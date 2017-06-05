Woman Arrested After 13-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead With Suspected Stab Wounds

Share On more Share On more

A woman has been arrested after a 13-month-old baby was today found dead with suspected stab wounds at a home in Melbourne's north.

Emergency services attended the Reservoir home just after 11am on Monday after a family member raised the alarm, police said in a statement.

When officers arrived a 13-month-old girl was found deceased with what they believe to be stab wounds.

A 28-year-old woman, who police described as "a person known to the child", was taken into police custody.

She is now assisting police with their investigation.

Police are not looking for any other person in relation to the matter.



Three other children were home at the time, but were not harmed.

More to come.