Here Is What January 26 Means To Australians At An Invasion Day Rally

In Sydney, people congregated in Redfern to mark 230 years since British military forces invaded Gadigal land.

The speakers addressed Aboriginal deaths in custody, the removal of Indigenous children from their families and mining of traditional land by resource companies.



Here are what some people attending the rally say the day means to them.