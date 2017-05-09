Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Someone Threw A Pie At The Face Of Qantas' CEO

The man reportedly then walked calmly off stage.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has had a cream pie smashed into his face by an elderly man at a business breakfast in Perth.

Pie thrown in face of @Qantas chief Alan Joyce while in Perth. https://t.co/zu6xpPhG5D #ausbiz #7News
7 News Sydney @7NewsSydney

Pie thrown in face of @Qantas chief Alan Joyce while in Perth. https://t.co/zu6xpPhG5D #ausbiz #7News

Reply Retweet Favorite

Joyce was only three minutes into his keynote speech at the West Business Leadership Matters when the man, believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s, appeared from behind him holding the pie.

The man then pushed the pie into Joyce's face before walking calmly off the stage towards an exit, according to The West Australian.

"I don't know what that was about," Joyce reportedly told the audience of more than 500 people, according to WA Today.

Huge crowd waiting for Alan Joyce @Qantas to speak this morning in Perth @westaustralian
Lynne Bradshaw @Lynne_Bradshaw

Huge crowd waiting for Alan Joyce @Qantas to speak this morning in Perth @westaustralian

Reply Retweet Favorite

The man was arrested by hotel security and is being interviewed by police.

Gregory Roberts / AAPIMAGE

There are unconfirmed reports it was a Lemon Meringue Pie.

Ben Harvey tells me the pie incident with Alan Joyce was a
Gareth Parker @G_Parker

Ben Harvey tells me the pie incident with Alan Joyce was a "very bizarre situation". "Appeared to be a lemon meringue pie".

Reply Retweet Favorite

Joyce's remuneration swelled by $1 million to $12.96 million last year after he delivered a record full-year profit of $1.5 billion.

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews