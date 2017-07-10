Aussie Doctors Are Seriously Over-Prescribing Antibiotics, Study Claims

Australian doctors are prescribing antibiotics at a rate that isn't consistent with guidelines in the majority (three-quarters) of cases, a new study has claimed.

When it comes to acute respiratory infections, Australian GPs are prescribing antibiotics at rates that are four to nine times higher than recommended by national guidelines, according to the article published in the Medical Journal of Australia today.

The most concerning risk of antibiotic over-prescription was antibiotic resistance in a population, associate professor of medicine at ANU Medical School, Sanjaya Senanayake, told BuzzFeed News.

"In simple terms, the resistance of endogenous pathogens to those antibiotics can occur as the whole body and its entire flora will be exposed to that antibiotic even if it is being used for a sore throat or a boil," Senanayake, who is a practising infectious diseases physician, said.

One of the study's authors Paul Glasziou, agreed that one of the major adverse effects of over-prescribing was the development of antibiotic resistance – "which occurs in the individual, but can also be transmitted and is getting worse".

Infections by multi-drug-resistant bacteria were estimated to cause 25,000 deaths in the EU every year, Glasziou said, citing the latest European Medicines Agency data.



"Antimicrobial resistance also places a tremendous burden on healthcare systems and society, with an annual cost due to healthcare expenditures and productivity losses estimated at approximately €1.5 billion in the EU.”

Australia was a particularly "high prescribing country" - with more than twice the rates of the Netherlands, Glasziou told BuzzFeed News.