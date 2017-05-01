Here's Everything We Know About The Australian Woman Detained In Colombia For Alleged Drug Trafficking

The family of 22-year-old Adelaide woman Cassandra Sainsbury said she was arrested with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage while on a working holiday in Colombia.
Sainsbury was arrested and charged on April 12 at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, where she was waiting for her flight back to Australia, her sister Khala said.
Airport authorities allegedly found 5.8 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage, hidden inside 15 pairs of headphones Sainsbury bought before her departure.
"She is now being held at Colombian [sic] biggest women's prison, which is overpopulated by about 50,000 people," Khala wrote on a fundraising page created to pay for her sister's legal fees.
Sainsbury was reportedly denied bail at her court appearance.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing assistance to an Australian woman arrested in Colombia, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter," a department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
The 22-year-old was given a package of what she believed contained headphones by a man who offered to be her translator on the holiday, which she then packed into her luggage without question, her mother told KIIS FM on Monday morning.
"The day of her departure he came up to her hotel, gave her a package that was wrapped in black plastic and she took it and put it in her luggage," Lisa Evans said.
"And this is where the naive bit comes in, she didn't even rip it open to make sure there were headphones in there.
"If she pleads guilty the minimum is six years. If Cassie gives information about the person that gave her the package it may come down to four."
Her Facebook profile lists her interests as music, motorbikes, sports, gym, travel and her fiancee, Scott Broadbridge, who is a fitness model.
An update posted on the fundraising page on Sunday said: "We have a lawyer, and hopefully starting to get somewhere. It's going to be a very long process, but hopefully get our girl home safe and sound [sic]."
The page had raised almost $2500 on Monday morning.
Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.