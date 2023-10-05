35 Pet Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

1. A pet hair remover that'll help you keep your furniture clean and clear of all the unwanted fur that's been building up for weeks. (OK, months? YEARS??)
2. A bottle of Folex spot remover to lift away the toughest stains with grace and ease. Red wine? ✔️ Pizza sauce? ✔️ Pet stains? ✔️ You get the idea. Best of all, you can use it on everything from your furniture to your car seats to your carpet.
3. A broom for pet hair that'll have you quite literally *raking* out all the dog and/or cat hair that's interwoven itself with your carpet and rugs. I have never been so impressed yet disgusted at the same time.
4. A Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro designed to combine the best of a mop with the best of a vacuum — giving you the high-powered cleansing tool of your dreams. (Aka: the answer to all that dirt and pet hair coating every inch of your home!)
Promising review: "I have a toddler who loves food fights with the floor and a large dog who sheds A LOT. I was skeptical because of the reviews, but when used properly, it sucks up everything on the floor. I just swept and mopped using a broom, went over it with a hardwood sweeper and a Swiffer. The Crosswave still pulled up all of this hair and dirt. It’s also very easy to clean, and the suction is incredible. With a little common sense, this is an amazing product." —Tristen
Price: $269.59
5. A window seat your cat(s) will pile on to lounge and keep a watchful eye on what's happening outdoors. It can hold up to 50 pounds with its suction design, and no, you *don't* have to worry about anything happening if they decide to chew on the support beams!
Promising review: "Epic!!! I have a cat window bed that has top cable mount support and THIS design with bottom post mount support is soooooooooooo much better!! The bottom mount support allows for 100% unobstructed jump entry, it has a longer bed, and it just looks better without the top mount cables. Both of my cats love it so much that I’m purchasing another one to replace their old bed. I'll possibly stagger them on my sliding glass door!! Epic!!" —Diggslife
Price: $21.49+ (available in two sizes and five colors)
6. An all-in-one vacuum pet grooming kit that comes with a host of de-shedding and grooming attachments to manage your fur baby's never-ending stream of pet hair and dander.
The kit includes five attachments: a grooming brush, de-shedding brush, electric clipper with four comb attachments (6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm), a nozzle head, and cleaning brush for collecting any fallen pet hair.
Promising review: "I saw a video of this on TikTok and had to try it out. My dog is part husky and sheds a lot. The noise isn’t too loud; it’s sounds like white noise when it’s on the highest setting. I’ve been using the deshedding attachment on him twice a week and it’s been incredible. Would absolutely recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $149.99
7. A pack of EcoKind's Himalayan yak cheese chews to keep your chewing-inclined pup satisfied and busy when you don't have time to play tug of war with them for the millionth time.
8. A lawn repair formula to help restore your lawn back to the lush, green pasture it once was — because although you praise your dog for going outside, their pee is wreaking havoc on your green carpet.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day, and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Price: $16.44+ (available in five sizes and four multipacks)
9. A Furbo camera that's straight from the future. Not only does it allow you to keep a watchful eye on your pet 24/7, it also syncs with your Amazon Alexa to send you barking alerts — and even lets you toss them a treat (potentially distracting them from further destroying your favorite pair of shoes you see they somehow got ahold of).
10. A pee-finding UV flashlight for pinpointing the exact spot of that terrible smell. It's designed to detect food stains and pet urine stains on rugs, carpets, and clothes that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot. Found the spot and more. Would recommend. Pictured is the same spot without and then with the UV light on." —Momof3boys
Price: $10.79
11. An automatic cat food dispenser so you can finally enjoy your sleep instead of having your kitty scream their head off at 5 a.m. begging you to fill up their bowl. You can schedule up to four feeding times a day and choose between nine serving sizes.
You can also create a custom 10-second recording to play when it dispenses so your kitty knows to associate your voice with the happiness they feel at mealtime.
Promising review: "So far I'm loving it. I've had this for a few days, and it's working perfectly. I got this for my overweight cat to help with his diet. He loves it and already recognizes the sound when it's dispensing. I also got this because he would cry for food early in the morning. No more crying! I have this set for 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. and, so far.... I've been able to sleep in. I still serve all my cats wet food when I get home at night, but this sure has helped a lot." —Danielle M.
Price: $49.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors)