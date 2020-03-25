The Australian Man Charged Over The Christchurch Mosque Attacks Has Changed His Plea To Guilty

The Australian man charged with the murder of 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March last year has pleaded guilty.

Brenton Tarrant, 29, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty speaking from custody via audio-visual link at a High Court hearing in Christchurch on Thursday morning.

He also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act, relating to the two mass shootings at Masjid Al Noor and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15 last year.

