Their Loved Ones Were Murdered By Men. Careless Journalists Compounded Their Grief.

Nikita’s partner stabbed her 35 times, an ambush as she slept, before calling the police to turn himself in in the early hours of Jan. 9, 2015.

Tarang Chawla remembers there was a breaking news story “within hours” of his sister’s death. “At that stage I didn’t even believe it, I was still in shock and it was a bit of a blur,” Chawla told BuzzFeed News. “She was killed on a Friday, and people were ringing non-stop all weekend.” He didn’t know whether to answer the phone. Was it a relative calling from overseas, or another journalist trying again on a private number? The police told Chawla it was up to him how much he wanted to engage with reporters, who were by now texting him photos of his sister asking him to confirm she was the victim. Chawla confirmed to journalists the victim was his 23-year-old sister, and said his family wasn’t ready to talk to the media.

Tracey Nearmy / AAP Nikita Chawla's family (L-R): brother Tarang Chawla, sister in law Jennifer Lim and parents Sunila and Umesh Chawla pose for a photograph ahead of a candlelight vigil on what would have been her 24th birthday in Melbourne.

“But then what we saw was a lot of the reporting ventured into those victim-blaming narratives without really confirming or checking anything,” he said. Headlines described Nikita’s killer, Parminder Singh, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2015, as “jealous”. Stories repeated that Nikita met with a work colleague in the days before she was killed. “[The media] focused on the fact that she was planning on leaving the relationship with her abuser,” Chawla said. “[The coverage] was saying, in really subtle ways, that she was, through her own choices, responsible in some capacity for another man’s conscious choice to end her life. “I think reporters have this learned tendency to put the woman’s actions front and centre and it doesn’t do a victim’s family any favours.” There were suggestions her murder had been an honour killing — a homicide of someone thought to have brought dishonour on a family. Chawla said when women “of South Asian origin” are murdered in Australia, the media often downplays the inherent misogyny present in Australian society, and instead acts as though the responsibility lies with other cultures. The coverage continued months after Nikita’s death with stories about her body image that Chawla described as “simply unnecessary” and “completely devoid of any relevance”.

David Crossling / AAP Tarang and Sunila leave the Melbourne Supreme Court, Wednesday Dec. 17, 2015.

“As a brother that hurt me,” he added, saying his sister had experienced “a lot of pain in her lifetime” facing the “internal pressures of a patriarchal society” about the way she should look. “She had no right of reply and she’s already died in violent circumstances,” he said. “I would hope [journalists] would think about what is actually relevant and what is actually going to further the story as opposed to what salacious detail can we put out about their lives and trivialise this.” Chawla, who was consulted for the Our Watch guidelines on gendered violence, said his family had a positive experience with the media when a reporter from The Age sat down with his family for a few hours. The story told of how Nikita ran her own Bollywood dance studio and had been in her final year studying for a Bachelor of Performing Arts at Monash University. “It felt very genuine and heartfelt when she met with us, and the story focused not just on the facts and details, which given the nature in which she died were gruesome, but struck a balance of an account of who Niki was in her life and it gave readers a window into the humanity of the person who was lost,” he said. “At the time the story had, and continues to have, a profound impact on me.”

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE Rebecca Poulson makes a statement to the media on Sep. 18, 2003, in Sydney.

On Rebecca Poulson’s 33rd birthday, her father Peter, niece Marli and nephew Bas were murdered by her sister Ingrid’s estranged husband Neung Kongsom after he breached an apprehended violence order. “The first [media coverage] I remember seeing was — before I could get to the TV to turn it off — a flyover of the crime scene and the bodies covered in blankets,” Poulson, now 49, told BuzzFeed News. “It was pretty brutal to see that.” The media called her home phone “relentlessly”, there were photographers hiding in cars outside her property, and some current affairs programs sent staff to her door bearing condolence gifts. “We had certain shows coming to the door and they would arrive with flowers so you’d think it was a flower delivery and then there’s a foot in the door saying ‘I’d like to talk to you’,” Poulson said. “It was overwhelming.” The media seemed “particularly fixated” on her, Poulson said: “I think at that time I was young and blonde.” Poulson said the police told her: “The best thing you can do is speak to the media.”

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE Poulson making a statement to the media.

“People were desperate to hear about what happened and part of my brain could acknowledge that at the time,” she said. It was important for Poulson to get the facts straight because some of the first stories to appear had incorrect details, including her dad’s age. “When you’ve lost someone and they mean so much to you, you want their name to be right, you want their age to be right,” she said. “One newspaper reported my dad only had one child (Ingrid), so I was just left off and so was my brother who had passed away before then.” So in September 2003, still reeling from the death of her loved ones, Poulson put out a media release with pictures of her family and held a press conference. “I said ‘This is my father, this is his age, this is my nephew, this is his age’.” There was a ground rule: reporters weren’t to ask questions. “It was actually quite well done and [the reporters] were pretty respectful,” she said, adding that the media then attended the funeral. “They loitered toward the back and used long lenses,” she said. “I think people in the extended family felt quite offended but I thought ‘Of course they want to know the story and report on this’.” Nonetheless some of the tabloid stories upset Poulson. Her father Peter was killed by Kongsom while he was trying to protect his grandchildren. “There was a headline like ‘Two dads fight to their death’ which pitched my dad and the murderer as equal, and as though they had the same intention, and that wording was really off to me,” Poulson said. “[Reporters] were also so desperate to get to us that they ended up speaking to someone who hardly knew us and they said nice things but it was just insincere and unethical.” Poulson said she still gets asked “inappropriate” questions, even by media personalities she had assumed were “trustworthy”. “There were also people who just hadn’t prepared themselves for the interview,” she said. “I wasn’t offended, I was more hurt by some of the questions.” The coverage has grown more balanced in the years since her family members were murdered, Poulson believes. “The positive is having the people you love immortalised and you want people to hear about them because they were amazing people that you love,” she said. “I didn’t want them forgotten, particularly little Bas, who wasn’t talking yet as he was only a year old.”

Arman Abrahimzadeh/Facebook Arman and Zahra Abrahimzadeh.