon Alexa to send you barking alerts — and even lets you toss them a treat (potentially distracting them from further destroying your favorite pair of shoes you see they somehow got ahold of).

    reviewer photo showing their two dogs staring into the Furbo camera at night
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was always concerned leaving my puppy home alone because he will cry a lot. When I got the Furbo, things got much better! Furbo sent me notifications to my phone when he was crying, so I would log on and talk to him right away. This changed everything!! My puppy knows I'm always there, so his separation anxiety is getting better. He cries less, and I feel much more relieved." —Susan

    Price: $197

    10. pee-finding UV flashlight for pinpointing the exact spot of that terrible smell. It's designed to detect food stains and pet urine stains on rugs, carpets, and clothes that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye. 

    A reviewer's carpet in normal light
    The same spot with the UV light, showing splotches
    Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot. Found the spot and more. Would recommend. Pictured is the same spot without and then with the UV light on." —Momof3boys

    Price: $10.79

    11. An automatic cat food dispenser so you can finally enjoy your sleep instead of having your kitty scream their head off at 5 a.m. begging you to fill up their bowl. You can schedule up to four feeding times a day and choose between nine serving sizes.

    A reviewer's feeding station with some food in the bowl
    A reviewer's two cats each eating out of their own feeder
    You can also create a custom 10-second recording to play when it dispenses so your kitty knows to associate your voice with the happiness they feel at mealtime. 

    Promising review: "So far I'm loving it. I've had this for a few days, and it's working perfectly. I got this for my overweight cat to help with his diet. He loves it and already recognizes the sound when it's dispensing. I also got this because he would cry for food early in the morning. No more crying! I have this set for 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. and, so far.... I've been able to sleep in. I still serve all my cats wet food when I get home at night, but this sure has helped a lot." —Danielle M.

    Price: $49.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors)

    12. An embark dog DNA test, because your doggo gets annoyed every time you "guess" their ancestry at the dog park when people ask, "What kind of dog is that?"

    DNA test box and results on phone
    Promising review: "Embark DNA test was worth every penny. Our previous dog (pit bull-boxer) suffered from degenerative myelopathy (basically doggy ALS). It was devastating for us. It would have been so helpful to have known of this disorder ahead of time. Although it would have been disappointing to find out when he was younger, we could have begun therapy for him before he showed any symptoms. We also would have saved thousands of dollars on diagnostic tests (MRI, etc.) and stem-cell therapy. We decided with our new pup that we would do a genetic test for him. The Embark DNA test showed that he is negative for all the tested disorders. We knew he was mostly pit bull when we adopted him from the shelter. We were certain he had something else in there, but we found out that our not so little pound puppy is 100% Staffie/pit bull." —JKC

    Price: $159

    13. A litter mat to help prevent litter-covered paw prints from dotting your home every time your cat has to use the bathroom.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of litter mat underneath a litter box.
    Promising Review: "This pad is a life changer for us. We have hardwood floors and two cats, and I constantly have been vacuuming cat litter. The litter box is in the small laundry room, and we’ve placed the large pad so that the cats must walk on it when leaving the box. I literally have no mess at all now, and I’ve had it for about three weeks. The cats don’t mind walking on the pad, and we don't mind picking it up and dumping the collected litter back into the box. Easy-peasy. I wish I had known about this years ago. It’s saving us hours of work, and I enjoy the cats even more now that I don’t constantly see litter on our floors." —Sharon

    Price: $13.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    14. A pet food storage container on WHEELS!! This is perf for keeping their kibble EXTRA fresh (up to 35 lbs of it!!) and can be rolled from room to room, aka, it'll never be in the way.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog with the storage bins
    Promising review: "Not only are these containers airtight, they are also dog-proof! I left my three boxers inside the house with two sets of these containers and came home to find them in various places in the house, with numerous scratches and bite marks, but still closed and the contents safe! Attempts at self-feeding were foiled! Great product!" —Diana Nicholson

    Price: $36.98+ (available in three sizes and nine colors)

    15. A set of puppy pads to help mitigate messes while you teach your sweet little one that, unfortunately, they must wait until they've been let out to let it out.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the used puppy pad
    Promising review: "These are my favorite pee pee pads for training as young as three weeks old. They absorb well and are big enough for little puppies who are wobbly and just starting to get around on their own. Teach 'em when they are young." —Ruby The Pomsky

    Price: $19.58+ (available in three sizes, eight multipacks, and three scents)

    16. A box of Temptations cat treats, because your cute lil' kitty deserves nothing but the best (and the yummiest).

    a cat next to the container of temptations treats
    Promising review: "Mr. Boogie loves these, they are his absolute favorite! You may be able to tell the container is already empty because this sneaky little kitty taught himself to knock it over and give himself treats. 😂 Any time I shake them he comes RUNNING (and this little man doesn’t run for anything lol). Boogie-approved!" —Sarah @medicatedmama420

    Price: $8.48

    17. A stuffed duck also known as the last toy your pup may ever need. They'll be tossing it in the air by day, and cuddling up with it by night. Sooooo precious!!

    Promising review: "My dog Hazel LOVES this duck! She has had it for nine months now, and it’s still intact! It somehow made it through her teething as a puppy. She rips and tears apart all of her toys, but this one still looks decent!" —Emily A

    Price: $7.90

    18. A swan fountain because your cat refuses to drink out of a bowl and simply demands something as extra as this.

    Cat drinking water out of the white fountain
    Promising review: "One of my cats has a health condition that makes it essential for her to drink as much water as possible, so I decided to try this fountain since it mimics the sink faucet more than the others I have. As soon as I turned it on, she came running, and she's loving it. It's small and plastic, so it's lightweight but probably easier to break than the metal one I have. It's very quiet, and the other cat (who doesn't seem to care about running water) has no problem drinking from the bowl portion. It was easy to assemble and seems easy to clean." —Bonnie A. Franz

    Price: $35.99

    19. A grooming glove so efficient, your dog will probably think is a chew toy (until you start using it for a relaxing scratch sesh). And since they think they're getting a relaxing scratch sesh, you'll reallllly be able to work at getting all that loose hair out.

    Promising review: "Incredible product. I'm brushing my cat every day sometimes twice a day! My cat sheds like crazy!!! I'm going to buy another so that I can keep it just in case. My cat was vomiting hair all the time. She hasn't vomited since I began using this glove!!! Well worth the money. Truly happy with my purchase!! Thanks!!" —takeisha

    Price: $6.99

    20. A jar of Musher's Secret paw wax that's a topical ointment formulated with all-natural ingredients to protect your pup's paws from irritants like salt, heat, snow, ice, and sand.

    reviewer photo showing their pup&#x27;s paws very damaged and then completely healed after using the paw wax
    If you're worried about finding little paw prints all over your carpeting, don't worry, it's stain free. 🐾

    Promising review: "I used to live in upper Michigan and used Musher's Secret regularly for my dogs. I bought some a while back though I live in Louisiana now because it blocks the ice and heat well. It also blocks salt from the dog pads. Love this stuff. Recently went to Washington to visit my sister, and it was icy and it helped Charlie with his tiny paws. My mom just got a new puppy recently, and she lives in Germany. She got a little pug. She was really concerned about her paws getting hurt from the snow, ice, and salt. I bought her this product to put in her package as part of her new puppy gifts. This product really works. Just rub a bit into the paws. Wash it off when you get home if need be. I totally recommend this product and have been using it forever. Most dogs don't like wearing boots, and this is the way to go. I had a lot of sled-dog friends in Michigan, and they are the ones that got me to try it. I am glad they did." —K9rotehexe

    Price: $15.99

    21. A dog water bottle to keep your pup from becoming dehydrated or overheating while you're on the go.

    a reviewer photo of a dog next to the bottle
    Promising review: "So glad I bought this! Great for our long walks, especially on a hot day! We’re able to go further for longer without worrying about her getting overheated. It’s also great for our road trips for an easy, quick water break without having to pull over and pull out a bowl." —Danielle

    Price: $16.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    22. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for, well, when your pet children can't make it outside or to the litter box in time. Bless their hearts...

    Promising review: "I love this product. I love the orange smell. But it really does take the dog smells out of the home. I have been using this product for over a year now. It is a wonderful product. I have used it to clean up urine smell and have used it in laundry to get rid of dog smell in their beddings. I have it sent every four weeks because I love it that much." —Amy Brewer

    Price: $19.97

    23. A pack of matatabi chew sticks your kitty will actually enjoy the flavor of. They're made from matatabi (a plant native to Japan) and a delicious catnip alternative — perfect for the fur balls who are quite particular about their snacks.

    cat chewing on the stick
    Meowy Janes is a wonderfully-named small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey. It specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives.

    Promising review: "I have three cats very lovable and very bored. I bought the chew sticks in hopes that they would keep them occupied for awhile and surprisely they do. They rub all over them, throw them up in the air they have a blast. Glad I brought them. I recommend them highly." —Becky Campbell

    Price: $11.21

    24. A purring cat toy equipped with (you guessed it) a built-in purring mechanism to help your anxious little kitty relax and unwind, wherever it is you might be going.

    Promising review: "Works like a charm! I recently found myself a cat mama of an abandoned week-old kitten. I bought this knowing she needed just something to cuddle up to in her bed. Turns out it basically hypnotizes her to sleep. She crawls to it, kneads it, and eventually, her meows turn to silence. I wish the purring lasted longer, but for $10, it is a lifesaver. She's pooped on it a couple of times, so I've had to throw it in the washer and dryer, minus the battery pack. It's held up great." —S Leytem

    Price: $11.99

    25. Or, a sloth version of the same Purr Pillow that does the exact same thing, except it, well, looks like a sloth... Either way, BOTH are best sellers (so the choice is truly yours).

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of their cat snuggling the blue sloth pillow
    Promising review: “A comforting friend! My kitty came to me blind in one eye. She gets very stressed out meeting new people and when there are visitors in our home. She also hates it when I leave her to go to work. Ordered this for her thinking it might help. She was excited before I even got it out of the package. She rolled over on it when I turned it on and has been carrying it around ever since. Great calming tool, especially for the price.” —Mandy 

    Price: $6.57

    26. A fast-acting air purifier specifically designed for households with pets that'll circulate the air in your room four times per hour and is virtually silent. Pet hair, dander, dust, and seasonal allergies are no match for this thing.

    It'll even let you know when it's time for a new replacement filter.

    Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen

    Price: $129.99

    27. A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray formulated with aloe vera and oatmeal to moisturize your cat's dry, flaky coat back to health.

    A cat&#x27;s back with dandruff and stray fur on the left and the same cat&#x27;s back dandruff-free and with a smoother looking coat on the right
    Promising review: "We have an overweight cat who has trouble grooming her back. She was so full of dandruff and greasy fur that I hated petting her. We took her to the vet, and he thought it was allergies. We tried prednisone for a while, and it was clear she was less itchy, but the dandruff remained. 

    The vet suggested different food, so we switched to a different flavor (different ingredients) in the same line, and there was no change. Our poor girl looked miserable. We decided to try a bath, but she's 13-years-old so we knew she wouldn't enjoy it. 

    While looking for a shampoo for her, I came across this product and decided to try it before torturing her with a bath. After the first application, there was a huge difference! After the second application, her dandruff is GONE. We spray her down and then brush her. She is so soft and shiny! She finally looks healthy, and feels good to pet." —Amber Steele

    Price: $22.99

    28. A realistic flopping fish cat toy that, quite simply, might be the best thing to ever happen to your kitty.

    a black and white cat holding the interactive fish
    Promising review: "I chose this interactive fish toy for our new 7-month-old rescue boy kitty because he was starting to annoy his older sisters. He has A LOT of energy and is quite smart. He was a little hesitant at first but after watching his sisters interact with it, he decided to take on the fish. He strikes it, wrestles with it, and carries it all around. He will play with it for a long time and is tired afterward. Exactly what I was hoping for. I love how you can easily remove the battery. It charges quickly and lasts for several days. Sooo convenient! All my cats highly recommend this toy!" —Diana V  

    Price: $12.99+ (available in seven fish styles)

    29. Or this genius cat toy guaranteed to keep your little feline entertained for HOURS. It's good to treat ourselves, but it's even MORE important to treat our pets.

    Promising review: "My cats love this thing. It's only been 24 hours and they're so obsessed with it that I'm back buying another two. So much fun to watch!" —Bakingmom74

    Price: $3.90

    30. A 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter so you'll always be prepared to give your kitty a fresh spot to go. It forms big clumps that are easy to scoop, and even has an allergy-friendly 99% dust-free formula. 

    a bag of dr elsey's litter
    a litter box filled with the dr. elsey's litter
