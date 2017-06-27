"No Religion" Is Now Australia's Number One Religion

Worshippers gather for The Stations of the Cross as part of Good Friday Easter services at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney.

Australia remains a pretty religious country, with 60% of people reporting a religious affiliation.

In 1966 just 0.8% of Australians ticked the box for "no religion", which includes atheist, secularists, and those who are agnostic.

But the proportion of people reporting no religion increased to 29.6% in 2016 – up from 22% five years ago and nearly double the 16% reported in 2001.

Those aged between 18 and 34 were most likely to report not having a religion (39%) than other age groups. Those aged 65 years and over were more likely to report Christianity.



Christianity is still the most common religion (52% of Australians identified as any of the Christian denominations) but has been declining in popularity in Australia for the past 50 years - in 1966, 88% of Australians identified as Christian and by 1991 it was 74%.

Catholicism is the largest Christian grouping, accounting for almost a quarter (22.6%) of the Australian population.