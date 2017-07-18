The Liberal National Party Just Updated Its Approach To Abortion

A resolution which rules future Liberal National governments in Queensland must "uphold the value of human life" has been passed at the party's state convention.

Toowoomba senator Barry O'Sullivan introduced Resolution 26, which states an LNP government must support women and their partners who were considering abortions after 18 weeks gestation and ensure legislation is enforced requiring women to be "informed" of choices when terminating a pregnancy, on Saturday.

O'Sullivan, who is a federal politician, said his resolution, which passed, encouraged a "warm and supportive environment" of "pastoral care" for pregnant women.

"We as a society in some instances treat our women just as we did in the 1940s, '50s and '60s, particularly around pregnancy," O'Sullivan told BuzzFeed News.

He said he had spoken to women, particularly aged in their "40s, 50s and 60s", who "wished something like this" had existed when they terminated pregnancies as teenagers.

"[Women now] think their choices are very, very limited and, in fact, they are too shy to reach out so they take what they think is the only option available to them," he said.

Resolution 26, which is non-binding but forms part of the party's platform, also ruled that a future LNP government in Queensland must encourage adoption as a "real choice" for pregnant women.

"The ladies who have abortions say that it happens very quickly and they are in an environment with a lot of stress."

O'Sullivan said pastoral care would bridge the gap between young married women who fall pregnant and find it the most "joyous thing ever" and young women who fall pregnant and find it "distressing".

In February, the night before a bill to decriminalise abortion in Queensland was voted on in the state's parliament, opposition LNP leader Tim Nicholls said "every single member" of his party room would vote en masse against the legislation which was then withdrawn.



The Northern Star reported in August that O'Sullivan bankrolled buses to move anti-abortion protesters from his electorate of Toowoomba to Brisbane to rally against the bill.



He told the Northern Star that the bill would have allowed "very barbaric late term procedures" of babies that could have been born at the time of the termination.

Concerns about later term abortions (which make up less than 1% of all terminations) from opponents to the bill dominated the political debate over the proposed legislation.

O'Sullivan stressed that Resolution 26 had "no impact" on the outcome of that bill, which is currently before the state's Law Reform Commission. The Commission is expected to make recommendations to the state's parliament later this year.

He said just because phrases like the "sanctity of life" had been adopted by anti-abortion organisations, it didn't "diminish the power of the statement".

"Don’t think I’m working undercover for the Australian Christian Lobby, because I’m not," he said.

"How could any living breathing soul argue against reconfirmation of the sanctity of life?

"My party largely is a conservative party. You wouldn’t have to be a Rhodes scholar to know where most of the membership of our party sits on [the issue of abortion].



"Many in the party and outside would like to lock [pregnant women] up and bind their arms and say 'no abortion could occur'."

Liberal National Party state director Lincoln Folo told BuzzFeed News that many members of the party thought it was “too hard for families to adopt” in Australia.

“If babies aren’t being… if there is abortion before adoption then obviously there are less babies to be adopted by families or people that would like to be parents and simply can’t,” he said.