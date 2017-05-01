Here's Everything We Know About The Australian Woman Detained In Colombia For Alleged Drug Trafficking

Share On more Share On more

The family of 22-year-old Adelaide woman Cassandra Sainsbury said she was arrested with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage while on a working holiday in Colombia.

Sainsbury was arrested and charged on April 12 at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, where she was waiting for her flight back to Australia, her sister Khala said.

Airport authorities allegedly found 5.8 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage, hidden inside 15 pairs of headphones Sainsbury bought before her departure.

"She is now being held at Colombian [sic] biggest women's prison, which is overpopulated by about 50,000 people," Khala wrote on a fundraising page created to pay for her sister's legal fees.

Sainsbury was reportedly denied bail at her court appearance.



“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing assistance to an Australian woman arrested in Colombia, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter," a department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.