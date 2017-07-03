The Mother Of An Alleged Gang-Rape Victim Has Described The Night Her Daughter Was Allegedly Assaulted

A teenager called her mother to collect her from a Blue Mountains house party where she was allegedly gang-raped in 2012, a court has heard.

Four men, Christian Dickens, 22, Aaron Jensen, 23, and two 21-year-olds who were underage at the time and therefore cannot be named, are accused of attacking the girl who was 15 at the time.

The men have pleaded not guilty to a number of offences including aggravated sexual assault in company and detaining a person in company.

Three of the men are also charged with resisting arrest.

The girl's mother told their trial on Monday that her daughter called her late on the night of the alleged assault, hours after she was supposed to give her mother the address to be picked up at 11pm.



"She was very monotone, quiet, subdued," the mother told the Downing District Court.

"I said, 'Is that you [alleged victim]?', and she said, 'Yes mum, just come and get me as soon as you can'."

When her daughter got into the car her eyes were "glassy" and she was "not her normal self", the mother told the court.

In the weeks that followed, the mother told the court, her daughter became "very short tempered".

"[She was] very moody, very angry, quite aggressive and she would be up all night ... sometimes I would wake up and I would be able to hear her crying in the loungeroom."

She eavesdropped on her daughter's phone conversations and "kept hearing" the name of one of the accused, Aaron Jensen.



She confronted her daughter and asked: "What did Jensen do to you?"

"She was shocked and horrified...she just started crying uncontrollably."

The mother told the court her daughter had said to her the four boys "held her in a room" at the party.

"I asked her did she fight them off, and she said she couldn't move, and she felt like she was stuck".

She told the court her daughter described helping a friend who had been drinking and was passed out, and the "next thing she knew" one of the boys who cannot be identified was "on top of her penetrating her".

Aaron Jensen and the same unnamed boy then "fingered" her "vagina and her bum" and the second unnamed boy "tried to put his penis in her mouth", the mother told the court her daughter had said.

"She said that she could see the police at the window but she said that Aaron Jensen put his hand over her mouth and she couldn't call out," the mother said.