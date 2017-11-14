Half Of Young Australian Women Surveyed Have Been Sexually Harassed In Public Recently

Share On more Share On more

A majority (55%) of Australian women aged 18 to 24 have experienced sexual harassment in a public place in the last five years, a YouGov survey has found.

But most (67%) of the 459 women surveyed said they had never reported it to the police or an authority figure.

Streets and pubs, clubs or bars are the places where harassment is most likely to occur, the research found.

Half (55%) of young women who have been harassed reported that it occurred at public events like festivals, concerts or sports matches while 54% state it happened on public transport.

A quarter (26%) said it occurred in the workplace.