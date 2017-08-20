Two Of The Christmas Day Terror Plotters Will Also Be Charged Over A Mosque Fire

The two men already in custody for the Christmas Day plot will be charged over the fire along with Hatim Moukhaiber, a 29-year-old Meadow Heights man arrested when his car was stopped in Roxburgh Park on Saturday night.



The three men will be charged with engaging in a terrorist act, police said.

It will be alleged the three men caused a serious fire, which took more than 50 firefighters to put out, at the Imam Ali Islamic Centre in December last year, Victoria police said in a statement.

"The Islamic State" was sprayed on the side of the building but it was not known whether the graffiti was there before the fire was lit.