A TV Presenter Dragged By The Daily Mail For Repeating Her Outfit Dragged Them Back In The Best Way Possible

I am sooo busted! Seems I've been seen hosting breakfast TV wearing same blouse with "strategic cutout above the bu… https://t.co/nFzCiOEVD8

But this morning the breakfast TV presenter stuck it to the Daily Mail by wearing the same burgundy blouse that the publication described as having a "strategic cut-out just above the bust".

The Daily Mail is yet to file a follow-up on Wilkinson donning the outfit for a third time, but for more examples of where she has outfit-repeated you can check out the original article.

"This is not the first time Lisa Wilkinson has worn the same outfit twice," the Daily Mail points out.



The article then reveals that Wilkinson wore the same dress twice in one week with "the same accessories". GASP.