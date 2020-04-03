Lots Of New Parents Are Seeking Mental Health Help As They Deal With Social Isolation And A Baby

There has been a 20% surge in callers to national Australian support group Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Australia (PANDA) as families grapple with social isolation in the new coronavirus pandemic.

The helpline, which is now sourcing retired volunteers to meet current demand, is a “live thermometer” for how parents across Australia are coping, according to its chief executive Julie Borninkhof.



"We have seen a significant increase in the number of new and expecting mums and dads across Australia who are accessing those services," Borninkhof told BuzzFeed News.

"They're not just the kind of callers we've had historically, those with a diagnosable mental illness, but those who probably would have been going okay historically but who are more stressed... there are so many triggers out there for people at the moment.

"We could see it with each stage of shutdown and the minute the mum's groups were closed, that increased the number of calls significantly. It wasn't just people who were reacting to not being able to attend a mother's group, but those who were pregnant saying 'I'm about to give birth and I'd expected that support would be there and now it isn't going to be, so what do I do?'"

There has also been a spike in visitors to the PANDA website from Australia and abroad. March's traffic was equal to the previous three months combined.

"As a society we do still see this as a time when family wraps around and embraces the couple as they welcome a new bub into their world, and when parents can't be sharing that with their own parents or siblings it really places a massive role in displacing people so they feel more vulnerable," Borninkhof said. "It is community support that really anchors people in moments of distress and if those anchors aren't there it is really easy to feel like you're floating untethered in this sea of unknowns that COVID-19 is creating."

