People Are Mad After A Newspaper Compared #MeToo To Australia’s Cheating Cricketers

Steve Smith confessed that he and a few other members of the national team's "leadership group" had authorised the illegal practice of ball tampering during the Test match — delegating the deed to young player Cameron Bancroft.

Bancroft was caught by television cameras using a piece of yellow tape to pick up grit from the ground before rubbing the ball with it, in an attempt to change its trajectory when bowled.

There have been a loads of hot takes on the scandal and what it means for Australia's sporting reputation, but the latest from Fairfax columnist Malcolm Knox is ruffling a lot of feathers.