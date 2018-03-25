People Are Mad After A Newspaper Compared #MeToo To Australia’s Cheating Cricketers

So if you haven't already heard, Australia's national cricket team is in turmoil after its captain admitted to premeditated cheating during a match against South Africa.
Steve Smith confessed that he and a few other members of the national team's "leadership group" had authorised the illegal practice of ball tampering during the Test match — delegating the deed to young player Cameron Bancroft.
Bancroft was caught by television cameras using a piece of yellow tape to pick up grit from the ground before rubbing the ball with it, in an attempt to change its trajectory when bowled.
There have been a loads of hot takes on the scandal and what it means for Australia's sporting reputation, but the latest from Fairfax columnist Malcolm Knox is ruffling a lot of feathers.
Knox, who once penned a column about a West Indian cricketer in a Jamaican accent, compares the cheating incident to the #MeToo movement in which countless women shared their experiences of sexual assault and harassment.
"This is cricket's #MeToo moment," Knox writes.
People aren't impressed.
Putting some tape on a ball has nothing to do with a global movement highlighting "the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault", one person said.
Others have highlighted how meaningless the hashtag has become when used for news items unrelated to sexual harassment and assault.
This survivor had no time for the op-ed.
A second piece published by Fairfax media explains the analogy a little more clearly:
"Just as in banking scandals and the incidents that created the #MeToo backlash, it's one of those increasingly frequent instances of modern life where abuse of position, whatever can be got away with, is considered OK," Sunday's Australian Financial Review editorial reads.
But we'll leave it up to you to figure out who is the tape, who is the ball, who is the victim of sexual assault and/or harassment in the analogy.
