Woman Arrested After 13-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead With Suspected Stab Wounds

The woman is helping police with their investigation.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A woman has been arrested after a 13-month-old baby was today found dead with suspected stab wounds at a home in Melbourne's north.

Tracey Nearmy / AAPIMAGE

Emergency services attended the Reservoir home just after 11am on Monday after a family member raised the alarm, police said in a statement.

When officers arrived a 13-month-old girl was found deceased with what they believe to be stab wounds.

A 28-year-old woman, who police described as "a person known to the child", was taken into police custody.

She is now assisting police with their investigation.

Police are not looking for any other person in relation to the matter.

Three other children were home at the time, but were not harmed.

More to come.

