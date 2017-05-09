For The First Time Ever, A Baby Was Breastfed In Federal Parliament Today

Greens co-deputy leader Larissa Waters returned to parliament today for the first time since giving birth to her second daughter in March. Mick Tsikas / AAP ID: 11038210

Six-week-old Alia Joy made political history during her debut in the chamber.

She became the first baby to be breastfed in federal parliament.



Breastfeeding has been permitted in the chamber since 2003, but Alia became the first to actually be fed. Mick Tsikas / AAP ID: 11038217

“Women have been doing it in parliaments around the world … It is great to see it is able to occur now in the Senate,” Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher told Sky News.



Waters instigated changes which extended Senate rules that already allowed breastfeeding in the chamber to allow new mothers and fathers to care for their infants on the floor of parliament for short periods of time.



“So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli #auspol,” Waters tweeted. Mick Tsikas / AAP ID: 11038221



