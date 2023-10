35 Pet Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving In 2023 So Far

You can also create a custom 10-second recording to play when it dispenses so your kitty knows to associate your voice with the happiness they feel at mealtime.

Promising review: "So far I'm loving it. I've had this for a few days, and it's working perfectly. I got this for my overweight cat to help with his diet. He loves it and already recognizes the sound when it's dispensing. I also got this because he would cry for food early in the morning. No more crying! I have this set for 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. and, so far.... I've been able to sleep in. I still serve all my cats wet food when I get home at night, but this sure has helped a lot." —Danielle M.



Price: $49.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors)