The Accused Flinders Street Driver Will Front Court In May To Face 18 Counts Of Attempted Murder

The 32-year-old Afghan refugee and Australian citizen was remanded in custody on Wednesday at Melbourne Magistrate's Court where he appeared behind a glass wall.



An alleged offender is remanded in custody by a court if they: have not applied for bail; have been refused bail; cannot meet bail or provide a surety.

He will appear in court on May 30 for a committal mention (preliminary hearing).

Noori was arrested after the white SUV he is accused of driving ploughed through pedestrians crossing Flinders Street in Melbourne on last Thursday.

Eight of the 20 people hospitalised in the tragedy remain in hospital including an 83-year-old Brunswick man and two South Korean men aged in their 60s who are reportedly in a critical condition.