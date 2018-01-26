 back to top
Here Is What January 26 Means To Australians At An Invasion Day Rally

"Survival and strength."

Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On January 26, thousands of people across the country gathered to rally for Survival Day or Invasion Day on what is more widely celebrated as Australia Day.

In Sydney, people congregated in Redfern to mark 230 years since British military forces invaded Gadigal land.

The speakers addressed Aboriginal deaths in custody, the removal of Indigenous children from their families and mining of traditional land by resource companies.

Here are what some people attending the rally say the day means to them.

"No pride in genocide."

"Standing with my Aboriginal brothers and sisters."

"Aboriginal rights, strength, anger, survival."

"Listen."

"Jan 26 is a day of reflecting on the marginalisation of Aboriginal people."

"Strength and survival."

"Shame."

"We reflect on the invasion, dispossession, theft of our land and culture."

"Shame, dispossession, mourning."

"Respect the culture."

"Rememberance. Sorry."

"There's no shame in being sorry."

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

