Tanya Plibersek Just Declared That "For Labor To Be Pro-Women It Must Be Pro-Choice"

For the Labor party to be pro-women it must be pro-choice, the party's deputy leader Tanya Plibersek said on Wednesday night in a passionate speech about how far Australia still has to come to ensure women have reproductive freedoms.

"We need to make sure that women have autonomy over their bodies," Plibersek told those gathered at a Canberra event organised by Emily's List - a financial and support network for progressive Labor women candidates.

"Reproductive freedom is intimately tied to gender equality. For Labor to be pro-women, we must be pro-choice.

"Australia still has unfinished business on reproductive health."

Plibersek, who approved listing abortion drug RU486 in 2013 on the nation's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme when she was health minister, described the disjointed legal situation across Australia - for example in Queensland and New South Wales abortion is still written into 100-year-old criminal law.

"Half the women in Australia can legally access an abortion. For the other half, it’s a crime you can be gaoled for," Plibersek said.

"Our out-dated laws are a serious barrier to the provision of health care.

"The differences between legality and access between states had created an 'abortion tourism' industry," she said.

"One in 25 women who has an abortion has to travel interstate to have it."



"I’ve been told about clients living in remote areas of Queensland who have travelled over 1,300 kilometres to get a termination."