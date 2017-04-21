This Model Broadcast A Facebook Live Video About Being Raped By Her Two Friends

"Please do not associate my story with a violent gang that is predominantly run by Australians and not Africans."

Warning: this story contains descriptions of sexual assault and rape.



Former Miss World Australia finalist Adau Mornyang has described the traumatic experience of being raped as a teenager by two friends she considered "brothers". View this photo on Instagram Adau Mornyang/Instagram / Via Instagram: @adau_mornyang

Mornyang began streaming a Facebook Live video on Tuesday in which she detailed the lead-up to the assault she said occurred on the concrete floor of an Adelaide, South Australia car park in January 2012.

“I remember this day like it was yesterday… it has haunted me for six years,” the 22-year-old said through tears.

She took breaks to cry and breathe throughout the hour long video. "As I laid there in shock I knew what was about to happen. I couldn’t move. My body just shut down.



“I could hear everything they said... they took turns.” Mornyang said she had experienced suicidal thoughts for a long time after the assault. She is currently seeing a therapist.

"Please do not associate my story with a violent gang that is predominantly run by Australians and not Africans," Mornyang, who came to Australia from South Sudan as a refugee when she was 10-years-old, posted on Facebook on Thursday night. “My story has no association with Apex. You have completely dismissed my whole point of why I came out to share my story." Mornyang described how she took a DNA test and reported the assault to police. The two men, who are also South Sudanese, were charged, however Mornyang dropped the charges, saying she was scared of retribution within her community. “I got told that I should drop the case because we were the same… [I was told] 'Why do you want to ruin your brothers' lives?'" Mornyang said. "But they ruined [my life] physically, emotionally and spiritually. “Our community is funny – when somebody commits a crime you shouldn’t tell the other person to drop it because you’re from the same country."

Mornyang used the video to encourage other women who had been raped: "Don't be afraid to go to court." View this photo on Instagram Adau Mornyang/Instagram / Via Instagram: @adau_mornyang

"I've learned that rape is not OK and although it took me six years to do that and to convince myself that I didn't deserve that day... I just hope that they don't go and do this again to any other girl. I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off me."

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence and need help or support, there are national and state agencies that can assist you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

