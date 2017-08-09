You Can Rent This Embattled Former Deputy Mayor's Mansion And It Is Incredibly Extra

Remember Salim Mehajer?

The former Auburn deputy mayor who is on trial for alleged fraud in the election that got him voted onto the council?

The August 2015 celebration shut down an entire street in Western Sydney and involved 100 metres of red carpet, $50 million worth of sports cars, four helicopters, a fighter jet flyover and a sea plane.

Aysha was christened April Learmonth but converted to Islam so she could marry Mehajer and changed her name to Aysha.



Police took out an AVO against Mehajer in July last year in her name over claims he was bombarding Aysha with abusive phone calls, one of which was aired on A Current Affair in which Mehajer yelled obscenities and made violent threats against his wife and her family.

Or maybe you just remember his dream of one day becoming prime minister?