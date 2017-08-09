 go to content

You Can Rent This Embattled Former Deputy Mayor's Mansion And It Is Incredibly Extra

Live like a wannabe prime minister, suspended councillor or disqualified corporation manager.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Remember Salim Mehajer?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Salim Mehajer/Instagram / Via Instagram: @salim

The former Auburn deputy mayor who is on trial for alleged fraud in the election that got him voted onto the council?

You might remember his lavish wedding?

Iconic Films/YouTube

The August 2015 celebration shut down an entire street in Western Sydney and involved 100 metres of red carpet, $50 million worth of sports cars, four helicopters, a fighter jet flyover and a sea plane.

Or maybe you remember the high-profile breakdown of his relationship after just 11 months of married life with his beautician wife Aysha.

Iconic Films/YouTube

Aysha was christened April Learmonth but converted to Islam so she could marry Mehajer and changed her name to Aysha.

Police took out an AVO against Mehajer in July last year in her name over claims he was bombarding Aysha with abusive phone calls, one of which was aired on A Current Affair in which Mehajer yelled obscenities and made violent threats against his wife and her family.

Or maybe you just remember his dream of one day becoming prime minister?

Nine Network

Anyway!

The beleaguered property developer is still fighting to hold on to his fortune after two of his businesses were placed into administration amid fears of insolvency.

Meanwhile, his six-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in Sydney's west is now up for rent!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Salim Mehajer / Via Instagram: @salim

For a cool $2,950 per week you can rent out the home which comes with a 13-car garage, built-in solarium and custom-made Swarovski crystal chandelier.

You can even recreate Mehajer's nuptials on the marble staircase.

Surething Realty/RealEstate.com.au

The property (bond — $11,800) also has an indoor spa, custom hot tub, onyx dining table and aquariums built in to the walls.

Keep an eye on visitors with 56 security cameras, or watch Netflix on one of the 37 television screens.

Surething Realty/RealEstate.com.au

The home theatre system even comes with "premium massage chairs".

The advertisement spruiks the property as perfect for the "largest of families" or anyone who "enjoys the finer things in life".

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

