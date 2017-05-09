A Man Is On The Run After Allegedly Trying To Kill A Woman At An Airbnb

A man who allegedly struck a woman in the head with a hammer and then stabbed her in the upper body with a knife on Monday night has evaded dog squad officers and is on the run.
The incident was an attempted murder, police said.
The man was captured on security camera fleeing the address on foot.
Queensland police inspector Steve Flori said the 30-year-old Singaporean national had only arrived in Australia over the weekend.
Flori said the man had previously been in a relationship with the victim, who was also from Singapore but lived in Queensland.
The victim had been visiting the alleged attacker in a Norman Park house he was renting through Airbnb, and he fled without his wallet or passport, Flori told the ABC.
"We believe he has no access to funds whatsoever, so he may well in fact still be wearing boxer shorts and a t-shirt with no shoes."
The 20-year-old woman suffered a fractured skull along with stab wounds to her upper body and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
If the alleged attempted murder had been successful, the woman would have become the 18th Australian woman to die due to a domestic violence incident so far in 2017.
The 17th woman to die at the hands of domestic violence this year, according to figures collated weekly by Counting Dead Women Australia, was 69--year-old Brisbane woman Mauryeen Kenny, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Brian Kenny on April 29. He has been charged with her murder.
Queensland accounted for a quarter of the nation’s domestic violence deaths in 2016.
The day before, Victorian woman Ora Holt was shot in a murder-suicide by her partner Gregory Floyd. She was survived by her four primary school aged children.
On April 20 a 38-year-old South Australian woman was rushed to hospital after she was stabbed by a man known to her at a Gilberton unit. She died two days later.
The count stood at 30 at the same time last year.
