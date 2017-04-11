A TV Presenter Dragged By The Daily Mail For Repeating Her Outfit Dragged Them Back In The Best Way Possible

The co-host of Channel Nine's Today show was outed as a "thrifty" outfit-repeater by the Daily Mail on Tuesday when she sported a top "just four months" after she wore it on air in December.
"I am sooo busted!" Wilkinson tweeted in jest.
But this morning the breakfast TV presenter stuck it to the Daily Mail by wearing the same burgundy blouse that the publication described as having a "strategic cut-out just above the bust".
Touché!
The Daily Mail is yet to file a follow-up on Wilkinson donning the outfit for a third time, but for more examples of where she has outfit-repeated you can check out the original article.
"This is not the first time Lisa Wilkinson has worn the same outfit twice," the Daily Mail points out.
The article then reveals that Wilkinson wore the same dress twice in one week with "the same accessories". GASP.
It isn't the first time the publication has published content about female Australian TV presenters wearing normal things.
In December, Sunrise host Samantha Armytage was busted going "make-up free" and sporting a "loose-fitting dress", under which she "dared to bare" her "giant granny undies".
"The TV personality's oversized granny panties showed through the garment with a clearly visible line," the Daily Mail story read, before noting that other gossip publications had romantically linked her to several colleagues during the previous week.
The Daily Mail eventually apologised to Armytage following a public backlash.
Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
