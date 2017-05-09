A Man Is On The Run After Allegedly Trying To Kill A Woman At An Airbnb

Share On more Share On more

An image of the alleged attacker released by Queensland Police.

The incident was an attempted murder, police said.

The man was captured on security camera fleeing the address on foot.

Queensland police inspector Steve Flori said the 30-year-old Singaporean national had only arrived in Australia over the weekend.

Flori said the man had previously been in a relationship with the victim, who was also from Singapore but lived in Queensland.

The victim had been visiting the alleged attacker in a Norman Park house he was renting through Airbnb, and he fled without his wallet or passport, Flori told the ABC.



"We believe he has no access to funds whatsoever, so he may well in fact still be wearing boxer shorts and a t-shirt with no shoes."

The 20-year-old woman suffered a fractured skull along with stab wounds to her upper body and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.