For The First Time Ever, A Baby Was Breastfed In Federal Parliament Today

Six-week-old Alia Joy made political history during her debut in the chamber.
She became the first baby to be breastfed in federal parliament.
“Women have been doing it in parliaments around the world … It is great to see it is able to occur now in the Senate,” Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher told Sky News.
Waters instigated changes which extended Senate rules that already allowed breastfeeding in the chamber to allow new mothers and fathers to care for their infants on the floor of parliament for short periods of time.
