Here's Everything That's Happened Since Convicted Drug Runner Schapelle Corby Was Arrested

The trials, the tribulations, the truthers.

Schapelle Corby was arrested in 2004 when customs officials at Denpasar International Airport found 4.2kg of marijuana in her bodyboard bag.

After a dozen years of tabloid gossip, legal tribulations and a telemovie, the aspiring beauty therapist from Queensland's Gold Coast will come home to Australia on Saturday after serving nine years of her original 20-year sentence.

"Schapelle should have been coming home 12-and-a-half-years ago, not now," Corby's mother Rosleigh Rose, who maintains her daughter's innocence, told reporters on Thursday. Here's a rundown of what happened in the case that captured the attention of the nation.

It all began in 2004. On October 8, Corby, then 27, flew with her half-brother and two friends from Brisbane to Bali via Sydney for a surfing holiday to celebrate her sister Mercedes' 30th birthday. She went through the "Nothing to Declare" lane at customs, and was then approached by an official, I Gusti Ngurah Nyoman Winata, who testified that he asked Corby to open the boogie board bag, and that she unzipped a small front pocket and told him: "It's empty, nothing". What happened next was disputed throughout Corby's trial. Winata said Corby appeared nervous; yelled at him; tried to stop him from opening the larger section of the bag; and told him she had marijuana.

Corby maintains she opened the bag without being prompted, and – contrary to testimony from Winata and another customs officer, Komang Gelgel – did not admit to owning the marijuana in the bag. Across town Corby's older sister, Mercedes, and her Balinese husband, Wayan Widyartha, waited for Corby. They waited a long time – Corby was not released on parole until February 2014.

Prosecutor Ida Bagus Wiswantanu's case was simple: the drugs were found in Corby's bag, she admitted they were hers and should, therefore, be convicted of trafficking. Corby hired Gold Coast lawyer Robin Tampoe, who enlisted the help of his mate, flamboyant Gold Coast based mobile phone kingpin Ron Bakir, who flew to Bali and declared Corby's innocence, and offered funds to help her legal fight. Corby's defence brought up questions to try and upend the theory that their client was a drug runner: Why wouldn't she have put a lock on her boogie board bag? Why didn't she conceal them more artfully? Why would she risk a death sentence smuggling drugs to a country where the drugs would sell for less than in Australia? Her case ultimately centred around a theory that a rogue baggage handler had planted the drugs in her bag on behalf of an international drug syndicate.

A Victorian prisoner, John Patrick Ford, claimed he had overheard two inmates named Terry and Paul discussing drugs lost while being smuggled by baggage handlers. Ford was transferred to Bali to testify. He didn't know the surnames of the two men, and refused to name another man said to have put the drugs into Corby’s bag. “I am 100% certain if I mention this person’s name connected to this case I will be killed, very likely Ms Corby as well, just to prove a point,” Ford told the court.

“All I can say to the court, there is no way on God’s earth Ms Corby is a drug trafficker. I know better than that. I think the court can see that as well. My belief in that is so strong I will put my personal safety at risk and I am not asking anything in return. I just want to see justice done.” Ford was the last defence witness in the trial. Tampoe later revealed in the 2008 documentary The Hidden Truth that he made up the ''baggage handler defence'' and was subsequently struck off by the Queensland Law Society. "Baggage handlers didn't put drugs in the bag," Tampoe said in the documentary. "Nothin' to do with it. But now, now she believes it. They all fucking believe it. It's not true. "I don't give a shit. You want to attack me? I gave you the defence, I'll take it away."

"I cannot admit to a crime I did not commit," Schapelle told the courtroom in her final address, two weeks after her collapse. "My life at the moment is in your hands, but I would prefer it was in your hearts. I am an innocent victim of a tactless drug smuggling network. "My heart and my family are painfully burdened by all these accusations, and rumours about me, and I don’t know how long I can survive here. “Saya tidak bersalah (I am not guilty)”.

Upon the sentence being handed down, Rosleigh Rose yelled: “You will never sleep at night, you took the word of a liar. “We swore on the Bible to tell the truth and your fellow lied.”

Mercedes screamed. Schapelle cried. Schapelle Corby had an overwhelming number of outraged supporters, and a Morgan poll taken less than a week after her conviction found 51% of Australians surveyed believed she was innocent.



Over the next 12 years Corby would enjoy the support of so-called "Corby truthers" who protested her innocence. In 2005 someone sent the Indonesian consulate-general in Perth two bullets with the threat: “If Schapelle Corby is not released immediately you will all receive one of these bullets through the brain. All Indonesians out now, go home you animals.’’

The People For Schapelle Corby Facebook page has over 23,000 likes while active group Women for Schapelle has authored more than 2,000 blog posts about Corby's case. The actor who played Corby in a 2014 Nine Network telemovie, Krew Boylan, told Fairfax she had been bombarded by conspiracy theorists since she took on the role.

A 2010 Nielsen poll found the number of people who believed in Corby’s innocence had dropped to one in 10.



The weed and boogie board bag were burned in May 2006.

In 2007 Commonwealth prosecutors successfully stopped payments from Corby’s co-authored book, My Story, and a related magazine interview, from going to Mercedes and her Indonesian husband, Wayan Widyartha.

A $267,000 advance from publisher Pan Macmillan had been sent to Widyartha’s account in Bali. The Queensland Supreme court made a confiscation order for $128,000 in 2009.

In July 2008 Corby was accused of being let out of the jail for recreational activities after she was spotted with two guards at a nearby beauty salon. She denied the claims.

The same year, Corby was hospitalised for depression.

Her lawyers appealed to the then Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on the grounds that she was suffering from depression and that her life was in danger. They asked the president to quash her conviction or cut her sentence.



Then foreign minister Bob Carr denied the clemency was linked to Australia's release of three Indonesian minors convicted of people smuggling.







In 2015 her family was awarded almost $1 million in damages from a defamation case after a book by Eamonn Duff claimed Corby's father Mick ran a drug syndicate that included daughter Mercedes, son Michael and wife Rosleigh. Rosleigh was awarded $190,000; Mercedes $175,000 and Michael $150,000. Publisher Allen & Unwin also paid close to $400,000 in legal costs.