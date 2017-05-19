A Teen Says She Was Flown To Australia And Kept As A "Sexual Slave" In A Sydney Home

Police have launched an investigation into human trafficking and sexual servitude after a 17-year-old girl claimed she was flown from Guinea to Australia and kept as a sexual slave in a Sydney house.

The teenage Guinean national walked into the Asylum Seeker Centre in Sydney's inner west on April 27, a joint statement from the Australian Federal Police and NSW police force said.



She told staff she had been dropped off by a woman who found her after she had escaped from a house, where she had been held captive and regularly sexually assaulted.

Investigators from the federal and state police force have been told the girl met a man in her home country, Guinea, in January, who offered to bring her to Australia to work as his cleaner, police said.

In early April, the girl travelled with him from Guinea to Sydney, flying via Paris.

After arriving in Sydney, the man drove her to house at an unknown location – "believed to be in the Sydney Metropolitan area" – where she was kept in a room and sexually assaulted by a number of men, police said.

The police statement said that on the morning of April 27, the girl escaped from the house and ran until she was picked up by an unknown woman, who drove her to the Newtown Asylum Seeker Centre centre.

The girl was taken to the University of Technology's anti-slavery unit before going to the Royal Prince Alfred hospital for treatment.

