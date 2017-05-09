Someone Threw A Pie At The Face Of Qantas' CEO

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has had a cream pie smashed into his face by an elderly man at a business breakfast in Perth.
Joyce was only three minutes into his keynote speech at the West Business Leadership Matters when the man, believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s, appeared from behind him holding the pie.
The man then pushed the pie into Joyce's face before walking calmly off the stage towards an exit, according to The West Australian.
"I don't know what that was about," Joyce reportedly told the audience of more than 500 people, according to WA Today.
The man was arrested by hotel security and is being interviewed by police.
There are unconfirmed reports it was a Lemon Meringue Pie.
Joyce's remuneration swelled by $1 million to $12.96 million last year after he delivered a record full-year profit of $1.5 billion.
